November 2019: Natural Gas Supply-Demand Balance Overview And Forecast

In December and January, we currently expect annual supply-demand balance to be in "deficit" relative to 2018-2019: -7.72 bcf/d in November and -4.15 bcf/d in January.

Under the latest weather forecasts, we project that national natural gas consumption will increase by +6.42% y-o-y (on average) over the next three months (November to January).

Electric power deliveries were the highest for any month since EIA began using the current definitions for consuming sectors in 2001.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration has recently released their natural gas monthly statistics for August 2019. In this article, we will briefly review their consumption and exports figures, then look at our estimates for September and October, and conclude with our latest forecast for November, December, and January.

August Overview

Aggregate demand (national consumption + exports) for American natural gas increased by 7.53% y-o-y in August 2019 to 90.80 bcf/d. Despite relatively normal weather, consumption rose by 5.40% y-o-y to 78.41 bcf/d - primarily due to very bullish non-degree-day factors (such as coal-to-gas-switching). Exports surged by as much as 23.33% y-o-y to 12.39 bcf/d.

Overall, year-over-year total consumption of dry natural gas in August 2019 increased in two of the four consuming sectors. Deliveries of natural gas by consuming sector in August 2019 were:

Residential deliveries : 102 Bcf, or 3.3 Bcf/d, which was up 1.8% compared with 3.2 Bcf/d in August 2018. Despite this increase, residential deliveries were the third-lowest for the month since EIA began tracking them in 1973.

: 102 Bcf, or 3.3 Bcf/d, which was up 1.8% compared with 3.2 Bcf/d in August 2018. Despite this increase, residential deliveries were the third-lowest for the month since EIA began tracking them in 1973. Commercial deliveries: 142 Bcf, or 4.58 Bcf/d, which was down 0.6% compared with 4.61 Bcf/d in August 2018. Despite this decrease, commercial deliveries were the second-highest for the month since 2000.

142 Bcf, or 4.58 Bcf/d, which was down 0.6% compared with 4.61 Bcf/d in August 2018. Despite this decrease, commercial deliveries were the second-highest for the month since 2000. Industrial deliveries: 664 Bcf, or 21.4 Bcf/d, which was down 0.1% compared with 21.5 Bcf/d in August 2018. Despite this decrease, industrial deliveries were the second-highest for the month since EIA began using the current definitions for consuming sectors in 2001.

664 Bcf, or 21.4 Bcf/d, which was down 0.1% compared with 21.5 Bcf/d in August 2018. Despite this decrease, industrial deliveries were the second-highest for the month since EIA began using the current definitions for consuming sectors in 2001. Electric power deliveries: 1,288 Bcf, or 41.5 Bcf/d, which was up 8.6% compared with 38.3 Bcf/d in August 2018. Electric power deliveries were the highest for any month since EIA began using the current definitions for consuming sectors in 2001.

External demand remained elevated, mostly due to stronger pipeline exports into Canada and robust sales of liquefied natural gas (LNG), which increased by 19.22% and 51.41% y-o-y, respectively. In August 2019, the United States exported 4.5 Bcf/d of LNG to 22 countries. LNG exports were the highest for the month since EIA began tracking them in 1997.

Strong growth in exports and an increase in national consumption ensured that the growth in total demand stayed positive. In fact, on an annualized basis, aggregate demand has not posted a single negative growth figure since January 2010.

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Total demand continues to grow faster than consumption, a trend that has been in place since May 2015. It points to the rising weight of exports within the overall demand structure. On the chart above, you can clearly see that growth rates in consumption and exports often diverge. Despite occasionally weak consumption, total demand is still growing in annual terms due to the very strong exports rate. Previously, however, total demand growth was almost entirely driven by national consumption.

This August, pipeline and LNG exports combined totaled 384.08 bcf or 12.39 bcf per day. The volume of total exports is now equivalent to 15.80% of national natural gas consumption on a monthly basis. On a 12-month average basis, exports now equate to around 12.07% of total demand - a new all-time record (see the chart below). Exports' share in the aggregate demand structure has almost doubled over the past three years.

