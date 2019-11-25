Sell Your Bonds! Buy Net Lease REITs Instead

When the main investment objective is to generate highly consistent and safe income, investors have historically turned to bonds (LQD),(VCLT), (IEF). While this may have worked well in the past and allowed investors to earn a satisfying yield, today's environment is much less favorable to bond investors.

After a multi-decade-long decline in interest rates, the yields are today at historically low levels:

This creates two major issues to bond investors:

Not enough income is earned to meet their needs - this is particularly dangerous to large institutions and retirees.

The value of their bond holdings may erode as interest rates return to normal and inflation accelerates.

What is then the solution in this low yield environment?

Billions and billions of dollars have flown to one particular asset class, and that is “Net Leases”. In this article, we will discuss why this is relevant to your investment strategy and how you can profit from the rush to net lease investments.

Net Lease REITs: An Alternative to Income Investors

You have probably already heard about the two largest and most popular net lease REITs, namely Realty Income (O) and National Retail Properties (NNN).

They are both famous for having been exceptionally strong performers with market-beating total returns of up to 15% per year on average and consistently growing dividend payments over many decades. Not even the great financial crisis could take them down as both REITs increased their dividends in 2008 and 2009:

Very few companies are able to increase their dividends so consistently over a full market cycle. In the case of Realty Income and National Retail, this was achieved because net lease properties commonly enjoy:

Very Long Lease Terms: Tenants will commonly sign a 10-20 year long lease term with multiple 5 year extension possibilities.

No Landlord Responsibilities: During the lease term, the tenant takes care of all property expenses and must maintain the building.

Defensive Sectors: The businesses that occupy net lease buildings commonly operate in defensive sectors such as convenience stores, pharmacies, gas stations and quick service restaurants.

Strong Profitability: The rent coverage ratios are generally in the 2-4x range – making it very unlikely that tenants default on their leases. In most cases, tenants would need to see profits drop by more than 50% before they would struggle to cover their rent payments.

Seniority of Rent: Even in a case of financial distress, the rent payment is senior to most other expenses. There is no easy way out of a lease and often tenants will continue to pay rent even through a bankruptcy proceeding.

Protection against inflation: Net leases are generally tied to an inflation index or include fixed and automatic rent increases of 2% per year or 10% every 5 years. Since property expenses are borne by the tenant, but the rent keeps on rising, the landlord is protected against inflation.

In this sense, we consider net lease REITs to be one of the safest segments of the real estate market – one that could serve as replacement to bonds when more income is needed.

Net Lease investments are commonly misunderstood by the investment community as a pure equity investment, when in reality, they share more similarities with traditional fixed income investments. Below we compare some of the key risks between net lease REITs and bond investments.

Cash Flow Risk: Both Offer Similar Protection

In both cases, there is an agreement between two parties to lend something in return of cash. In the case of bonds, the lender lends capital and receives interest in return. In the case of a net lease, the landlord "lends" the property and receives rent in return. The terminology is different but the general concept is identical. There is a contractual agreement that obligates the borrower/tenant to pay interest/rent to the investor. So both have only low cash flow risk. Moreover, as a reminder, REITs, must pay out at least 90% of their taxable income in the form of dividends to its stockholders. It reduces risk and increases the safety of returns as the stockholders are legally entitled to 90 percent of the REIT's earnings each year even during the occasional bear markets.

Inflation Risk: Net Leases Offer More Protection

The net lease investor is well-protected from inflation as rents are periodically adjusted upward according to the lease agreement. It is very common for the rent of net leases to increase automatically by 1-2% per year. Moreover, it is common knowledge that real estate is a good edge against inflation. The demand for good properties is ever increasing while supply is restricted by the availability of land. On the other hand, most bonds provide zero protection against inflation and the investor is therefore at large risk.

Default Risk: Net Leases Offer More Protection

Rent payments are considered to be “senior” to any bond payment obligations. As such, even during a bankruptcy, most companies continue to pay their rent while they suspend all interest payments.

Moreover, since net leases are "backed" by real estate, investors are less likely to lose it all even in the case of a bankruptcy. As long as the property is in good shape and well-located, it can be released to another tenant and so the principal is not lost per se. On the other hand, if a borrower defaults on your bonds, you could lose it all.

Interest Rate Risk: Net Leases Offer More Protection

The biggest misconception about REITs is the irrational fear of interest rate increases. In in the 16 periods since 1995 when interest rates rose significantly, Equity REITs generated positive returns in 12. REITs (VNQ) also outperformed the S&P500 (SPY) more often than not. This is because changes in the level of interest rates often reflect changes in the level of economic activity. A better economy results in higher occupancy, rent growth and superior business fundamentals for REITs.

What about bonds? They are at much higher risk in a scenario of rising interest rates as it would result in an immediate loss of value. The interest payments do not increase over time and so there is no protection against rising interest rates.

Short Term Volatility Risk: Bonds Offer More Protection

This is one risk where you can argue that the bond wins over the Net Lease REIT. Even though the income is stable, the valuation of a REIT can vary greatly over the short run. The volatility of REITs is generally greater than that of bonds - which have a set maturity date.

Conclusion: More Similar Than Different

The fundamental difference between a bond and net lease is much smaller than many think.

Net leases are similar in their structure and cash flow risk. They are, however, senior to bonds in case of bankruptcies, protected against inflation and less sensitive to interest rates. It makes them viable alternatives to long-term investors who need consistent income and can ignore short-term price volatility.

Bonds are so overvalued today that they not provide any real return after inflation and taxes. They also do not provide any protection in case of severe unexpected inflation and are at risk of large losses if interest rates were to eventually normalize. If today, you need the income and can withstand more price volatility, then net lease REITs become a great alternative. They will provide 2 to 3x more income, provide inflation protection, long term appreciation - without taking on materially more risk. Essentially, a net lease can offer the income stability of a bond investment with the return benefits of an equity investment.

Of course not any REIT will do. There are over 200 REITs out there and many are overpriced, overleveraged, or poorly managed.

However, there still exists a few lesser-known net lease opportunities that pay over 6% dividend yields, grow consistently at 5% per year and offer 12-15% annual total returns to income investors. At High Yield Landlord, we invest heavily in this type of opportunities and hold a diversified portfolio of 20 positions for defensive income in today's yieldless world.

One of the those positions is EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) - which is one of the best net lease REIT opportunities today:

EPR pays a monthly 6% dividend yield (closest peers pay ~4%).

It is growing cash flow at 5-8% per year (closest peers grow at ~4%).

It trades at 14x FFO (closest peers trade at up to 25x FFO).

Essentially, EPR pays more, grows faster, and has more upside potential. It follows a unique approach that has a long history of generating up to 3x higher returns than the average REIT – and we are confident that this outperformance will continue:

