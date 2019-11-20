Sprouts Farmers Market Vs. Weis Markets: A Pair Trading Strategy With 20%+ Upside

Yet, SFM’s operating business is priced much lower than that of WMK after controlling for financial differences.

Investment Thesis

I'm looking at Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) compared to Weis Markets (WMK) because these two grocery companies show significant diversion in their relative valuations. Based on my analysis, WMK lags significantly behind SFM by many financial measures. SFM has a much higher return on invested capital, net operating profits less adjusted taxes (NOPLAT) margin, sales and NOPLAT per square foot and inventory turnover. Moreover, while SFM showed above-average comparable sales growth over the last five years, WMK lagged behind its peers. Because SFM focuses primarily on organic/natural foods, it has a long runway for sales and store unit growth going forward. WMK, on the other hand, operates primarily in the conventional grocery segment and was not opening new stores over the last five years. Moreover, WMK is facing more competition from discounters (Aldi and Lidl) that are expanding in the same geographic markets.

After controlling for these differences, my analysis shows that WMK is at least 20%+ overvalued, while SFM is 10%-20% undervalued using enterprise value to NOPLAT ratios. With this, I propose initiating a pair trade with long SFM and short WMK and an expected return of 20%+.

Comparative Analysis

In order to make a true comparison of operating businesses across grocery companies, I made adjustments to companies’ enterprise values for any non-operating and financial items. I also add any non-capitalized operating lease debt, as explained in a previous article.

Table 1. Enterprise Value and NOPLAT calculations

Source: companies’ filings and author’s calculations. Excess cash is the cash that the company does not use to fund its operations. Only VLGEA disclosed a cash balance that is explicitly not tied to its operations.

This allows me to directly compare companies’ operating businesses based on relative valuation metrics and profitability. I also calculate the companies’ return on invested capital (ROIC) metrics by adding only operating assets and liabilities (including non-capitalized operating leases and LIFO reserves), while disregarding financial and non-operating items.

Table 2. Comparable Metrics for Grocery Companies

Source: companies’ filings and author’s calculations. NGVC’s cost of goods sold include occupancy cost, making inventory turnover not comparable.

Sales Growth

Compared to WMK, Sprouts showed much higher growth in comparable sales over the last five years.

Table 3. Comparable Store Sales

Source: companies’ filings

While SFM has trailed slightly behind WMK for the last three quarters, Sprouts is facing a significant tailwind coming from organic/natural food trends in the future. As I mentioned in my article about Natural Grocers, organic food market is projected to grow at a faster clip, compared to the conventional food market. Despite near-term headwinds, I expect SFM’s same store sales to grow faster compared to WMK.

Also, with its focus on healthy foods, SFM has a long runway for store unit growth. On the contrary, WMK showed no organic growth over the last 5 years. Most of the store growth came from WMK’s acquisition of Food Lion stores in 2016.

Figure 1. Store Count

Source: companies’ filings

Another factor that will allow SFM to open more stores in the future is its small-box footprint that does not require large upfront investments. SFM’s typical store size is about 29,000 of gross square foot, while WMK’s average store has 48,500 of gross square foot.

Margins and Returns

When comparing NOPLAT margins, SFM stands out among its peers with the highest NOPLAT margin of 4.16%, while WMK has one of the lowest NOPLAT margins of 1.81%. Also, when comparing the reported operating margin, on average, SFM scores above WMK.

Figure 2. EBIT Margins

Source: Morningstar

Compared to WMK, SFM also has much higher efficiency metrics, such as sales per square foot, NOPLAT per square foot and inventory turnover. All of this is positively reflected in SFM’s margins, while WMK lags substantially behind its peers in terms of efficiency. Both WMK and SFM showed margin erosion in the last several years due to competitive pressures. However, SFM is also facing margin pressure as it opens new stores, whose margins are lower, but should improve over time.

Most importantly, SFM has one of the highest ROIC of 9.9%, while WMK showed the lowest ROIC of 4.78% among its peers. Based on my estimates, WMK faces a cost of capital of around 5%, while SFM’s cost of capital is around 6%-6.5%. This means that while WMK barely breaks even in economic terms, investments made by SFM generate significant shareholders’ value.

