Akebia Therapeutics: No Change To The Thesis, And The Lower Entry Point Improves The Bet

The main source of value here continues to be vadadustat, which will have major data readouts in 2020.

On November 12 before the market opened, Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) reported 3Q19 results. As expected, we saw rather modest quarter-over-quarter (“QOQ”) sales and Rx growth from Auryxia, with the growth figures coming in at 3% and 5%, respectively. We continue to view Auryxia as simply a way to partially fund the more promising pipeline candidate, vadadustat.

Since our last article was published in July, the stock has come down about 25%, though, in our view, the news since then was either positive or non-material:

Earnings from 2Q19 (and now 3Q19) saw no meaningful development in terms of the outlook for Auryxia or the cash burn.

Follow-up data on November 9 was good - showing that vadadustat’s positive efficacy and safety data was sustained through to week 52, but these results were from the phase 3 trials being run in Japan. Given that the Japanese diet and lifestyle is on average healthier compared with other developed nations, investors seem to be waiting for the global phase 3 trials to read out in mid-2020 before rewarding AKBA with a sustained increase in the stock.

As of September 30, AKBA had $146M in cash and equivalents. Along with earnings, they co-announced that they have entered into a $100M loan agreement with Pharmakon Advisors, the investment manager of BioPharma Credit Funds. AKBA expects to draw $80M by the end of November and then can draw an additional $20M by the end of December. The loan bears interest at a rate of 3-month LIBOR plus 7.50%, so about 9.5% per year. This is not on the cheap side, but at least it eliminates the need for additional dilution as management says it will extend their cash runway into 2021 (so past the major data readouts expected by mid-2020).

The results from the two phase 3 trials in Japan show that (at least for that population) vadadustat is non-inferior in terms of efficacy and safety compared with darbepoetin alfa, an erythropoiesis stimulating agent (“ESA”). At the moment, injectable ESAs are the standard of care for patients with anemia due to chronic kidney disease (“CKD”), and have global sales of several billion dollars. AKBA is hoping that vadadustat, which is a once-daily oral treatment option, can disrupt this large market.

Additionally, AKBA’s lawsuit against the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (“CMS”) might prove to be a lottery ticket if successful. AKBA is suing CMS over their decision to rescind Medicare Part D coverage of Auryxia when used for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia (“IDA”) in adult patients with CKD not on dialysis. The lawsuit also aims to reverse a related decision by CMS that implemented a prior authorization requirement for Auryxia when used for the control of serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with CKD on dialysis. Again, we assign no value to Auryxia currently, but a positive outcome from this lawsuit could provide additional upside.

While the stock has continued to drift, we see the commercial prospects of vadadustat, the crux of our long thesis, as unchanged. Coupled with the fact that the cash runway has been extended with the recently announced loan agreement, the lower entry point now offers even more upside to the bet with no additional risk on the chances of success for vadadustat.

