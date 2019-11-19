Public Storage: How I Generate Double-Digit Yield Rates At Reduced Market Risk

This top idea was presented to my E.I.I. subscribers this week. Public Storage (PSA) is large enough to allow me to share this idea with the public immediately without concern that trading volume will impact my subscribers' opportunities at the same time.

Engineered Income Investing: Exclusive Premium Research

Tree roots. They provide strength and stability to nature's majestic constructs. Public Storage Company is a property REIT with deep roots to provide it long lasting strength and stability also. Vast land holdings, many in prime developed areas, coupled with a modest debt load and a vast moat of installed customer base, give it staying power and the ability to use its mature position to battle out the tightening domestic storage space markets.

Public Storage (PSA)

Market Price: $213.21

Dividend: $8.00 (3.75%) Ex-Dividend 12/12/19

YDP Fair Value: $266.67 (3.0% historical yield average)

P/E Fair Value: $299.40

P/S Fair Value: $207.50

P/Op Cash Flow FV: $211.70

Forward Outlook:

The mini warehouse storage market has reached saturation and beyond in many big cities urban and suburban markets. These competitive trends are also reaching secondary markets in lower population density areas. The net result for PSA is less growth opportunities and greater competitive pressure on occupancy rates and pricing. These factors are certainly challenges, but they are also opportunities for PSA.

Because PSA came early to the game, it has many properties in superior locations with built-in higher density demand, an entrenched tenant base, many properties free of debt, along with decades of experience with the neighborhoods, community served, and its experienced property management teams. Each of these factors is a strong competitive advantage when contrasted to the newer upstart competition in the PSA served areas. In combination, this group of strengths can be leveraged to bring maximum competitive pressure on weaker competitors.

If it chooses a price competition route, PSA can be the low cost provider with crippling price competition beating up its younger, weaker competitors. Yes, it would mean some weak performance for the company for a few brief years while the battle is fought and settled but would lead to market dominance on the ground as such a shakeout resolves.

There are many other ways for PSA to confront the competitive field. For instance, PSA may opt to sell or re-develop some of its properties that are in the weakest performing areas due to shifting population demographics since the sites were originally developed. In virtually all cases, the value of these properties is far higher than carried on the books and the potential to up the leverage via re-development to meet the changed neighborhood demographics and needs can translate into high profitability than ever before. This combination of latent re-development potential and mobilization of cash from selective property disposal gives PSA a great deal of flexibility going forward to attain a new round of decades of growth superior to its entire history. It also makes PSA a potentially interesting takeover target for some of the giant property REITs out there and other public and private developers who have the vision and talents to convert these potentials into realities.

For all these reasons, PSA remains a powerful investment vehicle with untapped potential for decades to come.

Evaluation of Dividend Safety:

Following a 5-year period of aggressive dividend growth, PSA dividends have plateaued at $8.00/year of distributions for the past 3 years. Contrary to some analyst comments, PSA is not in transition from growth to cash cow. It reached that distinction a few years ago and has been in a steady state overall since then.

A look at dividend payout ratios show them to be high, but not overly so for a property REIT.

The consistent cash payout ratio well in excess of 100% is a bit troubling. However, this is a trend and pattern that has been sustained continuously for the past 7 years, suggesting it is sustainable.

A look at debt and cash flow history and trends confirms that the company is financing part of its dividend through borrowing each year. Given that the owned real estate is a huge asset of increasing market value even while being held on book at cost, this modest borrowing to mobilize cash is not unusual. Many property REITs and BDCs do the same thing.

My conclusion is that the dividend safety is secure for the immediate future but may be sensitive to the economic cycle and any significant net decline in total cash flow or the ability to borrow against the properties.

Finally, I like to look at historical total net return to confirm strong dividends are not part of a yield trap. A look at the 6-year total net return results shows an average annual total return of 6.28%, about double the dividend yield. No yield trap here.

