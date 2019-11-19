Kornit Digital: Ignore The Noise And Buy The Dip

Investors and analysts need to look through the ongoing warrant accounting noise in the company's results and instead focus on Kornit's strong underlying business fundamentals.

Gross margins are expected to improve going forward once new high-end products will be fully ramped-up.

Management affirmed its long-term target of Kornit becoming a $500 million annual run rate business at the end of 2023.

Adjusted for non-cash warrant charges, leading digital textile printing technology provider Kornit Digital reported another good quarter and is about to finish the year on a solid note.

Israel-based Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT) has grown into a leader in digital printing technologies for the garment, apparel and textile industries in recent years.

As print-on-demand offerings continue to gain traction, so does Kornit as the company has grown revenues substantially since going public in April 2015 from $86.6 million in FY2015 to $142.3 million in FY2018. The company's share price has done even better, more than tripling from its $10 IPO price.

Picture: Recently introduced Kornit Avalanche Poly Pro for industrial polyester printing - Source: Company Website

The company's success is partially due to leading online retailer Amazon.com's (NASDAQ:AMZN) decision to embrace Kornit's technology for its "Merch by Amazon" program in early 2017.

In return for Amazon's commitment to purchase products and services in an aggregate amount of up to $150 million over a five-year term, Kornit agreed to grant Amazon warrants to acquire over a five-year period up to 2,932,176 of Kornit Digital’s common shares at $13.03 per share with the shares vesting incrementally each time Amazon makes a payment totaling $5 million to the company.

The agreement has resulted in Amazon becoming the company's largest customer, accounting for approximately 17% of revenues in FY2018.

But quite similar to fellow Amazon supplier Plug Power (PLUG), the company is required by generally accepted accounting principles to determine the fair value of the Amazon warrants and record a respective adjustment to revenues each quarter.

In layman's terms:

The more Amazon buys from Kornit, the more shares vest thus increasing the resulting warrant charge. In addition, the higher Kornit's share price, the higher the resulting warrant charge as Amazon's exercise price remains fixed at $13.03.

Keep in mind, these charges are just non-cash accounting noise which needs to be adjusted for in order to properly assess the company's underlying business performance.

With the Kornit's share price up by almost 80% year-to-date and a strong revenue contribution from Amazon during Q3/2019, the resulting $5.1 million warrant charge caused a more than 10% headwind to quarterly revenues.

With reported net revenues of $44.6 million, the company appears to have fallen well short of consensus expectations of $49.1 million but investors have to keep in mind that the company's guidance on the Q2/2019 conference call of "revenues to be in the range of $47 million to $51 million and non-GAAP operating income to be in the range of 14% of revenues to 17% of revenues" did not take into account potential warrant charges as these are difficult to project.

Adding back the substantial warrant charge, gross revenues for the quarter calculate to $49.7 million while adjusted operating margin came in at 17.2%, actually beating consensus expectations. Adjusted earnings per share of $0.21 were also handily above the $0.18 consensus expectation.

Listening to the conference call quickly turned into a rather painful exercise as a number of analysts offered a woefully short understanding of the warrant charges despite the company actually providing a detailed reconciliation in the press release:

Source: Company Press Release

Given the importance of the issue, I took the time to compile a more comprehensive overview for the past seven quarters:

Source: Company's Press Releases, Author's own work

On the call, many questions centered around the lower year-over-year gross margin performance despite the issue having been a more or less consistent pattern so far this year as also shown in the table above. Management pointed to a number of recent new product introductions still being in the ramp-up phase and a generally higher revenue contribution from margin-dilutive services but none of this is exactly new information and some analysts simply appeared confusing reported GAAP numbers with the non-GAAP guidance given by management on the Q2/2019 conference call.

That said, management had actually guided for adjusted gross margins of above 50% for both Q3 and Q4. In fact, Q4 margins should improve even further due to a larger anticipated contribution from high-margin ink and consumables.

Going forward, management expects gross margins to improve further as soon as new high-end products will be fully ramped-up.

On the conference call, management guided for Q4 revenues of $46.5 to $50.5 million which at the mid-point of the range is slightly below current consensus expectations of $49.4 million. But with adjusted gross margins likely to come in well above 50%, the company should again easily beat the consensus adjusted earnings per share estimate of $0.19 this quarter.

Bottom Line:

Investors (and also some analysts in this particular case) need to look through the ongoing warrant accounting noise in the company's results and instead focus on Kornit's underlying business which remained very solid in the third quarter with adjusted revenues and earnings per share coming in above consensus expectations and operating margin even exceeding the high-end of the company's guidance.

Expect Kornit to finish the year on a solid note with earnings per share likely coming in well ahead of expectations again due to an improved revenue mix this quarter.

Granted, the stock isn't cheap at above 35x FY2020 consensus EPS but if the company continues to grow its top-line in the 20-30% range annually, management should achieve its stated target of Kornit becoming a company with more than $500 million in annual run rate revenues at the end of 2023.

Investors should use any potential setback on Tuesday to initiate positions for an anticipated short-term rebound.

Personally, I purchased a large position in Monday's after hours session at just below $30 on average and fully expect the stock to ascend to new all time highs over the next couple of months absent any major sell-off in the general markets.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KRNT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.