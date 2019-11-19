Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS) Management Presents at Stifel 2019 Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Stifel 2019 Healthcare Conference November 19, 2019 9:45 AM ET

Company Participants

Wade Walke - Vice President, Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Paul Matteis - Stifel

Paul Matteis

Great. Thanks. So my name is Paul Matteis, I'm a biotech analyst at Stifel. Happy to be sitting here with Wade Walke, who's the Vice President of Investor Relations at Ionis. I think we're just going to have Wade kick-it off with a three-minute intro on the company and maybe review recent pipeline and commercial updates on the quarter and then we can get into Q&A. So Wade please take it away.

Wade Walke

Thanks Paul. Thanks for inviting me to the conference. Happy to be here. So I'm sure a lot of you know about Ionis Pharmaceuticals. We're the leader in RNA-targeted antisense therapy. We have a large pipeline of more than 40 drugs in development, a lot of those in mid to late stage development. This year, we'll have four programs in Phase 3 and I think we have over 10-or-so in Phase 2 development. So, a pretty large pipeline of mid to late stage assets, we've developed this technology antisense technology, which has really advanced over the years.

Considerably, we can address targets that are usually undruggable by other modalities like small molecules or antibodies, so it gives us a lot of exciting areas to investigate with the technology and over the years we've continued to improve and advance the technology to the point where it's not just focused on rare diseases like it was five or six years ago, but we're more and more of our drugs are advancing into large patient populations like patients with cardiovascular disease, patients with metabolic diseases, patients that have issues with thrombosis. So there's more and more of these diseases that are addressable now with our antisense technology.

And we've really owned up the area for the technology in the neurological disease space as well. We have a number of drugs SPINRAZA being the first one that's a blockbuster drug for spinal muscular atrophy SMA. And we've got a number of drugs behind that that are in the clinic for Alzheimer's disease, Huntington's disease, ALS and we just recently started a clinical study for patients with Parkinson's disease. So we have – and behind that we've got this huge wave of programs that are coming into development in the neurological disease space. And I think that's part of the excitement of the technologies that continues to advance and continues to go into new areas, and so it's a pretty exciting time at the company.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Paul Matteis

Great. So I thought we could kick it off with talking about LICA. And I think now you have some meaningful safety data set for what maybe five or six programs with LICA is that, right?

Wade Walke

We actually have 16. LICA is in development 12 of them are in clinical studies or have completed clinical studies.

Paul Matteis

Okay. And Wall Street has seen data for a good number of them. I guess, can you talk about the AE profile of your various LICA drugs as it compares to the prior generation of chemistry? And then maybe within LICA, how the safety profile most of the programs compares to what you recently presented with the hepatitis B program?

Wade Walke

Sure. So, for those of you, I'll give you a little bit of background. LICA stands for Ligand-Conjugated Antisense and it's one of the more recent advancements we've made to the technology that allows us to increase the potency of these drugs, allows us to dose much lower doses and less frequently. So it gives us just a bigger therapeutic window, allows us to go into broader disease categories where you're addressing patient populations with millions of patients. And so it's one of the exciting advancements in the technology, you've seen in addition to our Generation 2.5 Chemistry. It's a more potent chemistry that we've started using as well. And this – what the advantage of LICA is that basically you take a ligand and you attach it to a traditional antisense oligonucleotide drug and that allows you to target it to a specific cell type or tissue.

And the first LICA drugs that we've had in development are targeted to the liver, so they're liver LICAs. And these drugs use a ligand that targets a receptor on hepatocytes that gives them a very efficient uptake into hepatocytes and also direct them through productive pathways inside the cell to the target RNA that we're addressing.

And so that gives us the practical application that gives us drugs that are about 20 to 30 times more potent. That means, we can dose them at much lower doses and still get very good efficacy. So, a lot of our drugs we can dose. For example, non-LICA drugs without the conjugate we could dose it maybe 200, 300 milligrams a week on average whereas with our LICA drugs we can dose 40 to 80 milligrams a month. So you can see not only much lower doses, but less frequently dose as well. And these drugs are giving us reductions in the target proteins of greater than 90% in a lot of cases.

