CatchMark: A Small-Cap Timber REIT That's Growing To The Sky

CatchMark has returned more than 65% year-to-date and the shares now yield 4.80%.

As the only publicly-traded pure play on timber, CatchMark is in the enviable position of holding that real timberland heritage.

Our top performer in the Small Cap REIT Portfolio year-to-date is CatchMark Timber (CTT). Shares have returned over 65%. With almost 6% allocated to the name, it should be no surprise that this portfolio has returned around 30% year-to-date (surpassing the VNQ by around 250 basis points).

The Small Cap REIT Portfolio has 19 stocks so it’s critical that we pay very close attention to the holdings. And with CatchMark growing so rapidly, we must determine whether or not to allocate more capital to the name, trim or sell shares, or do nothing.

In case your wondering, Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) is our second-best performer in the Small Cap REIT portfolio (with just 7% exposure overall).

We have owned CatchMark in the hedge fund strategy (our portfolio is called the New Money Portfolio) in which we decided to sell shares a few weeks ago. That portfolio is more opportunistic as we seek to capture returns by taking advantage of drastic mis-pricing.

Yet, we believe that an investment in timber has a place in any portfolio, especially at lows when market sentiment is at its weakest. Back in February I explained that “we view timberland exposure as a great uncorrelated asset play that most portfolios deserve some sort of exposure to.”

I always have admired CatchMark’s differentiated platform and in this article today I will attempt to examine the competitive advantages and then take a closer look at the latest earnings results and valuation. Also, I wanted to point out that I met with the management team at REITWorld in L.A. last week and I will include commentary of interest in this article.

Source: CTT Investor Presentation

Why CatchMark ?

One key difference with CatchMark and two of its closest peers - Weyerhauser (WY) and Polatch (PCH) – is that this small-cap REIT does not invest in manufacturing facilities. Keep in mind that manufacturing is not what made timber such an appealing uncorrelated asset over the long term.

As the only publicly-traded pure play on timber, CatchMark is in the enviable position of holding that real timberland heritage. As the company explains in its Investor deck:

“CatchMark acquires prime timberlands in high-demand mill markets and manages operations to generate highly-predictable and stable cash flow that comfortably covers its dividend and delivers consistent growth through the business cycle.”

Source: CTT Investor Presentation

As illustrated below, CatchMark focuses entirely on investing in and managing timberlands, and does not undertake volatile land development or manufacturing. Keep in mind, Rayonier (RYN) has substantial development in Florida that's extremely capital intensive.

Source: CTT Investor Presentation

So CatchMark invests in prime timberlands that are located in high-demand mill markets. Since the company went public in 2013 it has acquired high-quality assets with the following strong productivity characteristics:

• Increased merchantable inventory by 11.7 million tons.

• Averaged 46 tons per acre of merchantable inventory.

• Harvest productivity grew from 4.1 tons/acre to 4.6 ton/acre in 2018.

• Stocking improved from 38 tons/acre to 43 tons/acre in 2018.

• Improved average site index for inventory from 68 to 73 and diversified age (older/more mature) classifications.

• Achieved 25% compound annual growth in revenues.

Source: CTT Investor Presentation

As of Q3-19 CatchMark owned 1,532,800 acres, primarily in the U.S. South (1,514,700 acres) and 18,100 acres in Oregon. The largest exposure is in Texas (1,094,000 acres) followed by Georgia (272,500 acres), South Carolina (74,000 acres), and Alabama (71,800 acres). There's also small concentrations in Florida (2,000 acres), Tennessee (300 acres), and North Carolina (100 acres).

In 2018 CatchMark acquired 18,100 acres of timberlands in Oregon and diversified operations into a new market with tight supply-demand dynamics and improved sawtimber mix.

Source: CTT Investor Presentation

As seen above, around 95% of CatchMark’s timberlands are located in the top four markets in the U.S. South. The company seeks to own timber properties in leading mill markets with tight supply/demand and in geographies with favorable soil and growing environments. Here’s a snapshot of targeted markets:

Source: CTT Investor Presentation

CatchMark’s management team explained to me that the company’s largest business line of pulpwood sales that represents around 60% of the business. Specifically, that's made up largely of the cardboard box business and one of the largest customers in that segment is Amazon (AMZN).

