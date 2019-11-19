Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) CEO Joseph Kim presents at Stifel 2019 Healthcare Brokers Conference (Transcript)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Stifel 2019 Healthcare Brokers Conference November 19, 2019 10:20 AM ET

Joseph Kim - Chief Executive Officer

Peter Kies - Chief Financial Officer

Steven Willey - Stifel

Steven Willey

Okay. So we are going to go ahead and get started, I'm Steven Willey, one of the Senior Biotech Analyst here at Stifel. And glad to have here next presentation Inovio Pharmaceuticals. Representing the company we have Joseph Kim, who is the CEO; we have Peter Kies who is the CFO; and then, we also have Ben Matone who helps with Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs.

So, I think Joseph is going to make kind of -- bit of truncated few slides presentation/commentary and then we are just going to go directly into Q&A. I guess, if there are any questions within the audience feel free to ask them and we will get you acknowledged. So, I'm going to turn it over to Joe. Joe nice color.

Thank you, Steve. Thanks for a nice introduction.

So, I'm going to go through a few slides to introduce us a bit and we will go into Q&A with Steven and the audience.

Inovio has a powerful platform of DNA medicines both immunotherapy and DNA encoded monoclonals. We are listed on NASDAQ about 250 million market cap. We just had our earnings, our cash number as of September 30 is around $94 million that will take us into 2021. We have about 200 employees in R&D, manufacturing, clinical development and corporate affairs.

We have multiple later stage products including our Phase 3 product VGX-3100, multiple Phase 2 immuno-oncology combination studies. I'm going to be covering many of these. We have demonstrated that we can generate class leading T cell immuno responses in these patients and we have translated them into clinical benefit and efficacy. We dose over 6000 times over 2000 patients across all of our platform products with very safe favorable safety profile.

So, our key strategy targets are to own HPV-related diseases phase. This is post infection with HPV are causing myriad of diseases, pre-cancer and cancer, these are cervical precancer and cancer, head and neck cancer and other anogenital cancer. With precancer with our Phase 3 product VGX-3100 and with our partner AstraZeneca medi0457 in combination with their checkpoint inhibitors going after multiple HPV-related cancers.

We also focus on fast-to-market opportunities. So, we'll be embarking on a rare orphan disease target treating RP first quarter of next year INO 31027 will have a paper that will come out in the next couple of months defining and sort of describing our opportunities. Here we just presented great progression-free survival data at month six for our GBM therapy INO-5401, I will get into more details. We're quite excited about that.

As I said we are well financed and we have the right resources to execute our plans and really 2020 is setting up to be a transformative year for us where multiple data readouts including our Phase 3 top-line efficacy data for REVEAL 1 and multiple other cancer readouts and I will cover that -- I will summarize that a little bit as well.

So I've gone through many of these already, so I'm not going to retouch them but we have later stage Phase 3 and Phase 2 programs that we are very excited to be reporting on data in 2020. So I talked about our GBM study. This was presented as a late-breaking poster at SITC conference last week. We had 52 patients newly diagnosed glioblastoma. They were treated with surgery plus chemo radiation similar to what the standard of care is for these patients today. And then, on top of that we added our INO-5401 plus INO-9012 these are combination of our top cancer antigens, tumor associated antigens, WT-1 PSMA and hTERT with IO12 expressing DNA called 9012. And then, we treated these patients in combination with Regeneron and Sanofi Libtayo, their checkpoint TD-1 inhibitor.

And what we found was our PFS6 for both unmethylated and methylated cohort shown here. We had 75% and 80% progression-free survival at month six, which is very promising and exciting. So I go into a little more details. In addition, we found this treatment combinations to be well-tolerated with very good safety profile. In fact, we were able to generate very strong T-cell immune responses against all three of these tumor associated antigens shown here. And then what really got us excited with -- along with our PFS6 data is advent of the pseudo progression where shown in this slide. We see at the baseline when post-surgery these patients with MRI scan you see the removal of the most of the bulk of the tumor through surgery and this is typical of surgery of newly diagnosed GBM patients.

And then, into week six, so this is middle of [indiscernible], you start to see what it looks like the progressing cancer by MRI in the middle panel there, the white spot really are -- really it could be a progression. And subsequently, the doctors will either would do resection, open up for surgery or biopsy of that size, but no behold these were not tumor. They were either necrotizing tissue or T-cell infiltrate edema and so on. So these white spots were not cancer at all.

