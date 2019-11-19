Cummins: Fundamentals Have Taken A Backseat

A rally is not sustainable if based on weak foundations and must be backed by more than what is just hope.

Lower volumes due to weak demand is the big issue and Cummins doesn’t seem to think that this is about to change.

Cummins lowered its guidance for the year after reporting a decline in revenue and net income for Q3.

The Q3 earnings report showed that Cummins (CMI) is currently going through a rough patch. Revenue, for instance, missed consensus estimates. More importantly, guidance was cut to account for a stronger than expected global slowdown. Such setbacks usually do not bode well for a company. However, there may be another factor that could negate the impact of these headwinds, if only temporarily. What this factor is will be covered next.

Q3 2019 earnings

Revenue declined by 3% to $5.8B and net income fell by 10% to $622M. EPS went from $4.28 a year ago to $3.97. Gross margin and EBITDA both declined compared to a year ago. The table below lists the numbers for Q3.

(GAAP) Q3 2018 Q3 2019 YoY Revenue $5943M $5768M (3%) Gross margin 26.1% 25.9% - EBITDA $983M $958M (2.6%) Net income $692M $622M (10.1%) EPS $4.28 $3.97 -

In addition, Cummins benefited from tax gains in Q3. If not for these gains, EPS would be lower than reported. Management explains in the Q3 earnings call that:

Net earnings for the quarter was $622 million or $3.97 per diluted share compared to $692 million or $4.28 from a year-ago. Third quarter results were positively impacted by $23 million or $0.14 per diluted share and discrete tax items and the after-tax gains of $28 million or $0.18 from closing out the foreign exchange hedging contracts I referred to earlier.

2019 Guidance by segment Revenue Engines Down 5% to 6% Distribution Up 2% to 3% Components Down 4% to 5% Power systems Down 3% to 4% Electrified power $40M

Cummins also dialed down its future outlook. Its guidance now suggests that revenue will decline by 2% for the whole of 2019. The prior guidance called for revenue to stay flat for the year. Except for the distribution segment, all other major segments are expected to show a decline.

Weaker demand is the main reason for the change in outlook. From the Q3 earnings call:

In summary, we are now expecting revenues to be down 2%, for the year lower than our prior guidance of flat. This revenue decline is driven by lower demand and domestic international truck markets, weakness in Indian end markets and lower demand in several off-highway markets. Lower sales reduced joint venture income in India and the acquisition of Hydrogenics will impact our EBITDA for the year, which we now projected at 15.9% to 16.3% of sales, down from our prior guidance of 16.25% to 16.75% of sales.

All in all, Q3 was not a good quarter for Cummins. The company missed expectations and guidance was lowered. Q3 was likely a quarter that Cummins would rather forget.

Demand is falling in a number of key markets

The quarterly results were driven by weak demand, which in turn led to lower volumes. In fact, the impact of weak demand and lower volumes could have been even greater if it wasn’t for other circumstances compensating to a certain extent. From the Q3 earnings call:

Positive pricing, lower variable compensation, material cost reduction activities and lower warranty expense partially offset the impact of lower volumes and increased investments in research and engineering.

Nevertheless, Cummins still saw broad-based weakness. But not to the same extent in every market. For instance, revenues in North America were flat at $3.6B.

Our third quarter revenues in North America were flat at $3.6 billion. Increased sales of power generation equipment, especially the data center customers were offset by lower shipments of heavy-duty truck and construction engines.

On the other hand, international revenues declined by 8%. Foreign markets were a bigger problem for Cummins than the domestic market.

Our international revenues decreased by 8% in the third quarter of 2019 compared to a year-ago. Third quarter revenues in China, including joint ventures were $1.2 billion, a decrease of 2% over the prior year.

Demand fell in a number of key markets. For example, revenue from Brazil is projected to decrease by 10% in 2019 and India by an even greater amount.

