Laredo Petroleum - Exiting The Penalty Box

LPI (Unowned) ~ Bottom Fish Trade Idea Candidate

The Basic Story

Gassy Permian player which has historically been viewed as having too much debt. Operationally we see them as tightly run, data driven, and logistically well thought out. They're not high risk cowboys and they have already taken a hit for too tightly spacing their wells as have many of their peers (they moved to wider spacing in 2019 and have seen positive results as noted below). Management has also addressed operating costs (please see the Cash Operating Cost section of the cheat sheet below) and capital costs and this has pushed the company into free cash land. They generated free cash flow of $49 mm in 3Q19 (more than expected, faster than expected), see positive free cash this year, and $100 mm in free cash next year (at strip with support from hedges). Free cash flow in 2019 has been used to reduce leverage which remains the short and medium term goal (they have a buyback program in place but it's been gathering dust this year and we don't expect buybacks to take a front seat to higher return drilling opportunities they now have (see Howard County section below)). The stock has not really taken notice of beats in 1Q, 2Q, and 3Q other than a brief bounce around the last two earnings releases. Valuation appears compelling as we see the Street as largely not paying attention to the changes at work here.

Note: We held a position in Laredo for years but left with the stock at $8.77 in March of 2018. In the intervening quarters we watched it fall and watched them take steps to right the ship both operationally (via up spacing) and financially. We took a new position at $2.10 in October and increased it November at $2.40.

The Legacy Plays: Midland Basin.

Primarily Upper and Middle Wolfcamp and the deeper Cline in a portion of Glasscock County (see map at bottom of cheat sheet). The Wolfcamp has served as their bread and butter development program. In 2019, enhanced fracs in the Cline drove a 30% increase in oil productivity and the Cline is now economically competitive for co-development.

Also in 2019, the move to widen well spacing has borne positive fruit. As they have moved to wider spacing in a portion of the 2019 program relative to 2018 vintage wells they've seen a 18% uplift in oil production on a per foot basis over the more tightly spaced offsets. This improvement, which combined with falling wells costs (largely due to efficiencies) was announced with the second quarter but we noted that few really seemed to care at the time though later and with more reporting some notice has occurred by the sellside (and in the share price, at least briefly). Please see the Yellow Rose well curves in the acreage section at the bottom of the cheat sheet for upside to tighter spaced offsets.

Modeled well costs have fallen from an original $7.5 mm to $7.0 mm near mid year and approached $6.6 mm for the Wolfcamp as of the third quarter. At mid year we envisioned a 2020 program that would be largely U&M WC co-developed with the Cline where economic. And then things changed with the acquisition of acreage in Howard County.

And Then ... Howard County

In November 2019, with the 3Q19 release, Laredo announced an acquisition in Howard County of relatively undeveloped, largely contiguous, tier 1, oily acreage (see map at bottom of cheat sheet below).

Offset operator results are numerous, spotting the acreage surround the position and are significantly more oily (at 80% oil cut in the first year) and higher productivity (55% more oil produced in the firs year) than their legacy Wolf Camp oil type curve. For reference, LPI's 3Q19 oil cut was 34% and has been on the ebb.

The acquisition was inexpensive historically speaking ($130 mm or a low $17,663 per acre prior to consideration of royalty acres (7,360 net acres and 750 net royalty acres) and the cheat sheet below reflects the balance sheet impact (not a big stressor).

Management plans to utilize its new found free cash flow from their legacy assets to prioritize development of the new position. While a significant impact of the new position will not really be felt until 2021 as first production is not expected from the first slate of wells until 2H20, the move provides a program scale catalyst as they now plan to focus a majority of their activity on the position from 2020 to 2022.

As far as capital requirements, management expects well costs to come in at levels similar to their latest (and lowest) cost per foot levels and though the acreage is lightly drilled infrastructure is near allowing the to focus a significant majority of capex on drilling and completions.

Just from a common sense standpoint, management noted spending the same per well D&C for 35% type oil wells in the legacy program or 80% type oil wells on the new position. Since we really care about oil here, the BOE's matter little compared to the BO's and a smaller program in 2021, focused on these higher oil cut and productivity could "out cash flow" a large program focused on the old acreage.

Production Metrics: Addressing the mix

2Q19 volumes set a company all time record - see chart D below while 3Q declined modestly as expected due to activity timing but notably less than guided (for the 3rd time this year) due to well performance,

Production per share: Also easily a record - see chart E,

Oil Cut: Has been slowly declining - see chart D - but we expect a bottoming slow reversal higher due to the items noted above.

