Xylem: Cyclical Weakness Disguises Its Strengths

At the end of October, Xylem Inc. (XYL) released their earnings for the third quarter. The results came out as the company approached the top of its trading range around $85 and caused the stock drop back to the center of its range around $78. November trading has remained around there as investors continue to digest the new results and seek to establish a new trend. However, sentiment seems to be tipping towards the bearish side. On November 4th, Seaport Global Securities downgraded XYL from Buy to Neutral following earnings. This comes after two straight downgrades from Credit Suisse and Jefferies in August and May. The rally seems to be in danger, but how will investors trade the new bearish sentiment? It looks like any price downtrend could be temporary as the fundamental weakness is caused by short-term cyclical forces.

Source: Finviz

XYL's less than stellar earnings record has played into the stock's tough 2019. After more mixed results in 2018, the company saw three straight quarters of misses on both the EPS and the revenue side in 2019. Those same earnings brought three straight quarters of YoY growth under 3 percent as well after the growth rate in 2017 and 2018 averaged about 18 percent. With the stock lingering around 5-year highs, the signs of slower growth could will be more impactful than usual.

The main driver of XYL's worsening performance is a softening of the demand in Industrial and Commercial markets that have put a dampener on order growth. CEO Patrick Decker said in the conference call that the company "saw a quicker-than-expected softening in our industrial and commercial demand, reflecting some uncertainties in these markets." In the end, the company was forced to revise its full year outlook for Industrial and Commercial growth downward. The two segments were 45% of revenues in 2018. Finally, Q4 the EPS midpoint was downgraded as well from $1.02 to $0.89. For the most part, the almost 10 percent discount that the stock currently trades at compared to recent highs could be blamed on this.

Source: FRED

XYL's role as a specialized water technology is going to be especially sensitive to capital expenditure movement since its products are not necessarily essential to businesses. Looking at a sample of capital expenditure expectations from a few manufacturing surveys, the trend emerges that spending has fallen since the 2nd half of 2018. The notable macroeconomic trends that have probably played a part in the decline include President Trump's tariff stand off with China which has had a notable effect on the manufacturing sector, and the continued normalization in the Federal Reserve's benchmark interest rates which has reversed over the past two quarters.

Of course, these kinds of demand situations can be cyclical and can be reversed in a short period of time. However, the establishment of a pipeline in key emerging markets could be more important in adding longevity to earnings. In the third quarter, India and China delivered solid results with India growing 28 percent and China showing "double-digits orders growth."

Continuing to post positive results and make vital investments in this area will benefit XYL as the push to become more sustainable becomes stronger. RobecoSAM, a Zurich based sustainability investment firm, reports that "In its 12th Five Year Plan, the Chinese government has allocated about $110 billion per year to environmental protection and pollution control, including wastewater and solid waste treatment." In India, the government recently increased the funding of the National Rural Drinking Water Program by 69 percent over the previous year which may not directly fund XYL, but it certainly suggests that the issue of water sanitation and funding for it is becoming stronger.

Another positive takeaway from the third quarter earnings is that XYL has been able to maintain a solid margin through the period of soft demand. Gross margin is just 3 basis points off of a year ago and the highest in 2019, and a similar trend can be seen in operating margin. A large part of the positivity in profitability came from the integration of the new AIA analytics platform that saw "orders grow more than 80 percent" as per the conference call. Since that product is digital, it tends to have higher margins.

Overall, the growth in margin will probably be sensitive to how capital expenditures growth (mentioned before) plays out. A platform like AIA is only going to see robust growth when businesses have excess capital. Similarly, energy prices trending lower have caused softness in the Dewatering business which "largely serves the oil and gas, mining, and construction markets." This is another segment that is on the high end of the margin mix that would grow with more capex.

In a business that tends to be cyclical like XYL, investors should focus on two things. How is the business managing costs with is core operations in a downturn? XYL's margins are solid and they have maintained it in a weaker 2019 despite some softness in demand in cyclical markets. Second, how is the business set up to take advantage of the next cyclical upturn? XYL's investment in China and India primes the firm to be ready in the largest emerging markets. In addition to that, the new AIA analytics program should boost profits with its favorable margin compared to its Utility segment. For that reason, XYL's stock should stay range bound, holding its support of about $74, if shares continue to drop on the recent cyclical softness. At prices around $73-74, investors can probably buy and look for an upswing as the soft demands improves.