Third quarter revenues in India including joint ventures were $344 million, a reduction of 29% in the third quarter a year-ago with lower demand in all of our major end markets. Industry truck sales decreased 52% year-over-year and even larger decline than we'd expected, driven by continued lack of credit availability. Credit availability also started to impact other markets during the third quarter with construction revenues down 75% as companies struggle to finance construction projects, placing pressure on equipment purchases.

In a nutshell, Cummins is dealing with headwinds on several fronts. Several big developing economies present a problem, but the U.S. market is not exactly roaring either.

The slowdown caught Cummins by surprise

Cummins expected to be confronted with some weakness in certain markets. For instance, Cummins foresaw headwinds in North America. However, Cummins did not expect international markets to drop off as much as they have. From the Q3 earnings call:

The surprise has been how quickly things have gone bad internationally and that was probably not expected at the beginning of the year. I do believe in North America it is a cyclical downturn.

The slowdown has turned out be too much more severe than first thought. Not only did it happen fairly quickly, but the slowdown is more widespread than anticipated.

Typical signs that we're used to reading things like slowing orders, inventory build, et cetera. And now what we're seeing is those things starting to come to fruition. Maybe what's surprising to me is it's broader than I thought. Like we are seeing challenges in India, challenges in China, challenges in – even in Europe is slowing. We saw North America coming, that was all part of what we expected, but some of the challenges in some of the other markets, how quickly we've seen in the large engine markets sort of peak out and begin to turn the other way has been a little surprising. So maybe that's what's new, not the – not necessarily that things would turn down, but just how broadly and how quickly they have.

Such comments from Cummins do not bode well for those hoping for better numbers in upcoming quarterly reports.

Cummins has kept on rallying in spite of all the bad news

But despite Cummins missing earnings estimates, lower guidance and dire statements about an ongoing global slowdown, the stock has kept on rallying. Cummins has gained about 20% since early October despite the less than stellar Q3 earnings report.

The price action in recent weeks suggests that the market has set aside deteriorating fundamentals, at least for the time being. The rally coincides with the news that a trade deal between the U.S. and China is imminent. All attention seems to be focused on this impending trade deal. So much so that other fundamentals have been cast aside. How long this will last is not clear, but it’s clear that the market has high expectations for this trade deal - expectations that are perhaps way too high.

Investor takeaways

Not everything is going wrong at Cummins. There are some pockets of strength in selected markets. For instance, the pickup truck market is holding out in an otherwise challenging market. But as a whole, business is slowing down with demand weakening in many parts of the world. The weak data in the Q3 earnings report and the statements made in the earnings call leave no doubt about this.

Meanwhile, negotiations continue for a trade deal between the U.S. and China. The trade conflict is blamed by many for contributing to, if not causing, the slowdown that many economies are experiencing. The hope is that a deal will help put an end to the uncertainty that is weighing down on companies. An acceleration in growth should lift demand and that is precisely what Cummins needs more than anything else right now.

Apparently, the belief is that a trade deal will help reverse the current state of the global economy. An economy that is characterized by slowing growth. Slow growth tends to be bad for industrial names like Cummins as can be seen in the latest quarterly report. But a reversal in growth should be good for the company. The recent behavior of the stock is a reflection of this.

However, a trade deal is not a sure thing even if quite a few people seem to believe so. It would not be the first time that the euphoria surrounding an impending trade deal turned out to be premature. If it turns out that no trade deal is coming, Cummins will no longer have the benefit of what is essentially a relief rally. A rally based on hope that a trade deal will bring relief.

Attention will then turn back to what has been neglected in the meantime. That includes declining earnings, weak guidance and an outlook that suggests that the worse is yet to come for Cummins. That cannot be good for the stock.

With this in mind, it’s most appropriate to be neutral on Cummins. There is too much riding on a trade deal that may or may not be coming. And even if there is one, there's no guarantee that the global economy won't continue to slow down. The recent stock move is not warranted if based on weak guidance and a deteriorating business environment. The stock may continue to rally on trade headlines, but it’s based more on hope than anything concrete. That’s not sustainable.

