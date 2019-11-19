Kura Sushi: Interesting Concept, But Expensive Valuation

Kura Sushi (KRUS) was one of the few restaurants to have its IPO debut this year and has put up an impressive performance since. The company's IPO was priced at $14.00 per share, and the company's first day of trading closed out at roughly $19.00 per share. Since that time, the stock is up another 25% since its August 1st close, and the company's impressive performance isn't terribly surprising. While FY-2019 annual earnings per share [EPS] is expected to dip slightly from FY-2018 levels, forward earnings estimates continue to climb, with 58% EPS growth expected in FY-2020. The stock has managed to outperform the Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO) by 35% the past three months and now looks like it's trying to make a run back at its prior highs. Given that the stock's valuation is quite elevated for the restaurant industry, I believe new highs would be a wise spot to book partial profits. However, for growth stock investors that don't mind the micro-cap space, the stock is one to keep on their radar.

We've seen quite a few success stories from restaurant IPOs over the past few years, with two of the more well-known names being Wingstop (WING) and Shake Shack (SHAK). Both companies generated returns of 265% and 170% from their initial IPO prices to their peaks over four year periods, well above the S&P 500 (SPY) returns of just over 60% in the same period. For those looking to see if lightning can strike thrice among restaurant IPOs, Kura Sushi may be a name thrown on their watch-lists. The company operates a technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept, where customers order their food from a touch-screen and have their food delivered by conveyor belt to their table. This is certainly a deviation from the typical dining experience in the US, and the concept seems to be catching on with Kura Sushi. The company recently released its fiscal Q4 results and delivered revenue growth of $18.8 million for the quarter, up 28% over the prior year.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Thus far, the company has managed to nearly triple its share count since 2015, with 23 restaurants currently, up from 8 in FY-2018. Kura Sushi plans to open another six restaurants in FY-2020, to give them a total store count of 29. The company's restaurants are concentrated in Texas and California, with 21 of the company's current 23 store count split between these two states. The company believes there is long-term potential for up to 295 stores long term or ten times their current share count. While this is an ambitious target for a newer company, Shake Shack had similar ambitions shortly after going public and managed to deliver on them. A burger chain with rave reviews is certainly not apples to apples with a revolving sushi bar, but the growth is certainly impressive for the time being.

(Source: Author's Chart)

(Source: SEC Filings, Shake Shack)

As we can see from the below images from Kura Sushi's most recent presentation, the company believes that it has the potential for another 88 stores in its current markets and another 184 stores in new markets. This still leaves considerable white space in the below map the company has provided of its long-term vision. The company has noted that its average cost to build and open a restaurant is $1.9 million, and the average square footage per restaurant is 3,200 square feet. The company has noted that its assumptions for new restaurants are an average unit volume of $3.5 million. Let's take a closer look at the company's growth metrics below:

(Source: Company Presentation)

Taking a look at Kura Sushi's chart of annual EPS below, earnings growth is expected to accelerate materially going forward. While FY-2019 earnings growth dropped year-over-year from $0.23 in FY-2018 to $0.19 in FY-2019, it is likely to surge by 58% in FY-2020. More importantly, growth isn't expected to stop there. FY-2021 estimates are for $0.55 in annual EPS, with FY-2022 forecasts for $0.88. The best growth companies typically see annual earnings per share growth of 20% or more, and Kura Sushi certainly fits this criterion based on forward-estimates. Earnings estimates two and three years out are obviously not set in stone, but I've found analysts to be generally conservative on their estimates, especially with newer companies. Based on the below annual EPS growth, there is certainly lots to like here.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Moving over to revenue growth rates, we can see that revenue growth rates have ranged between 15% and 51% over the past two years. Fiscal Q4 revenues came in at $18.8 million, up 28% year-over-year, and up just over 10% sequentially. The good news for investors is that we are expecting to see sales growth rates accelerate into FY-2020 based on current estimates. Q1 2020 revenue estimates are currently pegged at $19.0 million, which would translate to 42% growth year-over-year. If we look further out, Q2 2020 estimates are for $20.8 million and are forecasting a 38% revenue growth rate. This is a positive development as the market is forward-looking and is most interested in where sales growth is going, not where it was. While we saw a slight dip in revenue growth rates in the back half of FY-2018, it looks like we're headed back to the high double-digit growth rates we saw in Q1 2018 and Q2 2018.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

The blue line in the above chart represents the quarterly growth rate, while the white line represents the two-quarter average. I like to use a two-quarter average for revenue growth rates as it helps to smooth out any lumpy quarters and better dictates the overall trend. As the two-quarter average revenue growth shows, we are making higher highs and higher lows, and this trend is expected to continue. As long as the two-quarter average is trending up, this is a great sign for investors. If Kura Sushi can beat on its Q1 2020 revenue estimates of $19.0 million and come in above $20.0 million, a move to new highs for the stock would not be surprising.

Based on the above trends in earnings growth and revenue growth rates, there's a lot to like here with Kura Sushi. As long as the company can beat its current revenue estimates for Q1 2020 and Q2 2020, I would expect strong buying pressure to show up if we see any 20% corrections from current levels. Now that we know all the positives, let's take a look at the one negative.

The one negative for Kura Sushi currently after this run is the company's valuation. The company is currently trading at 3.2x price to sales, which is quite a lofty valuation for a company in the restaurant industry. While the company is neither full-service nor quick-service, given its technology-enabled model, I have grouped it in with full-service restaurants as I believe this is the closest comparison. While the company does share some similarities with quick service given the convenience, it is more similar to dine-in and full-service restaurants given the higher average tickets and eat-in vs. take-out setting.

(Source: Koyfin.com)

As we can see from the above chart I've built, Kura Sushi is trading at a higher valuation than the peak of nearly all dine-in restaurants that are relevant comparisons. Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) saw its valuation peak at 3.3x price to sales, Del Frisco's (DFRG) peaked at 2.5x price to sales, and Ruth's Hospitality (NASDAQ:RUTH) peaked at 2.6x price to sales. Kura Sushi's current 3.2x revenue multiple is miles above the current industry average and well above the median peak of these three mentioned names of 2.6x. Based on this, it's hard to argue that the company is cheap at current levels.

While some premium is certainly fair given the company's higher sales growth rates and innovative new concept, I don't see much reason for a premium of more than 15%. If we apply this premium to the current revenue multiple of 3.2x, the company's fair valuation is closer to 2.72x price to sales which are still quite elevated. Based on this, I don't see much margin of safety baked into the stock at current levels.

While Kura Sushi is an exciting concept that certainly has a massive runway for growth, I see the stock as high-risk and high-reward here based on the valuation. The company is certainly one that investors should keep an eye on if we can see a sharp pullback, but I think the company may need some time to grow into its current valuation based on its revenue multiple of 3.2x. For this reason, I believe any rally towards the company's old highs near $27.00 would prove an opportunity to take some profits on the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.