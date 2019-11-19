Shark Sees Rare 7.64% Yield Buy From Invesco Mortgage Capital's Preferred Share

Liquidity isn’t great for these shares, which is part of the reason the price occasionally spikes wildly.

Buy-and-hold investors, please stay out of the water.

We have a unique buying opportunity for traders from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s (IVR) preferred share: IVR-A (IVR.PA). For anyone who is not willing to trade shares on a 1% capital gain, we are only assigning a neutral rating on IVR-A. As you will see, this trading idea is entirely built around a short-term capital gain. Most of The REIT Forum's investment ideas are designed for longer holding periods. This is a very unique situation.

We’ve found preferred shares provide an excellent opportunity for investors to get a high yield with lower volatility. We cover preferred shares frequently and today’s pick comes from our latest article for subscribers: Preferred Shares Week 178.

Source: The REIT Forum

As a buy-and-hold investor, that annualized yield to call of negative 15.37% on IVR-A would be a clear deal-breaker even if the risk rating was lower.

The actual potential loss of about 1.2% represents a “worst cash to call” of negative $.32.

The next chart contains the “worst cash to call” and introduces the “price to last 52 weeks”:

We like to use the “price to last 52 weeks” as a very quick way to glance at valuations. It doesn’t replace doing due diligence. It simply highlights where an opportunity is more likely to exist. If you’re looking at a preferred share with a “price to last 52 weeks” of 98%, you want to double-check your math on whether the valuation is actually attractive.

We don’t expect to see many values under 70% unless the market is in a panic. We’re comparing the current price to the highest price and the lowest price for the last year. The highest price sets the top end and the lowest price sets the low end.

For instance: if the highest was $25.00 and the lowest was $23.00, then a price of $24.50 would be 75%. The price would be $1.50 over the lowest value while the total range (high minus low) would be $2.00.

Often the “lowest” price is set during a very brief plunge, so the shares spend the substantial majority of their time in the upper end of the range. Occasionally, you’ll have an absurdly high top value, but it is more common to see an absurdly low bottom value.

IVR-A is sitting at about 40%, which suggests that shares might be trading at a bargain compared to their normal valuation. We can pull a price chart to get more detail:

Source: Street Smart Edge

IVR-A has been in our “overpriced” range for a long time. It has often been one of the absurdly expensive preferred shares. However, shares began dipping on 10/26/2019. They declined from an absurd level of about $26.30 to trade at $25.62 today. The shares don’t have call protection, so there is some risk of an immediate call creating a loss of $.32 per share. It’s not ideal and we only suggest it as a possible short-term play for traders.

Traders would look to get in about $25.62 and set their limit sells around $25.90 so they would be closed out on the first spike higher. Liquidity isn’t great for these shares, which is part of the reason the price occasionally spikes wildly. With no trading commissions at most brokers, this is a way for traders to look for a quick 1% bump.

Note that IVR-A is not actually near our target buying range.

Note: We aren’t talking about IVR-B (IVR.PB) and IVR-C (IVR.PC) because they are significantly overpriced.

We don’t see the fundamentals justifying a bounce back to $25.90, but the price history has supported a higher premium for the shares. In the same manner, we made a call on CIM-D (CIM.PD) only 4 weeks ago. However, CIM-D carried call protection and IVR-A does not. Consequently, this isn’t quite the same situation.

To demonstrate the difference in performance, we’re grabbing a Yahoo chart for returns:

Source: Yahoo

This is why we often tell investors to see value in call protection. Even if shares are trading below call value, the call protection creates the potential for shares to rally further. Without some call protection, IVR-B and IVR-C wouldn’t be trading so high. Each carries a substantial premium to call value.

Final thoughts

At The REIT Forum, we usually try to minimize risk and maximize upside by getting into investments when they are cheap. IVR-A is a rare buying opportunity since the shares aren’t actually in our buy range. However, given where IVR-A normally trades, we believe there is enough upside for traders to buy in. We do not see this as being a good fit for the buy-and-hold investors. Even if shares were within our buy range, we still see IVR’s preferred shares as having a risk rating of 4, which is too risky for most buy-and-hold investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.