Big 5 Still Has A Big Balance Sheet Issue

Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) rallied dramatically on the company’s surprise profit and better than expected same-store sales growth. Although shares have receded somewhat off their 28% rally, the stock trades more than 10% higher than it did prior to Q3 earnings. Overall, while I concede that Q3 was better than I had predicted, the company’s fundamentals remain challenged. Let’s take a look at Q3 results, and why Big 5’s balance sheet does not support a long position.

Q3: Positive Same-Store Sales But the Trend is Terrible

Q3 same-store sales were up 0.3% y/y, which on the surface seems like a positive development, even though total sales growth was about flat versus the comparable period. However, this same-store sales growth 1) comes with a smaller store base with several weak stores shuttered and, 2) compares to a 2.9% drop in Q3’17 and a 2% drop in Q3’18. In short, the three-year stacked comp sits at -4.6%, demonstrating the continued downward trend within the business.

Although positive sales momentum certainly underpins the market’s positive reaction, I think investors were also impressed by the company’s 130 basis point increase in gross margin. Big 5 registered a 32.3% gross margin, driven by a 94 basis point increase in merchandise margin, which resulted in the company’s best merchandise margin since it went public in 2002. Management was relatively open with the drivers, which were primarily a shift away from lower margin guns and ammunition and increased sales from “opportunistic buys.” It sounds like Big 5 is mimicking TJX (TJX) and Ross (ROST), potentially letting availability drive merchandising strategy rather than letting merchandising strategy drive product availability. We will see how sustainable this dynamic is over time.

SG&A declined by about 30 basis points y/y to 28.9% of sales on a decline of $800 thousand in spending, likely mostly related to advertising as it was in prior quarters in 2019.

Overall, operating margin nearly doubled to 3.4% of sales. We will see how sustainable this number is over time, but during Q3, it resulted in $0.30 per share of earnings, an increase of 100%.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow are the Prevailing Issues

Although Big 5 posted significant earnings improvement, the company’s balance sheet and cash flow remain an issue. At the end of Q3, Big 5’s cash balance sits at only $5 million versus $60.6 million in long-term debt. This figure is about 27% lower than it was in the year ago period, but it remains high for a company unable to generate consistent earnings power.

Free cash flow in FY19 has been positive YTD at roughly $7.4 million. For context, this comes off of a sales base of $752 million, and it equates to less than 1% of sales. Even if earnings are at the high end of management’s guidance of $0.04 to $0.16 per share, I don’t see the company generating more than $10-12 million in free cash flow.

The company continues to teeter on breakeven, and unless Big 5’s same-store sales jump for the next several quarters, I do not see the company able to sustain itself in the event of a downturn.

Don’t Buy the Rally

Big 5 continues to screen cheaply on virtually any screen, and I see why the company looks attractive based on traditional value metrics. However, I do not believe the current level of free cash flow is sustainable, and any downturn will likely wipe out all equity holders.

As I have noted in the past, Big 5’s labor cost structure looks unattractive going forward, and I do not believe there is much room for an undifferentiated, retailer with no e-commerce presence and virtually no reason to exist. I continue to believe Big 5 sits in a precarious position, and though I cannot advocate shorting such a small stock, I do not believe investors will make money owning Big 5 over the long run.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.