Oil Prices Heading Toward A Hard Landing

For these reasons my projection for Brent oil prices in1Q 2020 is in the $35/$40/bbl range.

The period of increasing U.S. shale production even during lower oil prices has created a U.S. oil supply glut.

Lower compliance by some OPEC+ members to the December 2018 agreement offsets the Saudis aggressive cuts beyond their specific agreement quota has resulted in an oversupply.

Oil prices have been exceptionally stable through most of 2019 establishing itself comfortably at about $60/bbl (Brent) with little deviation except briefly in the aftermath of the attack on the Saudi oil facilities this summer. However, I believe that oil prices are about to experience a hard landing as a result of a gusher of oil from several new sources coming online against the back-drop of slowing global economic growth.

Demand

China

The only source of increased oil imports was China. China's oil imports in October 2019 was its highest monthly total ever which I believe was the result of lower oil prices to continue the buildup of strategic reserves and not because of Chinese economic growth which was revised downwards by the government from 6.5% to 6.0%, still an optimistic figure.

China's official economic growth figures have historically been viewed as over-estimates by well-regarded independent sources in various industries based on a mix of specific metrics on economic activity and strong anecdotal information.

Additionally the vicissitudes of the US-China trade talks will continue to be contentious. Whether this has an actual material impact on trade vs market sentiment is debatable.

Supply

Iran and Venezuela

The market has long ago priced in sanctions both on Iran that effectively removed about 500,000 bbls/day from the market and Venezuela whose meager production is supported almost exclusively by the Russian energy firm Rosneft. For this reason these countries' reduced oil production have zero impact on world markets.

U.S.

According to the Wall Street Journal article from Nov. 15, 2019, "Oil Production Bucks Drilling Slowdown, Keeps Oil Price in Check," the number of rigs in the US declined 23% (203 rigs) however crude-oil production rose 9.4% to 12.8 million bbls/day per the US Information Agency Administration (USIA). The reason for this apparent disconnect is that older rigs are being removed and replaced by newer, more efficient models.

Specific to shale oil production, according to Bloomberg Businessweek 2020 "The Year Ahead article dated Oct. 28, 2019, "The Permian Faces Its Biggest Test" the Permian Basin is the source of about a third of US shale oil production and the number of rigs has dropped 14% to 422 since November 2018.

The smaller shale companies have seen an accelerated rise in bankruptcies because of their inability to turn a profit for investors for several years. The typical profile of such a firm is that they're highly leveraged with maturities coming due shortly and inability or unwillingness to reign in rising operational costs such as transportation for water & sand and oil services. Access to capital is critical for continued operations because of the 70% decline in production during the first year vs. 5% for standard vertical conventional drilling.

For this reason the banking and private equity capital spigot is reduced to a trickle. Although mergers among smaller operators are a solution, they're usually more effective during a rise, not fall, in oil prices.

In sum the following USIA chart shows the widening gap between US oil production vs declining oil prices that signals an unsustainable financial trend for many US shale oil firms and a potential a hard landing in oil prices.

New Flood of Oil Production

Regardless how robust any additional cuts are made during the OPEC several sources of oil will hit the market shortly as articulated by the New York Times article on Nov. 3, 2019, "Flood of Oil Is Coming, Complicating Efforts to Fight Global Warming." A summary of these sources is as follows:

Norway : Equinor's (formerly Statoil) new deepwater field will increase its daily production from 1.3 million bbls/day to 1.6 million in 2020 and then 1.8 million in 2021.

: Equinor's (formerly Statoil) new deepwater field will increase its daily production from 1.3 million bbls/day to 1.6 million in 2020 and then 1.8 million in 2021. Canada : A new pipeline is awaiting final approval to transport oil from Alberta to Wisconsin increasing Canadian production 10% (500,000 bbls/day).

: A new pipeline is awaiting final approval to transport oil from Alberta to Wisconsin increasing Canadian production 10% (500,000 bbls/day). Guyana : Newly discovered and developed oil fields will produce 120,000 bbls/day in 2019 rising to 750,000 bbls/day by 2025.