So they're very effective at addressing the targets that they're looking at. And because we're dosing them much lower, you get away from safety and tolerability effects that are dose-dependent. So we get much better safety and tolerability for our LICA drugs even allowing us like I said to go into these much larger patient populations, because they have such a good safety tolerability profile.

Paul Matteis

Okay. Okay. Great. So for LICA TTR, Lp(a) others you basically saw a 0% rate of thrombocytopenia, mitigated renal issues, low rate of ISRs. And then more recently for the hepatitis B program the dose that require to get competitive antigen reduction was higher and there were – was I think some mild thrombocytopenia or platelet reductions.

Wade Walke

Yeah. It wasn't really thrombocytopenia as it was there were some modest declines in platelets.

Paul Matteis

Okay. So no case of thrombocytopenia – mild thrombocytopenia?

Wade Walke

Well, there were some patients who had mild thrombocytopenia, but some of these patients came into the study with mild thrombocytopenia. So, the study allowed for patients to come in at a fairly low level. So, basically above 140 they could come in which is considered mild thrombocytopenia. And it just so happened that at the highest dose group, several of these patients were at the low end of normal or were had mild thrombocytopenia.

So, I wouldn't read too much into that. Basically, the effects that we saw with the HBV drug were quite modest. They weren't considered clinically meaningful because patients stop dosing because of the variety of declines. And so, really I wouldn't read too much into it. HBV is kind of a unique situation. For whatever reason, patients infected with HBV don't respond to the same way as other people do or patients do with our liver LICA, the LICA that we use for targeting liver. Because of the HBV infection in the liver, there was no advantage that was conferred with the ligand in this particular case.

So, if you look at the PK/PD profiles of the non-LICA and the LICA drugs, they're basically the same that you get reduction in the target at what you would normally get without the ligand. So, I wouldn't read too much into it. If you actually look at the non-LICA drug, which was dosed higher and more frequently, the efficacy was actually pretty impressive. There were multiple patients that got below three log reductions in S antigen and also similar reductions in bioload and there weren't any issues with platelets with that drug at all. So, that's one of the reasons why GSK licensed that program --

Paul Matteis

Just to take…

Wade Walke

And to take…

Paul Matteis

The non-LICA drug forward.

Wade Walke

Well, they haven't said specifically, but that's most likely because like I said, there was no advantage with the LICA drug. And so, you don't -- if you don't need the -- you're not getting any advantage, you don't need the complexity of manufacturing a LICA drug when the non-LICA gives you the same effects. So, they're moving that forward into -- and advancing that into late-stage studies for HBV patients which again is a fairly large patient population.

Paul Matteis

Yes, yes. Okay. Maybe just one other question on this just to help people understand, I think your point about your view on the lack of readthrough. Can you codify the dose levels of the LICA Hep B program on a total exposure basis and how that compares to TTR and Lp(a)?

Wade Walke

Sure. So with the LICA drug, the dosing is up to about 120 milligrams a week before they stop and realized that it wasn't giving them any advantage. The non-LICA drug was being dosed to 300 milligrams more frequently like days one, four, seven, 14 up to one month in that study. And so, when you look at the PK/PD profile, there really was no advantage to the LICA. So it was -- they were dosing up but they realized since they got up to about 120 a week that it just really wasn't giving any advantage.

With our LICA drugs -- with all of our other LICA drugs, we're dosing levels somewhere around 40 to 80 milligrams a month. So, it's much, much lower levels of dosing and less frequently. And at those levels, we've seen no real safety issues at all; no effects on platelets; no effect like you said on liver; very reduced if any ISRS that sort of thing. So, the safety profile and the tolerability profiles look really clean for all of the other LICA drugs.

