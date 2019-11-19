Lok'NStore - Done Well So Far But Further To Go

The self storage market is still fairly new in the UK and there are niches and practices that mark this out as more than a commodity supplier.

This is not simply a momentum trade- Lok'NStore has done well so far but looks like it has further to go.

Self-storage

The idea of lock ups, self-storage, is commonplace in the US and we'd not really expect there to be any manner of a supplier differentiating themselves. In the UK the idea itself is much newer and it's still a growing market in itself. It's also possible for a supplier to differentiate themselves and be more than a mere supplier of some commodity with no pricing power.

That's what Lok'NStore (LOKNF) seems to be managing and is why the Mail on Sunday is tipping it for the second time. That a company this size even has a secondary OTC listing is a market of ambition as well.

The Lok'NStore difference

This is a little weird but it works so perhaps not that weird. Self storage - we all know what that means - is something that really doesn't require to be anywhere in particular. Sure, it's got to be in a particular geographic area but that's all. Main street frontage isn't required in the slightest, we would think that it could be shoveled around the back and cheap end of the industrial estate.

Which is pretty much the opposite of the method being used here. Which is to put the buildings in prominent positions. The buildings are also well marked, are in fact their own advertising. The beating of their existence into the brains of the passing populace more than makes up for the higher land costs involved.

That very branding also means that the company isn't just a commodity supplier of a service bought purely on price. It's possible therefore to carve out a margin which is what they're doing most successfully.

Directors purchases

The founder, Andrew Jacobs, still owns 18%. But it's rather more interesting what is happening with another director, Charles Peel. Just as the most recent purdah period ended with the announcement of results he added to his shareholding. Considerably:

The Company was notified on 5 November 2019 that Charles Peal, Non-Executive Director, has purchased 84,525 ordinary shares of 1p each ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 563.8 pence per share and has purchased a further 12,844 Ordinary Shares at a price of 562.0 pence per share via his Self-Invested Pension Plan (together the "Purchase"). Following the Purchase, Mr Peal is directly interested in 637,022 Ordinary Shares representing 2.15 per cent of the Company's total voting rights.

That's a rise of 20% in his holding in the company, fairly significant for someone who has already been there 12 years. Certainly it's a vote of confidence from inside the company.

(Lok'NStore share price from London Stock Exchange)

Clearly, the stock as already done well. But the Mail is tipping it to do better:

Midas verdict: Midas recommended Lok’nStore in 2015, when the shares were £3.07. They have more than doubled since then but there should be more gains to come. Peal has been a director since 2007 and clearly believes the stock has potential. Jacobs founded the business in 1995 and still owns 18 per cent of the shares. Brokers believe they should rise to nearly £7.

The wider market

We know from the American experience that such self-storage is a large market. We can also see that the UK has nothing like the US coverage and penetration. It's a logical assumption that there's room for the market itself to grow. And here we seem to have a well managed company with the management sufficiently confident to be buying in themselves to share in the growth.

The numbers

We seem to have an asset value not far off the current share price. Plus rising sales and a decent enough dividend:

Robust trading Group Revenue (Continuing Operations) 1 £16.95 million up 10.3% (2018: £15.37 million) Group Adjusted EBITDA2 (Continuing Operations) £7.39 million up 11.5% (2018: £6.63 million) Operating Profit (Continuing Operations) £5.06 million up 11.1% (2018: £4.55 million) before exceptionals3 Net Profit £5.56 million up 48% (2018: £3.76 million) Unit occupancy up 6.0% and occupied units pricing up 0.6% Cash flow growth drives dividend increase - eighth consecutive year of growth Annual dividend 12 pence per share up 9.1% (2018: 11 pence per share) Cash available for Distribution (CAD) per share up 8.8 % to 18.95 pence (2018: 17.42 pence) Significant growth in asset value Adjusted Total Assets up 11.2% to £201.7 million (2018: £181.4 million) Adjusted Net Asset Value per share up 11.1% to £5.33 (2018: £4.80)

My view

Well managed companies with something different in an expanding market are rare enough beasts. This does look like people who know what they're doing and doing it well.

The investor view

There are some horror stories in the British property market at present, anything to do with retail for example. But this looks very different, a play in an area that is growing, not shrinking. For exposure to this sector a reasonably sized purchase would seem sensible. For UK taxed investors the benefits of the AIM listing would also be worth exploring. Certainly, any savings on inheritance tax would, in my opinion, more than cover any risks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.