And then, eventually at week 21 almost a little over five months, you see those resolution of those non-cancerous scan objects by MRI disappearing. So this is seen with checkpoint inhibitor therapy, but we're very excited to see this level of T-cell infiltration, number one. We know we can generate immune responses against these antigens allowing the T-cells to traffic to the brain. And they do what they are designed to do true-up the tumors and along with the Libtayo administration.

We are very hopeful that this promising PFS6 continues into overall survival at 12 months approximately six months from last month is where when we will have the beta for OS12 and then OS18 six months after that.

So, just going to a little bit in detail about PFS6, so 24 out of 32 patients and unmethylated population were progressing free 16 out of 20 that would be the simple math including two patients were dropped off after starting the study and Cohort-B. We counted them as progress. But there was a very conservative approach, so they were lost to follow-up. But even with that two patients we have 80% progress free, though historical standard of care PFS6 numbers are shown here with those references published studies, 40% for unmethylated, 60% for methylated.

So we're very excited and with these early promising results. Our goal is to see if we can maintain and sustain this level of improvement over standard of care with our therapy at OS12. We're hopeful that we can present that at ASCO next year and then OS18 at [indiscernible] in November of next year, again very excited about these data.

So, just touching on what I said before, a lot of clinical milestones in 2020 headlined by our Phase 3 REVEAL 1 study VGX-3100 for treating high-grade cervical dysplasia. It's designed to be the first immunotherapy for this indication, first-in-class will present, will have the top-line efficacy data from this 198 patients, Phase 3 randomized double-blind trial, very excited about that.

First quarter next year, we will have Phase 3 readouts from VGX-3100 for treating ano and vulvar neoplasia, so we have two separate small Phase 2 trials going to expand the label for VGX-3100. As I already touched on INO-5401, our partner AstraZeneca is targeted to finish their head and neck next study. Their Phase 2 study, they completed enrollment of 35 late-stage metastatic recurring head and neck cancer patients in combination treated with Medi047 plus their checkpoint inhibitor development. So, we're hopeful that they will present the data in 2020 as well.

And we have lots of other vaccine studies either launching or reporting data through presentations and publications throughout 2020. So stay tuned. We're very excited about what's to come in the next 12 months.

So, I want to just leave here and turn to questions from Steve and if time permitting with others as well. Thank you very much.

Steven Willey

Great. So, you spent a lot of time kind of walking through the GBM data that you presented at [indiscernible]. Maybe just for my own clarification, you kind of highlight -- you highlighted at least that one instance of pseudo progression. Is that a patient that is now counting against you in terms of PFS6 visits been declared as a progression event…

So, they thought it was progressing patients. And we used the [indiscernible] definition to -- as a confirmation….

So the confirmatory scan didn't show progression…

Confirmatory scan didn't show and also biopsy show that these were not cancer.

Maybe sticking with GBM a little bit. We've seen a number of different immune-based approaches to try to treat GBM checkpoint inhibitors, various vaccination strategies. That's proven to be kind of a pretty challenging development landscape. I think we just saw Bristol report fail top-line data of Nivo both and methylated and unmethylated patients. I guess what's the challenge for immunotherapy and GBM and how do you think that 5401 somehow changes that narrative.

So, great question Steve. So more broadly speaking immunotherapy, I'd like to keep that very simple. So, immunotherapy in essence is utilizing your own immune system, mainly the P-cells more specifically the killer T-cells, CD8 positive T-cells. That can be freed up utilizing checkpoint inhibitors and allowing these T-cells to attack the tumor, recognized attack and kill. Very simple, very simplistic.

Checkpoint inhibitors like Nivo and pembro have done well. In smaller population of patients for most cancer rather than melanoma about 20% ORR has been their ceiling. I believe because these checkpoint inhibitors need pre-existing T-cells in the patients that can once they're freed up through checkpoint inhibitors can recognize the cancer and kill. Now that seems to be about 20% in many cancers not for GBM not for prostate not for ovarian and many others as well. So how can you and our thesis has always has been for 541 maybe medi047 and INO-5151, that we're doing in prostate cancer is has always been can recreate cancer specific, antigen-specific killer T-cells on purpose intentionally using a vaccination or using an active immunotherapy like INO-5401.