Paul Matteis

Okay. Okay. So you partnered multiple of these assets. You recently did the ANGPTL3 deal with Pfizer. Over the next 12 months, can you maybe lay out the additional LICA readouts and which of these next-generation programs is most exciting or most top of mind for you?

Wade Walke

Yes. And I think that's another thing. We're not the only ones that are excited about the LICA platform. We've got three major pharma partners that are excited about developing our LICA drugs for large patient populations. Novartis has licensed on the APO(a) LICA drug which targets Lp(a) for cardiovascular disease and are just now initiating this cardiovascular outcome study in around 7,500 patients to look at developing that drug for the millions of patients that have cardiovascular disease and high Lp(a).

They also have an option to license our APOCIII LICA drug which is a drug that reduces -- substantially reduces triglyceride levels in the blood. And that will -- is in a Phase II study have a data read out early next year. Bayer has licensed the Factor XI LICA drug which targets a pathway that has shown that we can reduce thrombosis without increasing the risk of bleeding. So, they're advancing that into mid-stage development for developing for patients as an antithrombotic, again large patient population.

And then, as you mentioned Pfizer recently did a deal with us and AKCEA for angiopoietin-like 3 LICA drug for patients with cardiovascular disease and metabolic conditions, again for a large patient population. So, we have multiple large pharma partners who are excited about developing these drugs for these large patient populations. And as far as upcoming data events, the Phase II study as I mentioned for APOCIII and angiopoietin-like 3 will read out early next year.

Paul Matteis

And the ANGPTL3, that's a smaller study, right?

Wade Walke

Yes, that's a smaller study.

Paul Matteis

Okay. But the APOCIII study is with a couple of hundred patients, 300 patients?

Wade Walke

Yes. 300 patients.

Paul Matteis

Okay, great. Maybe we'll talk about TTR briefly and then talk about Huntington's. Does that sound good?

Wade Walke

Yes. So with TTR, we're committed to expanding treatment of TTR-lowering drugs into all patients with TTR amyloidosis. Right now TEGSEDI is specifically approved for patients with the hereditary form of the disease that have symptoms of polyneuropathy. But this patient population has both hereditary and wild-type patients, patients who have polyneuropathy and also patients who have cardiomyopathy.

So the TTR LICA drug is being developed to address all patient populations, hereditary wild-type polyneuropathy cardiomyopathy and this course is much larger patient population.

The TTR LICA drug is being developed as a monthly subcu drug that is going to be dosed somewhere around 40 to 60 milligrams a month. And the Phase 1 study, we already showed that those dose levels that we could get greater than 90% reduction of the TTR protein which is the root cause of the disease. So we're again excited about the potential best-in-class profile of this TTR-lowering drug for all patients with ATTR polyneuropathy and cardiomyopathy.

Paul Matteis

Great. What can you tell us about the design of your study in cardiomyopathy how you've powered it? Or I mean at least qualitatively what sort of level of a clinical benefit you've assumed and then maybe just separately how you've handled the concomitant use of stabilizers in that trial?

Wade Walke

Sure. So just to back up a little bit. There's two studies that we're conducting. One is going to be in patients with polyneuropathy, both hereditary and wild-type. That study is just starting up now.

And then quickly behind that we're starting up a study for cardiomyopathy patients both hereditary and wild-type. And the cardiomyopathy study is a little bit longer say it's very similar in design to the [indiscernible] study. So it's an outcomes-based study with CV outcomes.

And we're in the powering assumptions. Basically we're allowing patients a standard of care into the study. So that means that they can be on TTR stabilizers like tafamidis. And as far as the powering assumptions we're -- the way we powered the study we assume that all of the patients in the placebo arm are beyond a TTR stabilizer and none of the patients in the treatment arm are beyond a TTR stabilizer.

Of course, that's not going to be the case, but that's the most conservative way to power the study. So it's powered we think quite well and very conservatively. So we're pretty confident that we had it powered right?