: Newly discovered and developed oil fields will produce 120,000 bbls/day in 2019 rising to 750,000 bbls/day by 2025. Brazil: Outside of the recent auction debacle, new offshore production platforms are coming online adding 300,000 bbls/day to total production in 2018 and rising to an estimated additional 460,000 bbls/day by 2021.

OPEC+ Meeting

The upcoming OPEC meeting on December 5-6, 2019 represents a game-changer for Saudi Arabia.

Firstly, in order to increase oil prices they must convince the OPEC+ group to increase the 1.2 million bbls/day cut that was agreed in December 2018 and extended through March 2020. Although compliance has been reasonably good, according to the article 16 November 2019 "OPEC's Waning Power: Under Pressure" in The Economist several OPEC members including Iraq, Nigeria and Russia have pumped more than agreed upon which has offset the Saudis reduced output beyond the agreed upon amount.

Secondly, and perhaps most importantly, the Saudis need an agreement for additional cuts ahead of the Aramco IPO listing a week later in order to have a successful albeit domestic limited launch in early 2020.

Outlier Supply Risk

The greatest risk for higher oil prices in the foreseeable future is a future far more damaging attack on Saudi oil facilities while the current ones are under repair and the possibility that world oil reserves may be unable to make up for the shortage. Even the Aramco IPO prospectus explicitly mentions such a risk.

Such an incident would force dramatic drawdown in global reserves which aren't necessarily readily available to make up the shortfall.

Saudi Arabia

The missile attacks on two critical Saudi mega-oil facilities this summer resulted in a brief spike in oil prices. According to the Saudis repairs on these facilities enabled them to get back online rather quickly. However according to the Financial Times article dated Sept. 16, 2019, "Attacks on Saudi Facilities Exposes World Economy's 'Achilles Heel'" raised questions on full restoration based on the extreme complexity of such facilities involving drainage, cleaning, inspection, and pressure testing with replacement parts that are custom manufactured. In other words the Saudis may rely more on supplying their customers via their reserves which are estimated at a surprisingly low 100 million barrels.

The Saudis defend market share at all costs which is why discounts are rare because they can guarantee oil deliveries regardless. For this reason they may have drawn (and perhaps continue to do so) from their reserves with limited production.

The attacks on the aforementioned Saudi facilities were executed with extreme precision which means any subsequent attacks on critical petro-infrastructure could be just as damaging. According to military experts, Patriot missile batteries are good at defending a specific site. However because there are multiple critical Saudi oil facilities, Saudi's enemies can target those with far greater success.

Global Oil Reserves

A breakdown of oil reserves per country was provided in the Wall Street Journal article on Sept. 22, 2019, "Where the World Stores its Emergency Stockpiles of Oil." An overview of these reserves according to the article is as follows:

Japan, Germany, France : 100 million bbls each country

: 100 million bbls each country China : estimated at 344 million bbls according to oil tracking services.

: estimated at 344 million bbls according to oil tracking services. US : 700 million bbls of both sweet and sour grades. More disturbingly it will take as much as 2 weeks to pump out the oil from the salt mines through limited pipelines and export terminals for delivery to world markets.

: 700 million bbls of both sweet and sour grades. More disturbingly it will take as much as 2 weeks to pump out the oil from the salt mines through limited pipelines and export terminals for delivery to world markets. Saudi Arabia: 80 millions bbls domestically and 20 million bbls at various locations worldwide.

The "uncomfortable" politically sensitive question is the quality of these reserves which must meet the specifications of oil refineries for key markets.

Projection

Like the beginnings of a mudslide, slow at first and then gaining momentum, the inexorable gradual downward price movement under the weight of increasing new oil supply far exceeding anemic demand, has led me to project an oil price (Brent) range of $35-$40/bbl by late winter/early spring 2020.

The only outlier event that would raise prices immediately and dramatically is another attack on the Saudi oil facilities. Whether the damage is light or heavy, the perception that the Saudis are unable to protect their vital assets, despite having the world's third largest defense expenditures, will reduce their credibility considerably as a reliable supplier.

Recommendation

The fundamentals for global growth thus the demand for oil are anemic with no immediate turnaround in sight despite the recent record-breaking market highs which is why this is an excellent opportunity to short the oil futures market and market indices such as the S&P Global Oil Index (CNY).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.