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Exports remain the fastest-growing source of demand for American natural gas. While total demand (12-month average) increased by 23.80% over the past five years (from August 2014 to August 2019), exports have more than doubled over the same period. In fact, exports have already surpassed the "other" category in the overall demand mix and are now more significant in weight than U.S. commercial users (see the chart below). Next year, the share of exports will overtake the share of residential consumption (on a 12-month average basis).

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

*Other category includes lease, plant, and vehicle fuels, as well as pipeline and distribution use.

Other fast-growing sources of demand include Electric Power/powerburn (+35.74% since August 2014) and industrial consumption (+9.69%). Notice that, over the past five years, residential and commercial consumption has remained virtually unchanged.

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Estimates And Forecast

After rising by 5.40% y-o-y in August, we estimate that natural gas consumption then rose by 1.33% y-o-y in September (to 72.60 bcf/d) and by 0.60% y-o-y in October (to 73.90 bcf/d).

Currently, we expect natural gas consumption in the U.S. to increase in annual terms over the next three months. However, frequent changes in the short-range weather models will obviously generate some volatility. Under the latest weather forecasts, we project that national natural gas consumption will increase by +6.42% y-o-y (on average) over the next three months (November to January).

However, the rate will vary significantly for each month. At this moment in time, our consumption forecasting models generate following results:

November: 92.8 bcf/d (+2.73% y-o-y);

(+2.73% y-o-y); December: 107.7 bcf/d (+11.50% y-o-y);

(+11.50% y-o-y); January: 115.2 bcf/d (+5.03% y-o-y).

Please note that there is a large degree of uncertainty to that forecast, as weather models can generate sporadic changes in the number of cooling- and heating-degree-days (CDDs and HDDs). It is also important to remember that changes in HDDs have 3x stronger effect on natural gas consumption than changes in CDDs. All our forecasting models are updated on a daily basis.

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Exports should continue to expand rapidly. We currently expect total exports to average 14.1 bcf/d in the November to January period (+22.09% y-o-y). However, please note that our LNG exports' estimates are based on the vessels tracking system, not on the liquefaction flows and, therefore, are likely to be revised higher. We expect net exports of natural gas to reach +6.33 bcf/d by February 2020.

Total Balance

What about the supply? After all, it is not the demand which is driving the price, but the interaction between demand and supply. No doubt, dry gas production is strong.

In August 2019, for the 28th consecutive month, dry natural gas production increased year to year for the month. The preliminary level for dry natural gas production in August 2019 was 2,905 bcf or 93.7 Bcf/d. This level was 9.1 Bcf/d (10.8%) higher than the August 2018 level of 84.6 Bcf/d. The average daily rate of dry production was the highest for any month since EIA began tracking monthly dry production in 1997.

At this moment in time, we expect dry gas production to average 96.3 bcf/d in November, 94.9 bcf/d in December, and 93.9 bcf/d in January. We expect production to reach a major long-term peak this year (probably, in November) and remain essentially flat for the next 12 months (at least). In 2020, daily production rate may even decline slightly (in annual terms) because the productivity of new wells has plateaued while the inventory of old wells is now growing faster than the inventory of new wells (see the chart below).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Overall, we believe that over the next three months (November-January), total supply will be growing slower (on an annualized basis) than total demand, ensuring that total supply-demand balance will be tighter relative to 2018-2019. However, total supply-demand balance will vary significantly for each month. We estimate that annual supply-demand "surplus" will amount to +2.82 bcf/d in November. However, in December and January, we currently expect annual supply-demand balance to be in "deficit" relative to 2018-2019: -7.72 bcf/d in November and -4.15 bcf/d in January.

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Thank you for reading this article. We also write daily and weekly reports, covering key variables in U.S. natural gas market (supply, demand, storage, prices and more). We provide the following to subscribers:

We are offering a two-week free trial, and we will soon begin to cover global LNG market. Come and join us.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.