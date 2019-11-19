Why We Picked Sina Over Weibo

Overall, Sina seems quite undervalued and may be a good way to go long Weibo long term.

Weibo itself is likely undervalued and should rebound in the long term.

Sina trades at a severe discount to its Weibo holdings, and it also has its own segments.

What's better than a fast growing Chinese social media company? The same company at a nearly 50% discount, of course!

In our first Weibo(WB) article, we got a lot of comments telling us to look at Sina(SINA), which was the company that originally formed Weibo. That's exactly what we did, and we loved the company so much that we made it our 2nd largest position after it collapsed nearly 20% in a day.

What is Sina?

Sina is the company that originally created and spun off Weibo. It still retains 45% of Weibo today and has voting control over Weibo. To learn more about Weibo please check out our most recent article here and our introduction to Weibo here.

Other than Weibo, Sina owns an online news portal and a fintech business. The Sina news portal is a leading news portal in china. It operates on both PC - through SINA.com, and mobile.

SINA.com offers distinct and targeted professional content on each of its region-specific websites and a range of complementary offerings. Over years, it has built a broad content network with thousands of professional media partners and accumulated a large mainstream user base,including well-educated, white-collar professionals. Sina also provide news information, entertainment contents and professional media contents customized for mobile users through mobile applications, such as SINA News, SINA Finance, SINA Sports, SINA Entertainment and SINA Blog, as well as through our mobile portal, SINA.cn.

SINA(excluding Weibo) generates both advertising and non-advertising revenue. SINA’s advertising offerings consist of display ad, performance based ads and video ad on its news pages. The advertisements are similar to those found in english media sites.

Non ad revenue comes from 2 areas - Loan originations and payment services.

Loan originations - Sina provides online loan facilitation service, connecting borrowers with lenders and facilitate the execution of loan transactions. It recommends borrowers with financing needs to financial institution lenders, and assess and provide an assessment of each borrower’s credit risks to lenders to facilitate lenders’ own lending decision. It charge loan facilitation service fees to borrowers for our assistance. It provides guarantee on the principal, interest payment and penalty fee of the defaulted loans to the lenders.

Payments - Sina developed an online payment system that enables merchants to transact online with their end customers or vendors. It is connected with banks’ websites, and we charge service fees to merchants for such service.

Why Sina?

When deciding whether or not to invest in a discounted holding company, we look at two main factors - Management competence and integrity and Valuation of holdings.

Management competence and integrity is important because incompetent or unethical management could slowly strip value from shareholders, causing the discount to narrow without creating value for shareholders.

We have spent hours pouring over Sina's financial statements, management interviews, and other documents to learn more about management. What we have found impressed us.

Charles was formerly an accountant at PwC before he joined Sina, and under his leadership Sina not only created Weibo, but also invested in companies like Alibaba, Youku Tudou, etc that have produced substantial gains - There have been losers too, but overall winners outweigh the losers. Charles himself owns over 12% of Sina, so there is substantial incentive for Charles to increase the overall shareholder value of the company.

In late 2017, Sina awarded voting stock that allowed Charles to gain control of the company after winning a proxy contest with Aristeia Capital. This was a controversial move, but after looking into the situation further, we can't really blame management for this, considering Aristeia's proposals were quite unrealistic and considering Charles control will be reduced if he sells any Sina stock. Overall, though, Charles seems like an owner operator with long term approach, which we like.

Valuation of holdings is also important as we don't do arbitrage, so we only invest in holdcos that have undervalued holdings. As we have mentioned in another article, we do believe Weibo is undervalued, so we don't see Sina as a pure arbitrage play.

Q3 results

As we mentioned earlier, Sina's segments mainly include the portal segment and a fintech business.

For the portal ad business, revenues have been declining at an alarming rate. When we looked deeper though, it seems like this is mainly caused by weakness in the broader advertising market and not due to user declines. Like with Weibo, we don't think this is a long term issue.

As for portal non-ad revenue, we can see a strong acceleration in growth this year after some weakness in the back half of 2018 due to regulation of the broader fintech industry. While this segment is likely unprofitable, management does believe it can become a huge player in this space in the future.

Valuation

Sina has slightly over 100mil shares of Weibo, so its Weibo stake should be worth around $4.4bil. Meanwhile, its market cap is $2.3bil, implying a discount of 47%. The holdco discount likely won't narrow for a while, as Charles Chao has made it clear that Sina will hold Weibo shares for a long time.

There is no doubt, though, that Sina is incredibly undervalued. The large discount provides a strong margin of safety and management is focused on growing the non-Weibo businesses. This should help unlock value over the long run. Sina is not for short term investors, but it could be a very lucrative long term investment.

Takeaway

Overall, Sina is a much better way to go long Weibo long term considering management's long term focus and the major discount to the Weibo stake despite the fact that Sina pretty much controls Weibo. The other businesses that Sina owns are probably worth more than 0 and have great potential.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SINA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.