Aurora Cannabis: Desperate Times Call For Desperate Measures

Introduction

Aurora Cannabis (ACB) is having a credibility crisis after the company reported a second consecutive quarter of disappointing results. More important, after missing its own guidance last quarter, the company announced that it is suspending construction of its two gigantic greenhouses and it is also lowering the conversion price of its 2020 converts to save cash. With its operations still unprofitable and cash balance dwindling, we think Aurora will remain in a precarious situation for the foreseeable future.

F2020 Q1 Review

Aurora released fiscal 2020 Q1 results for the three months ended on September 30, 2019. During the quarter, Aurora sold 30% less cannabis than last quarter and revenue declined 24% as a result. Meanwhile, the company continued to lose money from operations and losses actually reached $77 million from operations in addition to $18 million of finance costs. With profitability still elusive, investors are also starting to worry about the company's financial health as cash balance dropped to $152 million which already included $87 million of proceeds from the sale of TGOD shares. At this rate, Aurora could be in liquidity trouble before it could turn a profit. Gross margin was stable at 56% last quarter, but the big question remains whether there is enough demand for cannabis in Canada.

Aurora reported a slight increase in average selling prices to $5.68 per gram. The revenue shortfall came from a big decline in recreational sales including both wholesale and B2C channels. The company did lower its cash cost of production from $1.14 to $0.85 per gram this quarter, and production increased to 41k kg. However, the soft demand is putting downward pressure on pricing in the wholesale market, and Aurora appeared to have chosen pricing discipline over volume, leading to a meaningful drop in its revenue last quarter. Based on results reported by many other Canadian LPs, we think the oversupply issue is worsening and wholesale pricing will continue to drop, which hurts large producers like Aurora harder.

We Saw It Coming

On October 29, we published an article titled "Aurora Cannabis Is Building Too Many Greenhouses". In the article, we analyzed the supply and demand situation in Canada and concluded that Aurora's Sun and Nordic 2 facilities will face difficulty selling their productions given the early but convincing signs of oversupply in Canada. We even announced the overbuilding as the biggest near-term risk for Aurora, which was proven prescient when Aurora announced that it will immediately suspend the construction at its Nordic 2 and Aurora Sun facilities for the foreseeable future. Clearly, management has also concluded that there is simply not enough demand to support these two facilities and it also doesn't have enough cash to build them.

We are pleased to see management make this rational move to reduce capacity under construction which will ultimately benefit the industry in the long run. However, we also felt that management was overly aggressive in its initial planning and it should have taken a more thoughtful approach before wasting millions on these two flashy but unrealistic projects that were doomed to fail from the beginning. By scrapping these sites, Aurora expects to save ~$190 million which they won't be able to afford anyways given its current balance sheet. This decision was likely driven by both a lackluster market outlook and its weak balance sheet.

More Dilution

Another negative development last week was when Aurora announced the voluntary reduction of the conversion price for its outstanding 5% convertible debentures due March 9, 2020. Aurora is reducing the conversion price with hopes to entice debenture holders to exercise their conversion rights instead of demanding repayment of principals upon expiry. Aurora is reducing the conversion price from C$13.05 to a moving target based on a 6% discount of its 5-day VWAP. Based on last Friday's closing price of $3.59, the conversion price would be $3.37 and the total number of shares to be issued assuming 100% conversion would be ~68 million new shares or a 7% dilution to existing shareholders. This is really a desperate measure in order to save cash as Aurora would be forced into a precarious financial situation if it had to repay all of the convertible debentures. Luckily for management, investors holding $155 million of the converts have agreed to this deal (why not, it's a great deal for them) and the remaining investors might very well join them. However, for existing shareholders, this represents an extremely negative outcome for them given the dilution and signaling of financial trouble.

Looking Ahead

Aurora reported a disappointing quarter with revenue declining and volumes dropping 30% due to weak market conditions and intensified competition. However, even the weak quarterly results were overshadowed by two other negative announcements: suspension of construction at Aurora Sun and Nordic 2 and a reduction of the conversion price for its 2020 converts. Both of these announcements depicted a company that is doing everything it could to save cash at the expense of diluting existing shareholders. Aurora shares lost one-third of its value last week as investors rushed for the exit. We think the drop is warranted and going-concern has emerged as a legitimate concern for Aurora due to its low cash balance. As we have said many times before, Aurora will remain under pressure in the near-term and we found its $3.7 billion market cap hard to justify based on limited profitability and challenging market conditions. We are avoiding Canada for now and view the U.S. cannabis sector as a much more attractive option.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.