However, timing can reveal important information buried beneath the surface. A look at the total net return for the most recent 4 years gives a different picture. In this view, we see total net return is just 4.38%, an average annual yield of only 1.07%. This is far less than the dividend itself in a demonstration that high dividend yield can be very misleading. Engineered Income Investing strategies were developed exactly to avoid such disappointment by structuring investment to generate instant income at the initial time of investment, without the need for blue-sky future possible intrinsic capital appreciation. Furthermore, we do it while reducing (but never fully eliminating) downside market risk. The result is consistent double-digit yield rates from very high quality safe companies without any need for their stock to perform better than flat. In fact, there is room in our strategies to generate double-digit high yield income even when a stock is declining modestly. Our DOPA (Dividend-Option Premium Arbitrage) strategy can even generate strong double-digit yields when stocks quickly plunge (over 10%) in price within days. Specific ideas using E.I.I. strategies are presented for PSA in the "Covered Option Writing Opportunities" section below.

Fair Value Analysis & Appraisal:

YDP fair value for the $8.00 annual dividend distributions calculated to $266.67 at the 3.0% historical yield rate trend. However, this does not show a good correlation historically to actual share price trading trends. Instead, it appears to make the highest end of trading ranges instead of a typical valuation level.

An examination of traditional financial metrics used for valuation show a good historical correlation using P/E valuations. However, the P/E valuation since 2017 have been considerably higher than the P/E valuations.

At the same time, I note that since 2012, for the past 9 years, P/Op Cash Flow ratio valuation has shown an excellent correlation as the lowest point that market prices have fallen to. Thus, I find this P/Op Cash Flow valuation to mark the bottom-side of share trading ranges. This suggests that the sharp decline from early September peak prices to the recent bounce off of long-term support on the technical chart at $209 last week is a true reversal to the upside and is expected to show support at the current $213 price range, probably with room for further advance. Very little downside risk at these current levels is seen unless new adverse market news develops that would threaten current revenue levels.

Taking all the data together, I set a very conservative fair value at $210.00, with possible value to $225.00 at this time.

Technical Chart Notes:

Share price peaked early in September 2019 and has experienced a sharp decline ever since. This past week, on 11/11/19, shares reached deep support and bounced off a bottom at $208.67. Price has continued to rally to $213.31 since that time. I expect the slowly rising bottom support to be tested at least once more, probably twice, in the coming weeks. Ex-divided is 12/12/19, with the next earnings report and call scheduled for 2/25/20.

Covered Option Writing Opportunities:

With prices having just recently tested and rebounded from a low of $210, that level marks a good strike target to consider writing cash secured puts using the 32-day 12/20/19 $210.00 @ $3.30 premium. This provides an 18.25% annualized yield rate on this short-term contract with only 32 days exposure to market risk.

Those holding shares should consider using a trailing stop loss for downside protection until past the upcoming 12/12/19 dividend. Thereafter, consider writing covered calls using short-term (less than 45 day) contracts that will earn you at least a boost of 5% on top of the dividend if the strike price is sufficient to avoid risk of call away at a net loss or you are willing to take the net loss risk. Otherwise, continue to ride upward momentum potential with a trailing stop-loss protection.

With a 12/12/19 ex-div date in 24 days, a DOPA trade at attractive deep in the money strike is not available at this time. Consider a hybrid DOPA -EII entry point strategy using a buy-write with market leg at $213.20 and 61-day covered calls using the 1/17/20 $210.00 @ $6.75 premium for a net debit cost of $205.25 and net premium of $3.55. This provides a 27.45% annualized yield if called early in 23 days for dividend capture. If not called early, then the $2.00 dividend harvest raises total with premium to 5.55 for the 61-day holding period. This is then a 15.67% annualized yield rate and a breakeven point of $203.25, $9.95 (4.67%) downside protection below current market.

Thanks for taking the time to read my work. Please join the discussion section via the comment section below. Share your thoughts and ideas about PSA and income investing. Your feedback is important to me and I consider the ongoing discussion to be an integral part of each of my articles for all of us to better learn and explore fresh ideas.

Consider becoming a follower of mine so you get notified of the publication of each of my future articles.

Generate Double Digit Income At Low Risk Using High Quality Tickers from ideas like this.

Subscription includes: E.I.I. Strategy, developed to boost cash income & yield from quality dividends while reducing (but never fully eliminating) market risk.

5+ monthly opportunities using specific strategies and trade pricing to enter/hold/exit according to value, including covered option writing + dozens of quick look ideas.

Personal access to the winner of Seeking Alpha's prestigious Outstanding Performance Award.



Disclosure: I am/we are long PSA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.