Walmart: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis

Source

Introduction

Traditionally, most of my analysis on Seeking Alpha has focused on how to avoid losses and how to profit from the price cycles of classic cyclical stocks. There is another group of stocks, however, whose stock prices and earnings fluctuate far less than the classic cyclical stocks I have traditionally written about. While these stocks aren't as cyclical as a "classic cyclical," they can still be subject to large swings in sentiment and can go through what I call "sentiment cycles." Recently, I have been adopting some of the techniques I've used with classic cyclicals and applying them to sentiment-driven cyclicals. Today's stock, Walmart (WMT) is one of those. As part of the analysis, I calculate what I consider to be the two main drivers of future total returns: Market Sentiment returns and Business/Shareholder returns. I then combine the CAGR estimates from Market Sentiment and Business/Shareholder returns to get an expected 10-year, full-cycle CAGR estimate. Currently, I consider an expected 10-year CAGR > 12% a "Buy," 4-12% a "Hold" and < 4% a "Sell."

With that, let's get into the analysis.

How Cyclical Are Earnings?

Since I use different approaches for analyzing a stock based on how cyclical earnings are, historical earnings cyclicality is the first thing I examine. Let's take a look at Walmart's historical earnings using a F.A.S.T. Graph to examine that cyclicality:

I break down earnings cyclicality into five basic categories. The first category I call "secular growth." This category describes earnings that continue to rise every year, even during economic recessions. The next three categories are "low," "moderate" and "deep." "Low" is usually for businesses which have earnings that have a history of declining in the single digits percentage-wise during downturns, but not much further than that. "Deep" I consider earnings that fall more than -50%, and "moderate" somewhere in between low and deep. And last but not least are businesses whose earnings go negative during cyclical downturns but recover soon after that, which I call "highly cyclical." For businesses that have earnings in the deep or highly cyclical categories, I use an entirely different type of analysis, so it's important to determine at the outset which category a stock falls into.

For most of this time period, Walmart was true 'secular growth' stock, growing EPS every single year, even during the Great Recession in 2008/9. That sort of earnings growth is very impressive. However, this great run ended in 2014 when Walmart had three straight years of shrinking EPS of -1%, -9%, and -6%. Walmart experienced these declines even though the economy was not in a recession. I recently wrote an article on Target (TGT) which showed a similar pattern, and I imagine I could find several other big-box retailers like this as well. If you ask me, the major issue here is Amazon (AMZN), and there really has been a shift in the competitive landscape for these retailers, since 2014 or so. Now, this isn't exactly a secret, but I feel like I need to explicitly point this out, because Walmart's future performance during the next recession will almost certainly not be as good as it was during the Great Recession due to this increased competition.

Based on Walmart's mid-cycle EPS declines, on a scale of 1-8, I would rate their historical earnings cyclicality a '3'. For stocks ranked a "3," their price cycles are not usually explained as much by earnings fluctuations as they are by changes in market sentiment. In Walmart's case, with EPS still relatively stable, it is appropriate to use a 10-year, full-cycle analysis (which focuses on earnings and sentiment) rather than the shorter-term, price-cycle-based analysis (which focuses on historical price cyclicality). So, using a 10-year, full-cycle analysis is what I will do in this article.

Market Sentiment Returns

In order to estimate what sort of returns we might expect over the next 10 years, let's begin by examining what return I could expect 10 years from now if the P/E multiple were to revert to its mean from the previous economic cycle. I start the previous cycle around 2007, about a year before the last recession.

Walmart's current blended P/E is 23.86, while its normal P/E this past cycle has been 15.39. If over the course of the next 10 years, the P/E were to revert to 15.39 and everything else was held equal, it would produce a 10-year CAGR of about -4.29%.

Business/Shareholder Yield

There are four components to the business/shareholder yield: the dividend yield, the expected buyback yield, the portion of the earnings yield that the business keeps to reinvest itself, and the full-cycle earnings growth rate. Ultimately, the business/shareholder yield is going to be limited by the earnings yield, so let's take a look at that.