So, we had the data pre-clinically to show that bottom-line is, we're translating what we had in animal models for these three antigens [indiscernible] and PSMA which are expressed highly in GBM but also many other solid tumors that this combination of 12 punch of generating more T-cells I think they will hit the patients with checkpoint inhibitors, hit the cancer with checkpoint inhibitors knockdown their defensive system so you have -- knockdown the defensive fence let the killer T-Cells kill. And we see lots of evidence of this. Obviously, we don't have scans on every patient that showed this type of pseudo progression. We're completing all the immune assays.

So by next year, mid-year -- next year we should have more complete set of immune data to support our OS12 and OS18. So it was a long-winded answer. The quick punch line answer is yes you can manipulate the immune systems, specifically have the T-cells recognized the tumor specific antigens by that recognition they can attack the tumors within the patient even in the brain because T-cells can traffic to the brain. And then you need the checkpoint inhibitors to knock down their defensive system. Our goal has always been to use this combination to get overall clinical benefit much higher than checkpoint inhibitors perhaps even much higher than standard of care therapies and chemo radiation and surgery.

Okay. So, it sounds like that. In addition to the updated OS12, OS18 data we should also be getting some updated immunological data as well. And then I guess just kind of looking at the figure that's up on the screen. Now, will we be able to get an idea at what proportion of these T-cells that you're seeing are actually antigen-specific our CD8s. Is that more granular information around the new profile that we should expect to see?

Joseph Kim

So, these are all antigen specific immune responses. So, each of the bars, WT-1, PSMA and hTERT. So that's your first answer. And that we can use different assay. This is a bulk CDA assay. So it's more of ELISpot assay. So you see both CD4s and CDA or you just flow to discern the CD4s from CDAs. Now these are all interesting mechanistic supporting data. Obviously, what's going to matter is, are the patients at month 12 alive or not and we can work back to the mechanism of action for our success, if we can show that. We're very excited about this because it's not a small sample size study, so 52 patients. And if we can translate into OS12 and OS18, we have the means mechanistically to correlate back to what are the important reasons why these patients are doing better in the study versus standard of care. So, yes, we will have a lot more data. Hopefully very exciting additional data.

So, talked about what the historical benchmarks are around PFS6 on one of the prior sides?

No.

What are the benchmarks that we should be thinking about in terms of OS12 and OS18 and what do you guys need to see internally to feel comfortable moving that program forward.

So, using those historical data, the median OS for unmethylated population is around 13 to 15 months. So we expect that OS12 methylated population survival should be slightly or around 50%. Unmethylated population their OS median OS is around 20 to 23 months and certainly at so at month 12 this should be around 60% survival. So, we would like to be above that and certainly shifting the median overall survival is our ultimate goal by several months. And what this milestone look we'll give us at month-12 and subsequent [indiscernible] month 18 is how can we project this and these numbers become a lot more mature and solidified. So, while we're quite excited about the promising PFS6, if OS12 persists and that level of difference between standard of care and our treatment combination, we certainly will be very excited.

Okay. I wanted to ask a couple of questions about 3100, which is obviously the lead program here. So, we're going to be getting I believe top-line data from the first of the REVEAL trials before the end of next year is that correct. So, how do you think about the market opportunity for that asset within cervical high-grade intraepithelial lesion. I guess surgical resection is currently standard-of-care, you get much higher rates of histopathologic regression, but there's obviously some side effects that could cause some long-term complications in women's specifically those that are still within I guess their reproductive years.

How do you think of this competes against surgical resection given the push and pulls of lower clearance rates, but yet perhaps an absence of longer-term complications.

So, great question as well Steve. So, here are the benefits, once we can show efficacy and safety in our Phase 3 and once the product is on the market, we will for the first time provide these women in their reproductive peak age with who has sophie's choice of either having negative impact for their ability to carry more babies in the future or potential to have this disease developed into cancer. We will provide these women with first-in-line option of trying our immunotherapy first which are primary endpoint is, both the regression of the disease and as well as the clearance for the virus. So because surgeons can see the virus when they cut out the top layer of the women's patient service they often missed the virus and that results in the recurrence of high-grade lesions and other issues. So, we can provide four clearances in the cervix of this HPV virus along with therapeutic regression of the disease.

You talked about the differences in efficacy. So we believe this optionality that we provide to these patients is very important. We're hopeful that we can help most of the patients, if not they can still elect to undergo surgery. So that becomes a fallback option. In our efforts to increase the overall efficacy of this therapy we are concurrently working on a biomarker -- pretreatment biomarker that will help us narrow down the patients who would most likely to benefit from our immunotherapy first. So we're continually advancing in this area. And we're quite excited about having VGX-3100 as the first-in-class therapy for these women with this disease, with immunotherapy that safe and easy-to-use and being able to avoid or delay surgery for their benefit.

