Imperial Yield And WPP Gain Top Mid-November International Aristocrat Dogs

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five top-yield Kiplinger's most reliable dividend dogs showed 27.45% LESS ne gain than from $5k invested in all 10. Big high-price Kiplinger's reliable dividend stocks led this pack.

These 98 select dividend stocks ranged from 0.54%-16.51% in annual yield and ranged from -10.82%-181.14% in annual price target upsides per brokers 11/15/19.

Most reliable long-term dividend stocks, also known as International “Dividend Aristocrats,” have raised dividends at least five-straight years (Canadian firms) 10 years (E.U.-based firms) or 25 years (U.S. companies).

Kiplinger Investing, offers "insights for investors" online. This "World's Most Reliable" list was compiled by Kiplinger in October 2018, data is from 11/15/19.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 11.67% To 26.47% Net Gains For 10 Top International Dividend Aristocrat Dogs To November 2020

Four of these 10 top Kiplinger's most reliable dividend stocks by yield were among the top 10 gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below.) Thus, the yield-based forecast for these Mid-November dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 40% accurate.

Source: YCharts.com

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1k invested in each of the highest-yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: One-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. 10 probable profit-generating trades projected to November 15, 2020 were:

WPP PLC (WPP) was projected to net $264.68, based on the median of target estimates from two analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 3% more than the market as a whole.

British American Tobacco (BTI) was projected to net $233.12, based on a median of target price estimates from five analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 15% less than the market as a whole.

Canadian Nat'l Resources (CNQ) was projected to net $176.21, based on a median of target price estimates from 26 analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 17% more than the market as a whole.

Enbridge (ENB) was projected to net 166.69, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 22 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 42% less than the market as a whole.

Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) was projected to net $160.40, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from 24 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 2% under the market as a whole.

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCQX:IMBBY) was projected to net $155.10, based on dividends alone, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 43% less than the market as a whole.

Chevron Corp. (CVX) was projected to net $150.19, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from 25 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 1% less than the market as a whole.

Sanofi (SNY) was projected to net $148.93 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from seven brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 41% under the market as a whole.

Novartis AG (NVS) was projected to net $129.90, based on the median of target price estimates from six analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 77% more than the market as a whole.

Archer-Daniels Midland Co. (ADM) netted $116.71 based on the median of estimates from 15 analysts, plus dividends. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk, 10% more than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 17.02% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risks 4% under the market as a whole.

Source: express.co.uk

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest-yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

98 Kiplinger's Most Reliable Dividend Stocks On Earth By Mid-November Target Gains

Source: YCharts.com

98 Kiplinger's Most Reliable Dividend Stocks On Earth By Mid-November Yield

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Top International Dividend Aristocrats By Yield

Top 10 International Dividend Aristocrats selected 11/15/19 by yield represented eight of 11 Morningstar sectors. The top slot went to one of two consumer defensive representatives, Imperial Brands PLC [1]. The other top ten consumer defensive stock placed sixth, British American Tobacco PLC [6].

Second and fourth places were claimed by two utilities sector representatives, Red Electrica Corporacion SA (OTCPK:RDEIY) [2], and Enagas SA (OTCPK:ENGGY) [4]. Then, a single technology sector member placed third, Micro Focus International PLC [3].

Then, a lone financial services representatives emerged in fifth place by yield, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (OTCPK:SKVKY) [5]. After that, two communications services pups placed seventh, and tenth, WPP PLC [7], and AT&T Inc. (T) [10].

One from the energy sector placed eighth, Enbridge Inc. (ENB) [8]. A single healthcare equity paced ninth, AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) [9], to complete the Kiplinger's most reliable dividend and International Aristocrats top 10 by yield for Mid-November.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top 10 Kiplinger's Most Reliable Dividend Dogs Showed 8.16%-21.42 Upsides While (31) Two Lowly Downsiders Sagged -4.8% And -7.54%

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median target price estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 27.45% Disadvantage For Five Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Kiplinger's Most Reliable International Dividend Aristocrats To Mid-November 2020

10 top Kiplinger's most reliable dividend dogs were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend/price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top 10 Kiplinger's most reliable dividend (MRD) dogs screened 11/15/19 showing the highest dividend yields represented eight of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top Ten Highest-Yield Kiplinger's MRD Dogs (32) Delivering 8.99% Vs. (33 ) 12.39% Net Gains by All 10 Come Mid-November 2020

Source: YCharts.com

$5k invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top 10 Dividend Kiplinger's most reliable dividend kennel by yield were predicted by analyst one-year targets to deliver 27.45% LESS gain than $5k invested as $.5k in all 10. The ninth lowest priced selection, British WPP PLC, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 26.47%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield Kiplinger's most reliable international dividend aristocrat dogs as of November 15 were: Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB, Red Electrica Corporacion SA, Enagas SA, Micro Focus International PLC (MFGP), and Imperial Brands PLC, with prices ranging from $8.44 to $22.43.

Five higher-priced Kiplinger's most reliable international dividend aristocrat dogs as of November 15 were: British American Tobacco PLC, Enbridge Inc., AT&T Inc., WPP PLC, and AbbVie Inc., whose prices ranged from $36.84 to $88.63.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of 10 reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your International Aristocrat stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com, YCharts.com, finance.yahoo.com, analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dog photo: express.co.uk

