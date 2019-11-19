Coeur Mining: Silvertip Is A Major Operational Challenge

CDE may have reached resistance, and I recommend selling part of your position.

Coeur Mining retired $70 million of debt in the third quarter of 2019.

Coeur Mining posted revenue of $199.5 million with EBITDA of $37.04 million and cash flow from operating activities of $41.996 million in 3Q'19.

Image: Palmerejo gold and silver complex in Mexico Source: Coeur Mining

Investment Thesis

The Chicago-based Coeur Mining (CDE) fits perfectly the profile of a gold/silver producer with a gold sale representing 71% and a silver sale of 26% of the total revenue this quarter.

The company operates five North American mines, with Palmerejo and Kensington mines as leading producers, and the Silvertip mine is in a tedious ramp-up phase.

The investment thesis is quite simple. I recommend selling about a third of your position as soon as possible and depending on your gain. Then wait patiently for a meaningful retracement to accumulate again. Please look at my technical analysis, where I try to determine short-term resistance and support.

However, it is essential to notice that Coeur Mining has recently outperformed the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX), which is an excellent sign of financial strength.

Note: Coeur Mining closed a significant deal with Alio Gold (ALO) for the acquisition of the Lincoln Hill Project and other mineral assets. These assets are adjacent to the Rochester mine (the company produces and sells lead and zinc as well).

Mitchell Krebs, the CEO, said in the conference call:

As the quarterly results demonstrate, four of our five operations are performing well. Clearly, Silvertip remains our biggest operational challenge. Once we're able to transition the operation from a consumer of cash to a generator of cash, our overall financial performance will obviously be even stronger.

Coeur Mining's metal production in a few graphs from the company presentation.

Coeur Mining: Financials And Production In 3Q 2019

Coeur Mining 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Million 163.3 170.0 148.8 143.9 154.9 162.1 199.47 Net Income in $ Million 1.2 2.9 -53.0 0.5 -19.2 -36.8 -24.28 EBITDA $ Million 49.4 42.1 -12.3 7.9 14.3 7.1 37.0 EPS diluted in $/share 0.01 0.02 -0.29 0.00 -0.09 -0.18 -0.06 Cash from operating activities in $ Million 12.9 -1.3 5.8 0.1 -11.8 26.4 42.0 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 42.3 41.2 39.5 17.8 27.4 20.7 30.7 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -29.5 -42.5 -33.7 -17.7 -39.3 5.7 11.3 Total Cash $ Million 159.6 123.5 104.7 115.1 69.0 37.9 65.3 Total Debt in $ Million 414.0 419.7 429.2 458.8 459.0 370.0 298.7 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 187.6 187.5 185.2 199.6 202.4 207.8 225.9

Data Source: Company filing and Morningstar/YCharts

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Debt, And Production Details

1 - Revenues and trend. Revenues were $199.5 million in 3Q'19 Coeur Mining posted revenue of $199.5 million with EBITDA of $37.04 million and a gain of cash flow from operating activities of $41.996 million. The company reported a net loss of $14.28 million or $0.06 per share.

However, the company declared a net income loss of $14.277 million or $0.06 per share.

2 - Free cash flow is $11.3 million in 3Q'19

Note: Generic Free Cash Flow is Cash from Operations minus CapEx. It is an essential financial component that I am regularly analyzing.

Coeur Mining's free cash flow for the third quarter of 2019 indicates a gain of $11.3 million, and free cash flow for the year stands at a loss of $40 million. It was the second quarter with positive free cash flow. Assuming a steady stream of Free cash flow, the company could consider paying a small dividend starting next year.

3 - Available capital, net debt, and liquidity.

Coeur Mining has total liquidity of $315.3 million in 3Q'19. Net debt is now $233.4 million, with a net debt to EBITDA of 3.6x.

Source: CDE presentation

Thomas Whelan said in the conference call:

we retired over $70 million of debt during the third quarter, a 19% reduction compared to prior periods. Our debt is currently $299 million compared to $459 million at the start of the year.

4 - Production in silver/gold equivalent ounce and details

SOE for 3Q'19 has been estimated using a 1:82.3 ratio. The company has not indicated the SOE and AISC this quarter again, or at least I could not find it, which is quite strange and unusual in the industry.

Coeur Mining produced 99,782 Au Oz of gold (gold sold was 100,407 Au Oz) and 3.0 million ounces of silver during the quarter. Average realized gold and silver prices for the quarter were $1,413 and $17.17 per ounce.

The gold average is lower since Coeur Mining sold a certain amount of gold ounces for $800 per ounce, according to Palmarejo's gold stream agreement.

Gold and silver production at the Palmarejo mine in Mexico rose 12.5% for gold and down 1% for silver sequentially.

For the third quarter of 2019 at the Rochester mine, gold production was 7,901 Oz.

However, it saw an excellent gold production at the Kensington mine following the second quarter. At the Wharf mine, output for the third quarter of 2019 was 25.946K Oz. In June 2019, Coeur entered into a purchase option agreement with Barrick (NYSE: GOLD) for the Richmond Hill Project, which is located adjacent to Coeur's Wharf mine in South Dakota.

And finally, at the Silvertip mine, the company said in the conference call:

At Silvertip, we significantly extended planned downtime to complete the important maintenance projects spanning the flowsheet, including the grinding, flotation, thickening, filtration and paste backfill circuits. This work was tied to areas where we've seen the most downtime in the past [...] This revamped and bolstered approach is paying off and we expect fourth quarter results to show a marked improvement. With a stabilized operation we can foresee achieving positive operating cash flow by the end of the year.

5 - The company is reaffirming full year 2019 production guidance 2019

Coeur Mining reaffirmed total full year 2019 production guidance of 334-372K oz. of gold, 12.2-14.7M oz. of silver, 25-40M lbs. of zinc and 20-35M lbs. of lead.

Below is the guidance per mine, with Silvertip continuing its difficult ramp-up after being declared commercial on September 4, 2018. Production outlook seems very conservative and may have disappointed the Street.

Source: CDE filing

The company said in the conference call:

We are reiterating our full year production and cost guidance given our strong expected finish to the year driven by higher gold and silver prices, continued solid performance from Palmarejo and Kensington, strong fourth quarters at Rochester and Wharf and an improvement at Silvertip.

Note: The total proved and probable reserves, as of Dec. 31, 2018, represent 171.3M Oz of silver and 2.8M Oz of gold.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

Coeur Mining presents an excellent profile with its geopolitically favorable operational assets in the US, Canada, and, to a lesser extent, Mexico. The company's adequate liquidity and overall solid balance sheet make it a good investment for the mid-term, despite a thorny issue called Silvertip.

CDE has been active since the mid-October low and may have now reached line resistance at $6.75. The trading pattern right now is not clear, and Finviz's interpretation is not helping to clarify it.

I believe the first support is around $5.50-$5.75, but it is quite weak and may not hold, at which point we may retest $4.60. Accumulating at support is a good idea, but in this case, it may be better to wait patiently for the $4.60-$5.00 range.

Thus, the trading strategy that I recommend is to sell on strength starting now, and wait for the graph to unveil the new short-term pattern.

Warning: I do not recommend selling out, but selling about 30% gradually could be a good idea. The general trend for the gold price is down now, and the precious metal will likely retest $1,400 per ounce and eventually lower before stabilizing and eventually trend higher.

Conversely, if the price of gold turns bullish and crosses $1,500 per ounce, CDE could go to $7.35 as first resistance and eventually well above $8.

As always, in this industry, watch the price of gold like a hawk.