Paul Matteis

Okay. And what's the timing of the study? And could there be an interim or something like that?

Wade Walke

Well the cardiomyopathy study is basically an outcome space. So there isn't really an interim. There's -- you run the study until you get a certain number of events to be able to see a difference between treatment and placebo. That polyneuropathy study is different. It does have interims built into it. But the cardiomyopathy study is basically just an outcome study.

Paul Matteis

Okay. Okay. And in the meantime maybe just in terms of TEGSEDI, could you review the growth you've seen over the past couple of quarters? What's -- I mean, I guess in your mind who's been -- or what's the characteristic of the typical TEGSEDI in this market?

Wade Walke

Right. So of course TEGSEDI is approved for patients with the hereditary form of the disease and symptoms of polyneuropathy. Of course there's a mixed patient population. You have patients that have both polyneuropathy and cardiomyopathy symptoms, but it's primarily approved for those patients that have signs of polyneuropathy.

So you -- we have the pure polyneuropathy patients and then you're going to have patients that are mixed. That -- the launch has basically proceeded well. We've got the approval in the U.S. and Europe. And recently it was approved in Latin America and is launching in Brazil now. We've seen progress in Europe.

In different countries it's -- there's been successful pricing negotiations in Germany. AKCEA has successfully negotiated on reimbursement in Austria and Sweden recently. And there's ongoing work right now to launch in additional countries as well. So the launch in Europe is going as planned and we're seeing now progress in launch in Latin America.

Paul Matteis

Okay. So maybe before we go to Huntington's, I just wanted to ask one more strategic question and that's, what is Ionis's long-term vision for AKCEA and the relationship between AKCEA and Ionis? Obviously the management team at AKCEA completely changed recently. There's been talk about AKCEA licensing and other pipeline asset from Ionis. I mean maybe you can just kind of walk us through your long-term vision for the relationship and then what we should be looking for near term?

Wade Walke

Sure. So AKCEA is a majority-owned affiliate of Ionis. We own about 77% of the company at this point in time. And it was established as a way for us to commercialize our medicines by building a company with a focus in a certain therapeutic area.

So in the case of AKCEA, we licensed to them drugs that dealt with lipid factors for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. And their focus was in that area right now. They're commercializing TEGSEDI and WAYLIVRA. And then they also have in the pipeline APOCIII angiopoietin-like 3 and they're planning to commercialize TTR LICA drug going forward. So they have a pretty robust commercial stage and late-stage pipeline mid-stage pipeline as well, and obviously for the areas where they need a partner for the larger therapeutic areas with partners like Novartis and Pfizer, because the intent is not to have them build a large global cardiovascular sales force.

So they focus on the more rare disease specialty areas, while partnering with larger players to cover the larger indications. And so our plan is to continue to build on AKCEA and their strengths and their focus. So we have talked about licensing additional assets to AKCEA and we're looking at programs that would obviously fit well with their focus, right?

Paul Matteis

So rare disease?

Wade Walke

Rare disease and in areas where they already are touching certain patient -- or physician populations, right? So it wouldn't be like something totally out of left field.

Paul Matteis

Right. So it's really -- I mean they're touching rare disease and then cardiology is that right?

Wade Walke

Well I think...

Paul Matteis

Could you define it more broadly?

Wade Walke

Yes. I mean, if you look at TEGSEDI and [indiscernible] for example sales forces are touching neurologists, endocrinologists, cardiologists in the rare disease space, right?

Paul Matteis

Right. Yes. Okay great. So maybe in the last -- well I guess we've got nine minutes left. So maybe we could talk a little bit about Huntington. Do you want to just set the stage and just give a quick update on the program the Phase 1/2 extension study? So Roche's updated in the Phase 3 and then we can go into more specifics.