In October we called Street estimates for 2020 too low. This was on the site Zman's Energy Brain ~ oil, gas, stocks, etc... for reference. At that time consensus was looking for a 1% decline in YoY volumes in 2020 and has since moved to an outlook of 2% growth which is albeit unexciting to some but in line with the effort to maximize cash flow. Our sense now is that 2020 and 2021 will gradually see increased oil cut and low to mid single digit type growth.

Balance Sheet

Net debt to 3Q19 annualized EBITDA of 1.6x. Including the Howard County acquisition, which carries with it no production/cash flow at present, the pro forma metric moves to 1.9x.

Revolver debt declined by $90 mm from 1Q19 to October 2019.

Other Items

Strong Hedges: Laredo is well hedged for the coming year with roughly 73% of expected oil production covered with an average floor of $58.79 (which right now looks pretty good). See the cheat sheet below for details.

Falling Operating Cost: Trending slightly lower with a move to reduce overhead the biggest portion of the reduction.

Dividend: None. Too early.

Repurchase Program: $200 mm program begun in 2018; So far $97.1 mm at $8.78 average was bought in 2018 but there have been no reported repurchases in 2019. The program is set to expire in February 2020. If they used the authorized remaining $103 mm at current prices they could take in a whopping 21% of shares outstanding. We see this as unlikely near term but once Howard is rolling a refreshed program could target purchases should the shares still be near current depressed levels.

Short interest: 19% of float; nearly 15% of shares outstanding. Short interest has rallied in recent weeks likely due to the acquisition.

Short interest: 19% of float; nearly 15% of shares outstanding. Short interest has rallied in recent weeks likely due to the acquisition.

Items likely concerning investors

Leverage - Just the amount of debt, not the metrics which at sub 2x are OK in light of our 2020 commodity price outlook range of $50 to $60.

New team in place - This was a planned succession with management having been almost all replaced by all but one long term employee over the last 18 months. New president arrives from an operations position at Chesapeake in May.

Production mix - Few upstream investor like to see rising natural gas in the mix (us included). This is somewhat irrelevant however given the rise in oil productivity on the new wider spacing (before considering a transition to Howard). With time, if results at Yellow Rose are representative, we should see more oil per well. We don't see this markedly increasing the corporate oil cut as they still have vintage production that will natural get a little gassier over time. The currently program should instead help arrest the corporate oil cut decline prior to the impact of the much oilier Howard County volumes entering the mix.

Inventory 1 - A move to twice the spacing would suggest half the wells. If this is the case they should still have over 3,000 locations which at the current 55 to 60 per year run rate is beyond plenty. If we call it 2 zones across all acreage with 4 wells in each and an additional zone (Cline) on a portion of the acreage we get about 2,000 locations and if we haircut that by 1/2 for extreme conservatism call it 1,000 locations. At 50 a year that's still 20 years. That count excludes the new position.

Inventory 2 - For reference the company stopped listing their oil inventory of > 7,000 locations last year. They now list a "high graded inventory" of 350 to 500 in the U and M Wolfcamp and another 140 to 160 in the Cline, all at 4 wells per section spacing (vs the prior 8). This would be their best rock. Even at just the high graded level this is plenty of inventory (well in excess of 10 years) at their current activity level.

Poor Sellside Call Attendance: The 2Q19 call was very poorly attended (just Stifel and Goldman) and the call was only 17 minutes long. The 3Q19 call was better attended but just over a half hour long. This has become more common among small caps and our sense is that fewer eyeballs on names like this one maybe missing a turn for the better.

Lack of (Oil) Growth: Concern over the lack of oily production growth this year and next and when it will turn. They've previously said to expect flattish oil volumes in 2020 (set for an upgrade as long as spending doesn't take a big hit when they guide) and then single digit growth in 2021.

Natural Gas Prices: Waha pricing was terrible in the first half but has been improving recently with incremental takeaway capacity. While Henry Hub is still fairly weak this is one source of pressure on the name that should have seen a near term bottom as the threat upon the group of shutins due to a lack of transportation for gas has abated.

Valuation Metrics

TEV to 2020 and 2021 E EBITDA are both sub 3x, on estimates we see as too low as wells as on our own $50 and $60 decks for 2020.

TEV / 1P Reserves: $6.67 / BOE - low

See Chart F. This is the enterprise value of LPI / production. Down by over 50% from year ago levels even as things began to improve and as noted, is now at an all time low.

Nutshell: Trading Idea. The name is basically off most radars and forgotten. We see it as a bottom fish candidate for a trade in front of the official 2020 guidance and longer term in front of 2H20 results in Howard County. It's highly shorted and could easily move in large % terms without really bothering valuation metrics. Management has definitely gotten the message on spending and free cash and we expect them to continue to act accordingly. A move to just $3.00 (33% from here) would only take the stock to 3.1x next year's EBITDA estimate and would simply not materially stretch any other valuation metrics.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LPI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.