Earnings Growth and Risk

Unfortunately, WMK does not have any analyst following to the best of my knowledge, while SFM has a large following. Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings per share (EPS) are projected to decline over the next several years, but show a positive trend in the medium-term. However, SFM has much better prospects of organic earnings growth compared to WMK. As mentioned above, the organic food trend coupled with more store openings will likely make SFM’s EPS grow at a faster clip compared to WMK. Weis Markets will likely continue to show slow growth from its existing store base. However, this growth can be eroded if competition coming from grocery discounters intensifies going forward.

One metric where SFM looks riskier compared to WMK is the debt load. SFM’s total debt to market capitalization stands at 0.73, while a similar WMK’s metric is 0.21. Most of Sprouts Farmers Market’s debt comes from operating leases, which the company assumed as it rapidly expanded its store base. I do not view this as a threat for SFM, because it generates sufficient free cash flows to pay its rent. In the worst case scenario, SFM can slow down its CAPEX on new stores and free up cash.

Unaccounted Lease Debt

When comparing finance and operating lease terms in my sample, I discovered that WMK has the lowest remaining leases term of all companies.

Table 4. Finance and Lease Terms

Source: companies’ filings, author’s calculations. Reported numbers are the average of weighted-average terms for operating and finance leases. My estimated lease terms may differ from the reported ones due to how much of square footage is embedded in future annual minimum lease payments.

Why is this important? The reason is because WMK’s lease debt of $203.2 million is likely underreported compared to its peers, unless the company plans to not renew its leases at the end of their terms. Based on the above numbers and with assumption of full lease renewal, WMK’s lease debt should actually be $346 million. I arrive at this number using Professor Damodaran synthetic rating tool with the following assumptions: a 10-year lease term, estimated cost of debt of 3.10% as discount factor, and $40 million in annual lease payments. The annual lease payment of $40 million is probably too conservative since the lease renewals will likely be at higher rates.

By estimating the new operating lease interest to be $10.7 million, I arrive at a new EV/NOPLAT of about 21x for WMK compared to 19.6x before. With this, Weis Markets shows even more overvaluation on a comparative basis.

EV/NOPLAT Comparison

Purely based on the average EV/NOPLAT, WMK is at least 20% overvalued. However, after taking into account returns, margins, efficiency metrics and expected future growth, I think that Weis Market is likely overvalued at 30%+. At the same time, SFM shows superior financial metrics compared to its peers and is at least 10%-20% undervalued.

Scenario Analysis

In any case, one has to contend that a short position on WMK will incur fees. As of now, Interactive Brokers charges 0.25% for shorting WMK. This fee can go up in the future. Also, WMK pays dividends which are equal to about 3% and may increase going forward. I would also speculate that the dividend policy makes WMK more attractive among income-seeking investors, who are less likely to sell Weis Markets’ stock, even if things are not going well for the company. On the other hand, SFM does not have dividend policy. So this will eat into the trading pair returns. However, the dividend paid on shorting WMK should be partially offset by Weis Markets’ stock decline at ex-dividend dates.

In my base case scenario, WMK’s stock will converge down to my estimated multiple, while SFM will significantly appreciate as it continues its store expansion, and experiences maturation of its new stores and subsequent improvement in margins. I expect this scenario to produce at least 20% of return as the two stocks diverge. This also assumes that the grocery market factors affecting both companies are to some extent similar and will partially cancel out under the pair trading strategy.

In the worst case scenario, SFM margins will deteriorate faster compared to WMK. Or alternatively the market may punish SFM’s stock more than WMK, as the prospects of Sprouts Farmers Market are more uncertain compared to low-growth, but a more stable WMK. In this case, it is advisable to watch closely same store sales and margins of both companies, as 2019-2020 progresses.

Conclusion

SFM and WMK show significant differences in terms of returns, profitability and growth prospects, speaking in favor of Sprouts Farmers Market. In terms of comparison of ROIC, profit margin and financial efficiency metrics, WMK resides at the lowest tail of the range, while SFM comes out at a higher end. Yet, WMK has the highest EV/NOPLAT ratio among its peers. Moreover, WMK shows even more overvaluation after adjusting for the unaccounted lease debt. With this, I propose a trading pair strategy of short on WMK and long on SFM with an expected return of 20%+ after accounting for shorting fees and WMK’s dividends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SFM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short on WMK