Data by YCharts

Walmart's forward earnings yield is currently +4.15%.

Since I'm using historical EPS estimates from F.A.S.T. Graphs for many of my calculations, I like to have a way to quickly check to see if a business is taking on debt (or already taken on debt) as a way to prop up those EPS numbers (often through stock buybacks). I like to look at free cash flow to equity/enterprise value yield in order to highlight potential problems. Looking at the longer-term chart typically also will show events like acquisitions, because there will often be a downward spike in the FCFE/EV yield. I tend to avoid stocks that have made bigger acquisitions or mergers and stocks that are borrowing money to buy back shares. So, this is a good, quick check for me to know whether I need to dig deeper or not.

Data by YCharts

With the FCFE/EV yield coming in at 3.50% as of the end of last quarter, it's pretty close to the earnings yield, so I don't see anything that jumps out at me that warrants any deeper investigation, and I'll just use the more generous earnings yield for my calculations in the article.

Personally, I don't really care how management chooses to allocate earnings, as long as how earnings are allocated isn't completely irrational. It is perfectly fine for me if a company takes its earnings and reinvests them in the business as long as it can do so successfully. And if the business is no longer growing much, I am satisfied with collecting a large dividend. Or, if the company's shares are cheap, I'm also happy with it buying back stock. Mostly what I care about is what the earnings yield is, and how much I can expect it to grow over the next 10 years so that I can estimate my likely return on the investment over that time frame.

Currently, 1.78% is coming back in the form of a dividend from Walmart. Let's see if we can expect something to come back in the form of a stock buyback.

Examining the buyback history serves two purposes. The first is, much like the dividends, we want to know as investors how our money is being allocated. If the stock price of the business is low, then buybacks are a very efficient way of returning money to shareholders, especially if they are paid for with earnings instead of borrowed money. If the stock price is high, then buybacks are not a wise use of funds, because the returns might be lower than an investor might be able to get if they received a dividend and invested in something else or if the business invested in itself. The worst case is when a business is borrowing money to buy back expensive shares. I usually avoid businesses that are doing this, and I consider the practice a flashing warning sign that management's interests are not aligned with shareholders.

Second, since I use long-term EPS trends in order to estimate earnings growth, I want to know how much stock was repurchased over the last cycle so that I can back out those stock repurchases when making my earnings growth estimates.

Data by YCharts

Walmart has purchased almost 1/3 of the company's stock back over the course of this past cycle. I'll back these buybacks out for my earnings growth calculations later in the analysis.

Next, I want to check the more recent 3-year and 1-year buyback trends in order to estimate what sort of buyback yield we might expect over the next cycle.

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

At today's prices Walmart shareholders could expect about 2.10% buyback yield which is pretty close to equal with the dividend yield. Most of Walmart's earnings are split 50/50 between buybacks and dividends.

Since I am interested in how much money Walmart might be earning over the next 10 years, I also want to take into account any additional earnings from EPS growth that might occur over this time period. I'll estimate that by looking at the previous cycle, in this case, measured from 2007 through 2019, and I'll remove the effects of stock buybacks. When I do the math on that, I get a cyclically adjusted earnings growth rate of +1.79%, which is a very slow growth rate. Let's take a look at the revenue growth just to make sure my expected growth rate isn't way off-base.

Data by YCharts

Revenue hasn't grown much faster, coming in with about a 3% CAGR over the last 13 years, so I think my earnings growth rate expectation is reasonable.

Next, I'll apply that growth rate to current earnings looking forward 10 years in order to get a final 10-year CAGR estimate. The way I think about this is, if I bought Walmart's whole business for $100, it would pay me back $4.15 per year, and that amount would grow at +1.79% per year for 10 years. I want to know how much money I would have in total at the end of 10 years on my $100 investment, which I calculate to be about $145.83, and that translates to a +3.84% 10-year CAGR.

