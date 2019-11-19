Westwood Holdings Group: Expect More Pain Ahead

The dividend is not covered, and projected performance of the company reveals no near-term coverage possibility.

New pricing structure aims to put WHG into the competition with passive investment opportunities, but the path may be costly.

The exodus out of actively managed securities shows no signs of slowing.

Introduction

I came across Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) in my search for companies that have increased dividends in good and poor economic situations.

The stock is down almost 50% since late 2018, but there are no signs of a turnaround. The company continues to see declining AUM due to the shift in favor of passive investment vehicles.

Through this article, I analyze the new "sensible fees" announced by the company, the expected performance based on trends in the active vs passive investment space and provide my opinion on why I see significant risks ahead.

Dividend History

WHG has an impressive history of increasing dividends since inception in 2002. The current yield of $0.72/share amounts to a 9.47% annualized yield.

The dividend yield and the history of increases are great incentives for investors. However, by calculating an expected net income for 2019, its dividend coverage is extremely poor.

Source: Q3 FY2019 and author's calculations

The dividend coverage has been acceptable in past years. Even in 2017, the delta was very small.

Source: Investor Presentation

Balance sheet analysis reveals a decline in total assets to cover the year's dividend payout.

Source: Q3 filing

Due to declining assets under management and the associated income (explained in the section below), a dividend cut is likely in the near future.

The company has $58 million in cash and short-term investments as of Sept. 30 (Source: WSJ). With total debt under $10 million, the current assets may fuel the company's dividends until their cash flows improve. However, the probability of a quick recovery seems low due to the reasons in the section below.

Declining Assets Under Management

The company has seen declining assets under management since 2017.

Source: WHG form 10K

Primary reason for the decline is due to increased adoption of passive investment strategies which offer lower costs to investors.

Source: Forbes report

In order to compete, active investment firms are forced to drive fees lower resulting in declining revenues.

Westwood Sensible Fees

In March 2019, Westwood introduced the new sensible fee structure. The idea was to offer low costs to investors and compete with passive investments.

In a majority of the options, Westwood would earn fees only by outperforming the broader index.

Source: Westwood Website

The Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) in Japan introduced performance-based fee structure to its external managers in 2018. A year following that, the annual report revealed 40% reduction in fees paid out to the managers.

Inconsistent performance in active management and volatility in the short term can be challenging for the company. Fixed fees during these periods acted as a cushion during times of underperformance. This explains the company's ability to successfully increase dividends in the past.

The success of the new fee strategy depends on two key factors:

WHG's ability to consistently outperform the market Increased AUM by attracting more customers

In my opinion, no firm can guarantee to beat the market every year. Hence, while the new fee structure is good news for WHG's clients, it is bad for the investors of WHG stock.

In my opinion, the GPIF annual report provides a future view of Westwood's performance. However, I believe that the sensible fee structure may help reduce the rate of net outflows.

Source: Company 10K and author's calculations

Performance-based fee structure is likely to reduce Westwood's revenue. This is seen from the 85% decline in performance-based revenues in the 3 quarters of 2019.

Source: 10Q

Using the average Revenue per Dollar in AUM as a metric, the following projected revenue for the next two years is calculated.

Assuming the expenses to be constant, we can see significant losses in the horizon. (The company has already reduced staff count and has cut underperforming funds)

Source: Author's calculations

With the new fee structure, a dividend cut would be necessary to keep operations afloat. Fueling the dividend payout with assets is costing investors the enterprise value and is not sustainable.

Conclusion

While Westwood has an excellent track record in paying out dividends, in my opinion, the ability to continue it is getting tougher by the quarter. With the introduction of the new performance-based fee structure, investors may have to brace themselves for a dividend cut in the near term.

The active wealth management industry has lost favor due to the entry of low entry and low cost index funds. Though Westwood has initiated transformation measures by introducing a new pricing structure, this is going to cause further harm to the top line. Even if the measures prove successful for Westwood to increase the AUM, it may not happen for the next 2-3 years. Hence, I am seeing a lot of downside in the near term. I am not recommending WHG to investors at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.