Ribbon Communications To Acquire ECI Telecom For 5G Optical Networking Markets

The deal for ECI is transformational for Ribbon, dramatically increases its addressable market, but management will need to prove its ability to grow as a result of the deal.

Quick Take

Ribbon Communications (RBBN) announced it has agreed to acquire ECI Telecom Group for $454 million in cash and stock.

ECI Telecom operates as a global manufacturer of telecommunications equipment for primary 5G networking technology.

RBBN is acquiring ECI for its optical networking capabilities in 5G markets but the deal won’t close until Q1 2020 and management has much to prove with this transformational acquisition.

Target Company

Petah Tikva, Israel-based ECI Telecom was founded in 1961 to develop end-to-end packet-optical transport and SDN/NFV solutions globally with a focus on service providers, enterprises, and data center operators.

Management is headed by President and CEO Darryl Edwards, who has been with the firm since 2012 and was previously lead non-executive director at EXFO (TSE:EXF).

Below is an overview video of the company’s marketing campaign:

Source: ECI Telecom

ECI’s primary offerings include:

Elastic Services Platform

Apollo Optical Systems

Neptune Packet Systems

Mercury NFV Solutions

Muse Network and Service Application

Company partners or major customers include:

ACTS Corp

Corning Services

Ericsson (STO:ERIC-B)

CLAdirect

Source: Company website

Investors have invested at least $222.5 million in the company and include Viola Credit, Ashmore Investment Management and Swarth Group, among others. Source: Crunchbase

Market

According to a market research report by Valuates Report, the global 5G market was valued at nearly $43 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 56.7% between 2018 and 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the increasing mobile consumer bandwidth demand and a growing need for connectivity for IoT and sensor devices with consolidated applications such as smart city management, coupled with emerging applications such as Augmented Reality [AR] and self-driving automobiles.

Acquisition Terms and Financial

RNNB disclose the acquisition price and terms as $324 million in cash and 32.5 million shares of company stock for this transformational proposed transaction.

Notably, management did not provide a change in financial guidance as a result of the deal.

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial results indicate that as of September 30, 2019, RBBN had $40.4 million in cash and equivalents and $326.1 million in total liabilities, of which long-term debt totaled $49.1 million.

Free cash flow for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, was $14 million.

In the past 12 months, RBBN’s stock price has dropped 52.1% vs. the U.S. Communications industry’s fall of 1.6% and the overall U.S. Market’s rise of 15.5%, as the chart and corporate events graphic indicates below:

Source: Simply Wall Street

Earnings surprises have been positive in nine of the last twelve quarters, as the chart shows below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has dropped sharply since early 2018, as the linguistic analysis shows here:

Source: Sentieo

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $302,970,000 Enterprise Value $392,970,000 Price / Sales 0.53 EV / Revenue 0.69 EV / EBITDA 21.60 Earnings Per Share $0.17 Total Debt To Equity 0.21 Net Free Cash Flow $1,450,000 Revenue Growth Rate 2.10%

Source: Company Financials

Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis of the firm’s projected growth and earnings:

Assuming the above general DCF parameters, the firm’s shares would be valued at approximately $2.51 versus the current price of $2.75, indicating they are still overvalued after the recent drop, with the given assumptions of the DCF.

Commentary

Ribbon is acquiring ECI for its packet optical transport and SDN/NFV solutions to the 5G networking market.

As RBBN CFO Daryl Raiford stated in the deal announcement,

The ECI acquisition will extend Ribbon’s reach into the networking market and propel us into the global 5G market. ECI brings world class networking technology and a proven track record of success in winning top customers in direct competition with major industry players. Ribbon has long-standing, deep customer relationships in North America and Japan, which will provide immediate access to ECI solutions into these substantial markets.

The deal promises to give Ribbon access to 5G xHaul transport networking markets with ECI’s customer base of more than 300 firms globally.

Moreover, RBBN management states that the deal dramatically increases its core total addressable market size from $3 billion to $39 billion.

However, RBBN’s earnings release at the end of October caused a sharp drop in the stock price.

The deal announcement for ECI caused another sharp drop in price, likely due to the dilution from the proposed transaction.

So, RBBN appears to be a falling knife at this point and management will need to prove its ability to integrate ECI and generate revenue and earnings growth as a result of this transformational acquisition.

My sense is to wait until the dust settles from the acquisition, which is scheduled to close in Q1 2020.

A solid entry point for the stock may be had at deal close, although RBBN has much to prove before there is a positive catalyst for the stock.