10-Year, Full-Cycle CAGR Estimate

Potential future returns can come from two main places: market sentiment or business/shareholder returns. If we assume that market sentiment reverts to the mean from the last cycle over the next 10 years, it will produce a -4.29% CAGR. If the business/shareholder yield and growth are similar to the last cycle, the company should produce a +3.84% 10-year CAGR. If we put the two together, we get an expected 10-year, full-cycle CAGR of -0.45%. This is significantly below the 4% threshold I use for a "Sell" rating, and also negative, so Walmart is currently a "Strong Sell" for me.

Opportunity Risk/Reward

Since I think Walmart is a decent business but is simply priced too high, it's worth looking at the odds of the price falling to a level where we could buy it near its average P/E ratio if we sell at today's levels versus what we might miss out on by rotating out of the stock at today's prices.

The first step of this process is to see during how many years over the past two decades that Walmart has traded below its average P/E of 15.39, and at some point during each year in 9 out of the past 20 years, you would have had a chance to buy the stock below its average P/E. (However, if we take only the past 12 years of this cycle going back to 2007, in 9 out of those 12 years Walmart traded below that average PE.) The most recent year the P/E traded that low was in 2016. So, it doesn't seem unreasonable to me to think that during the next economic slowdown, or perhaps even before then, Walmart's P/E will fall at least to that 15.39 level. (After the last recession, the P/E fell below 13.) If the company's P/E contracts from its current multiple of 23.86 to 15.39 while earnings are held steady, the price would drop about -35%.

In order to estimate the opportunity risk/reward, I use F.A.S.T. Graphs' forecasting tool to estimate future price appreciation, including dividends, for the next 2-3 years using analysts' estimates. What I want to know is, if the stock reverts to the mean in 2-3 years, whether I will have a reasonable chance to buy the stock at a significantly lower price than it trades today or if I would likely never get a chance at a lower price.

Forecasting out 2-3 years to early-2022, including dividends, we can expect to add $18.55 to Walmart's current price. That gives us a price estimate 2-3 years from now of $137.37 using today's 23.86 P/E ratio. If the stock price at that point reverts to its mean, it would lose about -35% of its value and produce a price of $89.29, which is significantly below where the stock trades at today. So, even if we were to go over two years before the stock price reverts to its average P/E ratio and assume the analysts' growth expectations between now and then are correct, we would still probably get a chance to at least get back to even on the stock after trading out of it. If a correction were to start tomorrow, however, we could expect to lose over -35% of today's price. And if we were to have a recession, we could expect Walmart's price to fall about -45% from today's levels based on past cycles.

For these reasons, I don't see much opportunity risk in rotating out of Walmart stock today.

Long-Only Rotational Strategy Suggestion

I am currently writing a series about high-quality businesses that are overvalued, like Walmart. You can read about the strategy in these three articles: Part 1 "Ignore Sentiment Cycles At Your Own Risk," Part 2 "Mitigating Sentiment Cycles" and Part 3 "Sentiment Cycles: When To Sell And When To Buy Back Again."

My current suggestion is that owners of Walmart who would like to avoid part of the eventual correction in the stock rotate out of it and into a 50/50 mix of the Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) and the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) until Walmart's price falls to a more reasonable level that offers better forward returns. My expectation is that owners would be able to increase the number of Walmart shares they own by 20-25% using this strategy without spending any additional money. (To see how this strategy works, read the three articles linked above.)

I will track how this idea performs each month going forward, along with over two dozen other high-quality, overvalued stocks I have written about this year. Click the orange "Follow" button at the top of the page if you would like to follow the progress of this idea.

If you have found my strategies interesting, useful, or profitable, consider supporting my continued research by joining the Cyclical Investor's Club. It's only $29/month, and it's where I share my latest research and exclusive small-and-midcap ideas. Two-week trials are free.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RSP, SPLV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.