Wade Walke

Yes. And if I can back up just a little bit. I mean, Huntington's disease is one of the other very exciting areas in the areas of neurological diseases that we've been pursuing with [indiscernible] technology. SPINRAZA is the first Huntington's disease. It's already an area where we've seen that the drug could address the root cause of the disease, the Huntington protein which is toxic and causing the disease in these patients.

First drug has shown that we can actually reduce the production of this toxic protein in the brain. So again, showing the technology can address targets that were previously unaddressable. But beyond Huntington's disease, we have programs in ALS.

We've already shown benefit in a Phase 1/2 study in patients with the sub limitation ALS. We have another ALS patient population study that's ongoing C9ORF72 mutation. And then we've got other programs that are coming up to address these bright points of the disease as well.

We have a drug for Alzheimer's disease targeting tau, which is in clinical studies in patients right now. And then we just started a Phase 1/2 study for patients with Parkinson's disease. So we're building and building on addressing a lot of these diseases where you just couldn't get a lot of the causes of these diseases [indiscernible].

So specifically on Huntington's disease. So Roche is our partner with Huntington's disease and they're in a Phase 3 study with the drug right now. There has been some data that's been generated in the Phase 1/2 study and in patients that are rolled over into that study into an open-label extension study.

In addition, Roche is running a natural history study that started late last year in a patient population that's well matched to those patients who are in the Phase 1/2 study. Obviously it's a use to use as kind of a comparator to the patients in the open-label extension study.

In addition, there were patients who started out in the Phase 3 study before they changed the dosing paradigm. So about 100 patients that rolled over from that initial start into an OLE -- Phase 3 OLE study. So you've got all of this data that's being generated from these OLE patients and national history study.

And Roche has talked about -- because this is such a devastating disease with no treatment options, looking at potential to find an accelerated path to patients, using the OLE data and natural history data and that early this year they talked about, potentially looking at that data and approaching regulators around year-end or first half of next year.

And now they've looked at it and decided that they want that data to mature a little bit more and are looking at the earliest maybe second half of next year or early 2021 as a time frame for looking at that data. And this is reasonable, if you think about that the disease itself. Disease progression in Huntington's disease is on average about 20 years.

Paul Matteis

20 years?

Wade Walke

20 years.

Paul Matteis

[indiscernible]

Wade Walke

From symptom onset to -- in these patients. So it's a disease, unlike ALS for example, which is like three to five years. Usually it takes some time for disease progression. And obviously, when they switched to doing from monthly and bimonthly dosing in Phase 3 study to bimonthly in every four months dosing that they changed the number of patients that were available on that dosing paradigm in the OLE study in the Phase 1/2 OLE study, basically half of the patients are getting dosed monthly, half are getting dosed every other month. So there were 46 patients in the Phase 1/2 study. So basically it's 23 patients getting dosed bimonthly in the OLE study. So it's not a lot of patients.

Paul Matteis

So your point is that that change means they were no longer going to file for the once-monthly dose. You really only have 23 open label?

Wade Walke

Right. But now since you've got 100 patients that enrolled initially in the Phase 2 study when they switched over, when they put those patients in the OLE, they are dosing them bimonthly in every four months. So we're getting more data now in the bimonthly dose and then something else some patient data in every four month data dosing group. So they're just getting -- they're looking at and say we're going to have much more data if we wait a little bit longer. So we have more patient years to look at in patients dosed at least every two months.

Paul Matteis

So if the -- just from a timing perspective because the Phase 3 study seems to have enrolled faster than expected and it over enrolled. So with that data coming second half 2021, if they're looking at open-label data late 2020 or first half 2021, I mean does it even make sense to file for mix for a total approval rate by the time the -- even before a decision will be made on the regulatory submission you might even already have the placebo-controlled study reading out in which case it's almost a move point?

Wade Walke

Yes. I mean if you look at it if they're able to look at data even towards year-end next year in that time frame and talk to regulators about it, you could potentially accelerate the filing by a year still from that time frame. So I mean, that's a big deal when you've got patients that are dying from a disease with more disease-modifying treatment. So yes, I think it's still...

