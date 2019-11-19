Splunk Investors Hoping Earnings Can Give It A Boost

The company has seen tremendous earnings growth in the last few years and sales have been increasing as well.

Application software firm Splunk (SPLK) is set to report third-quarter earnings results after the closing bell on Thursday. The company is expected to report earnings of $0.54 per share on revenue of $604.24 million. It reported EPS of $0.38 in the third quarter of 2018, meaning analysts expect earnings growth of 42.1%.

Splunk has experienced tremendous earnings growth over the last three years, averaging growth of 108% per year. Earnings jumped an incredible 275% in the second quarter compared to the second quarter of 2018. Analysts expect earnings to grow by 44% for 2019 as a whole.

Revenue has seen impressive growth as well, just not as much as earnings. Over the last three years, revenue has increased by an average of 38% per year and it jumped by 33% in the second quarter. Analysts expect revenue to increase by 28.4% for 2019.

While the earnings and revenue growth are very impressive, the management efficiency measurements are average. The return on equity is at 15.2% and the profit margin if as 12%.

One thing that seems to be driving the growth for Splunk is the overall trend in almost every aspect of life - using analytics to a greater degree. The technological advancements have allowed businesses, schools, hospitals, and individuals to gather and store incredible amounts of information and now the emphasis is on how to interpret and use the data that is available.

It seems kind of fitting that Splunk calls its product "the Data-to-Everything platform". As the trend continues toward more analytics based decision making, products like the ones Splunk offers will continue to see greater demand in my view.

Splunk has been Grinding Sideways in 2019

As impressive as the earnings and sales growth have been for Splunk, the price action on the stock has been very choppy in 2019. It's been up above the $140 mark on several occasions and it has been down below the $110 level several times as well. There is a slight upward slant to the lows over the past year, but it isn't an overly convincing trend.

We see on the weekly chart how the stock has remained above its 104-week moving average for the last couple of years and seems to have used the trendline as support on a couple of occasions in the last few months. I know the 104-week isn't a commonly used moving average, but I find it useful as it represents two years worth of data.

As far as the overbought/oversold indicators, the 10-week RSI is almost right in the middle of its range at 51.65. The weekly stochastic readings are above the midway point, but are far from being overbought at this time. The stock reached oversold territory back in September and has rallied a little since then.

Sentiment Toward Splunk is Mixed

Looking at the sentiment indicators for Splunk, we see a mix of optimism and pessimism. There are 40 analysts covering the stock at this time with 33 "buy" ratings, six "hold" ratings, and one "sell" rating. This puts the buy percentage at 82.5% and that indicates a little more optimism being displayed toward the stock than the average company.

The short interest ratio shows the opposite with a reading of 4.5. This reading is higher than the average stock and indicates a certain degree of skepticism toward the stock. The ratio has vacillated quite a bit over the last few months, but that has been more about the drastic changes in the average daily trading volume. The number of shares sold short had been somewhat consistent, but the short interest did drop by 1.1 million shares in the second half of October.

The put/call ratio is at 0.885 with 36,386 puts open at this time and 41,134 calls open. This reading is a little lower than average, but not by a great deal. Because the ratio is calculated with the puts as the numerator, a low reading is indicative of more optimism. In the case of Splunk, the reading is a little below the 1.0 average, but the ratio is higher than it was back on August 21 when the company last reported earnings. The ratio was at 0.77 back in August.

My Overall Take on Splunk

Looking at Splunk with a long-term view, I think the stock will continue to trend higher as the demand for the company's products will continue to grow. The intermediate outlook is a little less bullish in my view and that is mainly because of the choppiness on the chart and the mixed sentiment picture.

If the stock was in a clearer upward trend, I would be more bullish for the next few quarters. If the sentiment were skewed toward the pessimistic side, I would be more bullish for the next few quarters. As it is, the chart isn't all that convincing as far as saying, "Hey, I have to buy this stock now." Because the sentiment is mixed, I don't think there is enough pessimism that can switch to the bullish camp to cause the stock to take off on a strong rally like we saw from mid-2017 through mid-2018.

I am bullish on Splunk for the long term, but I think investors will have to be patient. The company does have a history of beating its EPS estimates and has beaten by a wide margin in the last few quarters. I fully expect Splunk to beat its EPS estimate again, but I don't know if that will lead to a big jump after the report. In August, we saw the stock fall after the earnings report and it did find support at the 104-week moving average at that time.

In August of 2018 and November of 2018, the stock gapped higher after earnings, but then it drifted lower for a number of weeks and ended up losing every bit of the post-earnings gain and then some.

If you own the stock, I would suggest holding on as long as the stock remains above the 104-week. If you don't own the stock but are considering buying it, I don't think you have to jump in ahead of the earnings report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.