Meanwhile the sawtimber business represents around 40% of the business and of course that category is more volatile due to the housing market. As viewed below, the company is steadily increasing the share of sawtimber in its harvest mix, improving overall asset quality and enhancing prospects for future revenue growth.

Source: CTT Investor Presentation

CatchMark’s U.S. South timberlands are comprised primarily of softwood plantations with superior growing conditions and diversified age classifications (that provide long-term harvest yields). The management team told me that they really like owning timber products in my home state of South Carolina because of the attractive soil conditions. The company has achieved 70% compound annual growth in adjusted EBITDA since the IPO.

Source: CTT Investor Presentation

The Balance Sheet

At the end of Q3-19 CatchMark had more than $200 million in liquidity, consisting of $17.1 million in cash and $185.1 million in credit available. The company has a flexible capital structure with a mix of floating and fixed-rated debt. The fixed charge ratio is 2.7x and the Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA is 8.6x (hopes to reach sub 8x by year-end).

Source: CTT Investor Presentation

During the quarter, the company paid down its debt by $20.1 million using proceeds from a land sale of 10,800 acres in Georgia and Alabama (for $19.9 million). The management team told me that it continues to execute on “capital recycling” and has made progress in reducing leverage (net debt to EBITDA was 10x in Q2-19).

Source: CTT Investor Presentation

As viewed below, CatchMark has maintained discipline by allocating capital wisely for a combination of share repurchases (repurchased approximately 57,600 shares in Q3-19 for approximately $594,000), investments, dividends, and capex.

Source: CTT Investor Presentation

The Latest Earnings Results

In Q3-19 CatchMark saw total revenues increase by 7% to $26.54 million, compared with $24.6 million in Q3-18. The company saw an increase in adjusted EBITDA by over 44% to $16.5 million (was $11.5 million in Q3-18). Jerry Barag, the company’s CEO explained,

"Looking ahead, timberland sales remain on course to meet guidance of $16 million to $18 million in sales for full-year 2019. We also remain on track to meet our full-year harvest target of between 2.2 million and 2.4 million tons."

CatchMark also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.135 per share and as viewed below, dividends are fully-covered by CAD.

Source: CTT Investor Presentation

In fact, 100% of CatchMark’s 2018 dividends were treated as return of capital due to non-cash depletion expense deductions. The company’s payout target is 75%-85% of CAD, comparing favorably to the peers (as seen below):

Source: CTT Investor Presentation

Will This Timber REIT Keep Climbing?

One of the primary attractions with CatchMark is the fact that the business model is more defensible because of its underlying cash flows (manufacturing is more capital intensive). According to forestlandowners.com, “America’s growing timber stock – the amount of wood volume on the forestland in the United States – has doubled since 1953 while the forestland area has remained unchanged.”

This means the “United States is home to the world’s most sustainable and available timber supply” as evidenced by the fact that “the volume of annual net timber growth is 36% higher than the volume of annual timber removals.” Thus,

“Despite rapid population growth, this has remained unchanged for the past century due to proper management by private landowners, healthy markets and a fair regulatory climate.”

Photo Source

Although tariffs do impact timberlands, “there wasn’t much timber going out of the U.S. South” according to CatchMark management. And while the trade wars negatively impact timber REITs, we believe that a US-China trade deal will serve as a catalyst - increasing log pricing in the US South and Pacific Northwest.

Source: FAST Graphs

As you can see (above), CatchMark has returned more than 65% year-to-date and the shares now yield 4.80%. Although we’ve downgraded the company from a Strong Buy to a Buy, we believe there’s still potential price appreciation in the low double-digit range.

Source: FAST Graphs

In closing, we maintain a Buy with a Fair Value price of $12.00. We believe that the lower payout ratio and southern U.S. exposure provides this pick with durable advantages over the peers.

Also, we like the fact that CatchMark provides pulpwood products that are being utilized by Amazon. And that gives us comfort as we will remember that when we see an Amazon warehouse we know there’s a good chance that the palletts were created from CatchMark-generated timber.

Photo Source

Author's Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CTT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.