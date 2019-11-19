Under Armour: Could Be Worse

If accounting violations did occur, this is presumably old news and I suspect accounting violations would not continue once the feds got involved.

Though the federal investigation was publicized just this month, Under Armour says it has been cooperating with the investigation for more than two years.

The market is crushing shares of Under Armour in the wake of a mediocre Q3-19 earnings report and a joint SEC/FBI investigation into the company's accounting practices.

Thesis

Under Armour (UAA) reported another quarter of depressing revenue growth and improved profitability. The company that could once do no wrong in athletic wear is now on the outside looking in. Nike (NKE), Lululemon (LULU), and others have been reporting stellar revenue growth with products people want while Under Armour keeps its finger on the reset button.

In addition to its lackluster sales, the company is also dealing with a federal investigation into past accounting practices. The investigation, which involves both the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), has been ongoing for more than two years.

Under Armour says it has been cooperating with investigators. If we assume the worst, that Under Armour did violate accounting rules, it's probably also safe to assume the company stopped doing this once investigators got involved. It remains to be seen how this plays out. But I'm assuming we can trust today's numbers even if the company is required to restate past numbers, assuming it is confirmed that violations by the company did occur.

I think it's safe to say that the accounting issues of the past don't really change the company's core problems today. The company has a plan to grow sales and dramatically improve profitability in coming quarters. Shares look attractive if this plan comes to fruition. However, another bad quarter of declining revenue growth, or more bad news about the federal investigation, could crush shares again.

Q3-19 And The Turnaround In Revenue Growth

In December, Under Armour presented a transformation strategy that would yield moderate revenue growth and dramatically improved profitability. Until recently, the company had been growing revenue in excess of 20% annually at the expense of profitability. But revenue growth in 2017 fell of a cliff to 3% vs. 2016 growth of 22%.

And things from a growth perspective haven't been the same since. Many argue that Under Armour has missed the boat on the athleisure movement and that its products simply aren't cool enough anymore compared to alternatives sold by Nike (NKE), Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY), or Lululemon (LULU).

In Q3, profitability continued to show improvement but revenue growth did not meet expectations. For full year guidance, the company lowered revenue growth expectations from 3-4% to 2%. One of the reasons cited for the slowdown was lower-than-expected direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales. DTC sales were down 1% in the quarter. They were up 2% last quarter and saw a 6% decline in Q1. Before the year began, the company expected overall revenue growth to come in at low-to-mid single digits. So, despite the downtick in expectations heading into next quarter, revenue growth still lines up with what the company had generally guided for before the year began.

Source

The absence of DTC sales growth is a little concerning. This has been a source of strong growth for competitors, and it used to be a bright spot for Under Armour. DTC revenue growth was 5% last year, following growth of 15% in 2017 and 27% in 2016. In its 2018 transformation plan, the company predicted that DTC revenue growth would growth at a 5-year compounded annual growth rate of 12-14% for online sales, and 6-8% for Under Armour retail shops. This quarter, the company said DTC revenue growth was down due to the timing of shipments, which should boost Q4 revenue growth.

Source

In addition to DTC, international growth had remained a bright growth spot for Under Armour the last couple years. International revenue grew 24% last year and 46% in 2017. But this year, international growth has decelerated. International sales in Q3 were up just 5% compared to revenue growth of 12% in Q2 and 13% in Q1. The company's transformation plan called for international revenue to grow at a 5-year CAGR of 17-19%.

Source

For company-wide revenue growth of 3-4% in 2019, the company expected North American revenue growth this year to be negative in the low digit range. So far, that's how it's playing out. Revenue was down 4% in the quarter and was down 3% in each of the two prior quarters this year.

While the Q3 numbers weren't great, the full year guidance heading into Q4 is just a slight deviation downward vs. what was guided last quarter. The company appears to be executing on the transformation plan it laid out Dec. 2018. It remains to be seen how this plan plays out next year under new CEO, Patrik Frisk.

Source

The Investigation

We don't know if Under Armour violated the law with its prior accounting practices. The SEC/FBI investigation centers around the possibility that the company shifted sales from quarter to quarter to appear healthier. On the Q3 call, the company said it had been cooperating with investigators for more than two years. If we assume Under Armour did do something wrong, I doubt the company would continue doing that wrong thing once the investigators had a spotlight on the company. If it is found Under Armour did do something wrong, I'm assuming the company would, at the least, pay a fine and restate earnings. But I am assuming the numbers reported publicly today are numbers that can be believed.

Valuation

Though revenue growth through 2023 is not expected to exceed single digits, the company does expect net income to compound at a 40% annual rate. It is on track to report an EPS of at least $0.33/share this year. By 2023, EPS could exceed $1.75/share. If the company attains its modest revenue growth goals - which feel like a bit of a stretch at the moment - and grow EPS accordingly, UAA returns could outpace the market.

If we assume Under Armour trades at a conservative 20x forward EPS by 2023, that could get shares well in excess of $30/share, representing >50% upside from current levels.

Conclusion

It remains to be seen how the transformation goes. I stated in my last article that the new CEO could become a positive for the company, but it remains to be seen how things play out. If the company has another quarter that disappoints investors, an investment at a further depressed stock price could look even more appealing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.