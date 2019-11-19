resTORbio Is Trading At Less Than Half Of Its Net Cash After Crash

Activist investors may buy in to try to extract short term value from the discount to cash before it gets burned away as management tries to develop remaining pipeline assets.

Last week I wrote an article on AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) after it got hammered down to over $100 million below its net cash value due to a failed clinical trial. The stock has since marginally recovered and I expect that to continue as it is still trading about $4 per share below net cash. ResTORbio, Inc. (TORC) is a biotech in a similar but even more extreme situation as ANAB after its lead candidate failed a Phase 3 clinical trial on Friday. The stock responded by tanking an outstanding 86% to $1.09 on 26 million shares traded. While I am not that excited over TORC's remaining pipeline, I believe it makes for a very good bounce candidate and value play as it is trading at less than half of its net cash.

As of September 30, 2019, TORC had $117.2 million in cash and equivalents according to its Q3 financial statements. Subtracting $12.2 million in liabilities from this total leaves $105 million in net cash. That's $2.88 per share based on 36.4 million shares outstanding. TORC is trading at a 62% discount to its net cash at Friday's closing price.

Obviously not every dollar of that amount can be extracted. TORC has burned $54 million for the first nine months of the year. We are half way into Q4 and even if the company ceased operations today, expenses such severance would arise. But TORC has a $65 million cushion between its $40 million market cap and $105 million in net cash even while giving no value to its intellectual property or any other assets. The failed Phase 3 trial should significantly slow down the burn rate as management looks to regroup and focus on less developed drug candidates in the company's pipeline.

Value and contrarian investors should consider a short term trade in TORC in expectation of a bounce. Based on the deep discount, but also the possibility of the rest of the cash being eroded within 2-3 years if management continues trying to develop its pipeline with no results, I believe there is a possibility that activist investors could buy up the stock and oust the leadership. They would try to extract short term value from the high cash balance at the expense of the company's long term vision. Based on my entry point and lack of interest behind the science of resTORbio, I would be fine with this situation. Considering that over 70% of the float turned over on Friday, there may be a lot of investors in a similar situation to me who share my mindset. Assuming a minimum of $35 million to be burned within the next several months before someone can come in and stop the bleeding, that would leave $70 million in net cash or $1.92 per share. That's a 76% upside which may be worth the effort in shaking up the company for a mid-to-small sized activist fund.

Short interest on TORC was 3.8 million shares as of October 31. The average TORC short is up close to or over 90% on their position after Friday's tank. It makes absolutely no sense to hold the position, use up margin that can be redeployed elsewhere and pay borrow rates on a stock that is trading at a fraction of its net cash. Significant short covering likely already occured on Friday as there was plenty of sell volume for shorts to close their position. But for those who haven't, it makes little difference to them whether they close a position while up 90% versus 85%. There remains a possibility of a short squeeze on the remaining short interest as volume dissipates.

