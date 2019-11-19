Microsoft: Great Investment, But We Are Getting Close To Trimming

But due to target position size, valuation, dividend yield and investing rules, we are likely to trim approximately a quarter of our shares if the stock continues to rise.

We have an average purchase price of ~$45 and are sitting on a total return of more than 260%.

Microsoft has been one of the best investments in the entire market over the last five years.

Microsoft (MSFT) has been one of the best-performing stocks in the markets over the past few years. The stock has returned more than 210% over the last five years, more than quadrupling the S&P 500 return during this period of time.

We’ve bought share of Microsoft three times at an average purchase price of $44.50. Including reinvested dividends, we have a total return of 262.7% for our position in the company. This is our best performing position.

In an article published 9/20/2012, I said I preferred Microsoft to fellow trillion-dollar technology company Apple (AAPL). I still hold this view today.

With all this said, I am considering trimming back our position in Microsoft. Let’s take a look at some factors why.

Earnings Results & Dividend Growth – No Complaints Here

Microsoft reported earnings results for the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

Source: Microsoft’s First Quarter Earnings Presentation

Revenue was up almost 14% to $33.1 billion. Top-line results were $815 million more than estimated. Earnings-per-share grew 21% to $1.38. This was $0.14 higher than anticipated by analysts.

Both revenue and earnings growth were very strong and impressive given that many analysts had revised their estimates upward going into the quarter. And while Microsoft did repurchase $4.5 billion worth of stock during the quarter, net income was also up 21%. This means that bottom line results weren’t due to financial engineering.

Microsoft’s growth was broad across all businesses.

Productivity and Business Processes grew 13% to $11.1 billion. Office Commercial products and cloud services was up 13%, due to higher demand for products. Office 365 subscribers totaled nearly 36 million. Revenues for LinkedIn improved 25%. This segment had 22% growth in engagement activity. Dynamics 365 improved 41%.

Intelligent Cloud grew 27% to $10.8 billion, with 30% growth in server products and cloud services. Azure saw a 59% increase in revenues. While this growth rate is below the 90% levels this cloud platform saw just a few quarters ago, Azure remains in high demand. As of the end of the quarter, Azure had more than 20,000 customers, including nearly all the Fortune 100 companies. Microsoft doesn’t break out Azure’s revenue specifically, but the company did say on the conference call that they’ve seen a lot of growth in the number of $10+ million contracts for the service.

Personal Computing revenue of $11.1 billion was a 4% increase from the previous year. Windows OEM was higher by 9% while Windows commercial products and cloud services grew 26%. Xbox content and services revenue were flat, though this was an improvement from down 3% sequentially. Surface sales were lower by 4%, partially attributed to timing of product lifecycles.

From a business standpoint, Microsoft is executing at a very high level. Quarterly results were well above increased expectations and analysts remain high on the company. According to the earnings tab on Seeking Alpha, 24 analysts have upgraded their EPS revision for fiscal 2020 against none that have downgraded their estimates.

Consensus estimates call for revenue to grow 11.6% to $140.4 billion and earnings per share to improve 13.5% to $5.39 for the year.

From a dividend growth perspective, Microsoft has also been an excellent investment. Much of what I said in my previous article regarding Microsoft’s dividend still applies today, but the company did increase its dividend by 10.8% for the upcoming 12/12/2019 payment.

Microsoft paid out $1.80 of dividends in fiscal 2019, representing 38% of earnings-per-share. Using the new annualized dividend of $2.04 and expected earnings-per-share for fiscal 2020, Microsoft has a payout ratio of 38%. These payout ratios are below the five-year average payout ratio of 46%.

The free cash flow payout ratio also remains in good shape. The company has paid out $14.1 billion of dividends over the last twelve months while generating $38.7 billion of free cash flow during this time. This results in a 36% free cash flow payout ratio.

Microsoft may yield just 1.4%, below the average yield of the S&P 500, but this is primarily due to the increase in share price over the past few years. And the company’s dividend is very safe and has plenty of room to continue to grow.

Why We Are Considering Trimming Microsoft

So, if recent earnings were strong and expected results for the current year are also in good shape and and company’s dividend safe and growing, why are we looking to trim shares of the company? There are several reasons.

First, shares of Microsoft have become expensive. Using the most recent closing price of $150 and the current year’s expected earnings-per-share of $5.39, the stock has a price-to-earnings multiple of 27.8. The stock’s five and 10-year average price-to-earnings ratios are 20.2 and 15.9, respectively, according to Value Line.

Now the 10-year average valuation is depressed because of the low multiples the stock had during and following the last recession. And yes, Microsoft is a different company than it was a few years ago due to growth in cloud revenues.

Still, even if the stock is assigned a slightly higher valuation, say somewhere to 22 to 24, then it’s had over the last half-decade to compensate for its growth, this gives us a price range of $119 to $129. This is 16% to 26% below the most recent closing price.

Second, while I think the company’s dividend is very safe and expect Microsoft to continue to grow its payments going forward, the yield is very low compared to the historical averages. The five-year average dividend yield is 2.3% while the 10-year average yield is 2.5%.

We’ve also jettisoned two positions this quarter, which we will discuss in a future article, that offered very high yields. Trimming our Microsoft position and purchasing higher yielding stocks would allow us to recoup some of the income we lost in that transaction.

And finally, as I stated in the intro, we’ve done very well with Microsoft and the position has become quite large. In fact, we’ve done so well that the position is now larger than any individual stock holding in our portfolio. This include my 403(b) retirement account through my employer, which we’ve had for a long time and contribute to every pay check. And it’s really not even close.

Currently, core positions are considered full when they have a position value of $6,000. Supporting positions are full at $4,000. I do not consider technology companies to be core holdings as this industry can change rapidly and today’s top performing companies can quickly become tomorrow’s laggards.

Therefore, as good as Microsoft has done for us, our investment rules outweigh any euphoria we have over a stock’s performance. As of Friday, Microsoft is now more than double the value of a supporting position. The position becomes 2.5x a supporting position at ~$165, which is a level we will definitely trim our position by a quarter.

Final Thoughts

Shareholders of Microsoft have to be very happy with the stock’s performance over the past five years. We are as well and were fortunate (or lucky) enough to buy the stock in the mid-$40 range.

I should state that I am not advocating investors sell their shares of Microsoft. On the contrary, I remain bullish on the company.

It’s just that our position in Microsoft has become quite large, much larger than any other holding and it now has a value that is more than double what we target for a supporting position. Shares of the company have also become expensive and offer a low yield as a result of the tremendous gains in price over the past few years.

By selling a quarter of our shares, we would be removing all of the capital used to purchase Microsoft’s stock and essentially playing with the house’s money. This capital can then be redeployed into higher yielding stocks.

We may trim before we reach our target price of $165, but we are definitely selling a quarter of our position at $165 and redeploying into other opportunities.

