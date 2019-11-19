Etsy: Solid Approach In Improving Buyer Experience

The holiday season will see more optimization on the conversion funnel further to grow its GMS per-active buyer, where the figure has grown by 1.8% YoY as of Q3.

Overview

We continue to see a strong performance from Etsy (ETSY) in Q3. The company beat its revenue guidance by 32% and recorded 2.6 million active sellers instead of the expected 2.4 million as of Q3. Despite the downside EBITDA margin outlook for the full year, we maintain our bullish view on Etsy. Since its IPO in 2015, it has carved a niche market for itself by focusing a lot on data-driven activities that enhance buyer experience. Going into Q4 and beyond, we believe that some promising activities will deliver more outperformance, such as the contextual search algorithm, free-shipping program, and the ongoing top-of-the-funnel campaign. Ultimately, we view Etsy's proven strength in data-driven execution as a key competitive advantage that should allow the firm to sustain its performance under any given situation.

Strong data-driven approach to boost conversion

As an e-commerce company with a two-sided marketplace model, Etsy earns some take rate, which is the percentage of the total GMS (Gross Merchandise Sales) transactions happening on the platform. As of Q3, Etsy has maintained a solid outlook on both metrics as it grew its GMS by 23% YoY and expanded its take rate to 17.1%.

Etsy's overall data-driven product development approach has stood out to us. Given the amount of valuable data that a fast-growing internet company like Etsy deals with regularly, it makes sense for the company to continually try the best way to drive conversions by optimizing its conversion funnels. Going forward, we view this data-driven execution capability as an asset that should help Etsy to not only sustain but also improve its performance. In the Q3 earnings call, the CEO, Josh Silverman, gave a bit of an insight as to how far the company has come in terms of improving its experiment quality on the product side:

In 2016, our product development velocity was delivering approximately 200 experiments per year. We're now iterating much faster shipping an average of about 100 experiments per month in 2019 more than 5x Etsy's 2016 velocity with only about 6% more headcount. We continue to focus on what our buyers need and have a long road map of ideas that are in turn delivering incremental GMS and growth for our sellers.

Another one of the few potential catalysts for an outperformance would be the recently-launched contextual search algorithm, which we believe strikes a synergy with its ongoing TV ads campaign and free shipping campaigns. Going into the holiday season in the near term, we expect the well-performing TV ads campaign to continually drive the volume of Etsy's top-of-the-funnel. On the other hand, the contextual search and free shipping campaign will further optimize the conversions to the bottom of the funnel.

Potential Risk

While we are confident in Etsy's execution to improve the buyer side of its marketplace, we feel there is a potential risk of seller churns probably post the holiday seasons. The free shipping campaign that has worked well for Etsy to increase its GMS per-buyer to $101.5 in Q3, for instance, has received backlash from some sellers. Etsy's free shipping campaign involved a search result optimization that prioritizes free-shipping items. As a result, sellers without intentions to offer free shipping would eventually have to sacrifice some margins to get visibility and conversions. In that sense, Etsy's future experiment that may have to do with passing some of the shipping fees to the buyers can potentially have some adverse effect on its conversions.

Valuation

Going into the holiday season in Q4, we believe that Etsy's more influx of habitual buyers, which has grown by 24% YoY in Q3, will further allow the continuation of its outperformance. Compared to its peers which include Grubhub (GRUB) and Stitch Fix (SFIX), Etsy has a much stronger profitability profile from EBITDA, gross, and net standpoints.

In terms of net margin alone, Etsy's net margin of ~14% is so far ahead of both Grubhub's and Stitch Fix's 2.34% and 0.32% respectively. From the top-line growth perspective, Etsy also similarly leads the way with ~38.61% YoY growth. Ultimately, the stock trades at a 6.53 TTM P/S, which is a significantly higher premium compared to Grubhub's 2.7 and Stitch Fix's 1.35 TTM P/S. Aside from Stitch Fix, which has not turned profitable, Etsy currently trades at quite similar P/E profile to Grubhub. Overall, we think that Etsy is a more interesting opportunity than either of the comparable stocks. We are of the view that the outperformance will continue in the next few quarters. The management's solid execution and track record further justify the slightly premium valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.