Paul Matteis

Still possible.

Wade Walke

It's still possible and still worth doing.

Paul Matteis

Okay. Okay. In the meantime, when might we see some clinical data, not until they look at it again?

Wade Walke

Yes. I mean Roche really wants to present data at medical meetings and so they don't just put out a press release of data and that sort of thing. So when you look at the timing of when they would likely present data at a medical conference, I would say that's unlikely to happen before the second half of next year and probably the most likely timing would be first half of 2021.

Paul Matteis

First half of 2021?

Wade Walke

Yes. When you look at the medical conferences that are most likely to...

Paul Matteis

Okay. Okay. Okay. Maybe lastly we could just talk a little bit about the ALS program. Just maybe review SOD1 next steps. And then I had a follow-up I wanted to ask about C9ORF. Sure go ahead.

Wade Walke

Yes. So with the SOD1 program, again this isn't a patient population that progresses pretty quickly. And there's actually mutations that are referred to as fast progressors or these mutations. Instead of having a three to five year disease progression they have about 1.5 years from symptom onset to death. So we have a very fast disease progression. When looking at those patients in a Phase 1/2 study we found that patients who are on treatment versus placebo there was -- basically the disease was stabilized. They didn't progress in this measure called ALSFRS which is a measure of ALS disease progression and also in measures the respiratory function, which also declined in the terms fairly quickly.

And what we saw is in both of these measures there was basically no decline on average in the treated patients where there was a fairly rapid I think in placebo patients. I think there was a 14-point average decline over a fairly short period. It was like three months treatment whereas the treated patients showed on average no decline. So that's pretty exciting that this is the first time anybody has shown the potential to actually treat ALS. Now these are patients that have mutations in SOD1 and that's about 2% of the total patient population.

But it's a first look at the potential to actually start treating these patients. Yet the other drug that we're testing is in patients with a mutation in gene called C9ORF72 and that represents about 10% of the patient population. And then we have other drugs that are coming into development that are addressing targets that we think could help us for outpatient population.

Paul Matteis

Okay. So my question on C9ORF72 is I think if you take a step back and you look at SOD1, it feels like it's well accepted that knocking down SOD1 should be beneficial and that the protein itself is toxic. For C9ORF72 I don't know my view I'm curious if you agree it feels like the literature is a little bit more complicated as it relates to -- is knocking it down enough? Or would you want to actually knock it down and replace it with a healthy version of the protein? How are you thinking about the prospects for a knockdown specific strategy in that indication? Do you feel like the biology is as clear cut?

Wade Walke

I think it's pretty clear cut, just based on the publications. I mean I think what's -- it's not really whether or not you need to knock it down. It's what's the mechanism by which the mutation is causing the toxicity.

Paul Matteis

Okay. But…

Wade Walke

That's a gain of function. So there's some question as to whether or not it's the RNA itself that could be toxic. There are some small little peptides that are produced because of the mutation expansion in C9ORF. There's some question about whether or not those small toxic peptides that are being produced that are causing the toxicity. And so the -- but either way the drug that we produce would do both. It would reduce the toxic, if it's RNA -- toxic RNA reduce toxic RNA. If it's these toxic peptides the way that it's positioned to reduce targeting RNA, it would also reduce the production of these toxic peptides. So in either case whichever mechanism it might be, the drug itself would have benefit irregardless of which -- what the mechanism of toxicity is.

Paul Matteis

Okay. And when will we get data for that?

Wade Walke

The C9ORF72 study would probably read out somewhere around year-end or early -- year-end next or early 2021.

Paul Matteis

Okay that's a Phase 1b?

Wade Walke

Phase 1/2 it's in patients.

Paul Matteis

Great. Okay. Awesome. I think we're out of time. Thank you, Wade. Appreciate it.

Wade Walke

Okay, awesome.