And so -- you kind of referenced that another [foreign] [ph] 2020 catalyst is going to be 3100 data in some of these other anogenital HPV high-grade intraepithelial lesion. So those are relatively small trials fairly limited patient numbers but how should we be thinking about what the efficacy benchmarks are in each of those setting and I guess what do you need to see kind of like GBM, what do you need to see in order to feel comfortable moving that forward into a larger study.

These are less focused treatment areas and the lead procedure to surgically remove the top layers of the cervix, those are pretty standard care. Now the vulvar and ano dysplasia, it's a very specialty disease, it's an orphan indications. Both of them are orphan indications. We believe that VGX-3100 should work the same in different compartments different organs or the patients because those diseases are caused by the same HPV-16 and 18 viruses.

So, we would like to see the impact on HPV 16 and 18 positive lesions, whether they are in the ano general truck or vulvar area for those two study. So, we're working with some of the top KOLs to really work out what is our great expectations what does it look like in terms of the efficacy, certainly we have the safety experience in here. So we would have certainly looked to regress the lesions that is caused by HPV 16 and 18 and hopefully regress the virus, clear the virus as well.

So, concepts are very similar. We're using the immune system, activator against specific antigens whether they are viral or tumor associated. As we spoke previously and allowing the patient's own immune system to clear and treat the disease in a safer and more tolerable way is the revolution that Inovio and others are part of right now.

Okay. Maybe just one quick question here on dMAb. I know you've expressed a lot of enthusiasm for this technology. It seems pretty interesting, I guess the first candidate that they you are targeting here is a viral antigen, right? So I guess that would seemingly be kind of the safest and easiest thing to do with the dMAb considering that there is not necessarily going to be any kind of on target toxicity, right? But I guess for other applications that you've talked about whether or not it's for certain immune checkpoints or even I think T-cell engaging bi specifics that seems a little bit harder logistically in the sense that a lot of those drugs required some level of a dosing holiday often to deal with on-target side-effects.

So how does dMAb kind of addressed some of those toxicity challenges, when you're trying to [trans-fact] [ph] these things in vivo on a patient.

Yes. dMAb or DNA encoded monoclonal antibodies that is a great platform as grade application of our DNA platform. The concept of expressing, injecting the patients with the DNA that in course for the monoclonal antibody is and having their own cells express them which is customized for their body is fantastic. And this should limit the immune responses against the monoclonal anti-drug antibody responses and so on.

We are working through I mean the beauty of our first-in man clinical study using our Zika dMAb fully funded with the Gates Foundation funding allows us to study this. So first question is, can we get the expression and people as we've seen the high levels in animals. That's number one question. Number two, how do we modulate level in the blood again that's going to be a very important question that we're addressing now Number three, what is the duration of these expression does as you have alluded to they're not forever. They typically in animal models these expressions can be several weeks instead of several hours. So certainly we can modulate by the dosing levels and how we deliver the frequency of dosing and so on.

So do we have all the answers worked out, no. We launched into this dMAb, dBiTE and other uses of our platform just in the last few years all with external funding, DARPA, NIH Gates Foundation over $60 million targeted for these research and counting. So, I think if I can project in the next 2, 3 years, we're going to have multiple of these dMAb and dBiTE products in the clinic against specific diseases that would allow us to answer those efficacy, toxicity, how do you modulate and so on.

And I wanted to just touch on, finish this answer with using our dBiTE perspective. So, in our publish HER2 CD dBiTE paper in animal models earlier this year. In JCI, we've shown that we can express these molecules for several weeks in line. But, one of the biggest challenges BLINCYTO and other bi-specific for T-cell engaging have is the short half-life. So, but inside it has like hour -- four hour our half-life, which means these patients have to be IV injected for days, for weeks.

So we're able to provide solutions, maybe more tolerable and more favorable utilizing this technology. And I think even touch on the potential economics side of DNA encoded therapy where these are highly scalable manufacturing. We can make these therapies democratize not just in the wealthy countries, but also around the world.

Great. It's already over time. Joseph, thank you very much. Appreciate it.

Thank you. Steve.

Thank you. Peter

Thank you.