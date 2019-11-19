Apple Has Lost Its Monopoly For Apple Pay On The iPhone And No One Noticed

I find it very surprising that hardly anyone in the financial industry has noticed or analysed this news. Therefore, I want to provide you my own thoughts on this.

Introduction

Readers of my articles will know that I am extremely bullish about Apple (AAPL) and have been a shareholder for several years. However, I always try to free myself from any emotions when it comes to my investments. In one of my last articles, I wrote that I see a threat for Apple due to its behavior with its Apple Pay Service. This threat has now been realized by a law bill in Germany and has - to my surprise - not been noticed by the public at all. With this bill, Apple loses its monopoly of Apple Pay on the iPhone. In this article, I will discuss the implications of the bill.

Analysis

In the last article, I dealt in particular with the antitrust problems of Apple Pay. To sum things up, the following points raised a red flag in my Apple due diligence:

Critics have long complained about an NFC chip embedded in the Apple iPhone which means Apple Pay is automatically selected when an iPhone user pays for goods and services, barring rival payment methods. [...] Apple for the most part blocks other companies and developers from using its NFC application programming interface for their own products, including mobile-wallet apps.

And this was the conclusion of my due diligence:

Regarding Apple's Pay Service, I see the problem that the company blocks other companies and developers from using its NFC application programming interface for their own products, including mobile-wallet apps. That could put competition authorities on the map. [...A]ntitrust liability also is likely to be difficult because it's not clear exactly which market is affected and it may well be that Apple is not considered to be dominant in the relevant market (e.g. iOS). Overall, I tend toward such an assessment. I remain vigilant about such due diligence issues, but at the moment nothing changes in my bullish outlook.

In Germany, a new bill was adopted. The new law bill, which was passed in the German Bundestag last week, stipulates that infrastructure operators must grant payment services access to the infrastructure. This means that in the future, Apple will have to make its near field communication interface accessible to payment service providers on its devices. This would make it possible for banks or other companies like Amazon Pay to offer their own mobile payment service on Apple devices. Apple may therefore face strong competition.

That's said, it is precisely this risk that has been realized and I am very happy to have been prepared for this risk. To be honest, I must also confess that the speed here came as a surprise. This has to do with the fact that the law here is financial and not competition law because the bill is actually intended to implement the European Money Laundering Directive. Nevertheless, the law is extremely important for Apple. Various MPs report that Apple and also the US embassy had tried to intervene. US Ambassador Richard Grenell then delivered himself on Twitter a exchange of blows with another politician of the German Bundestag.

It is true that the law only binds Germany. However, the law is based on a European directive, so that the other EU states could also enact such a regulation. As a result, Apple may have to make access to the interface available to other providers for the entire European market.

All in all, I'm still bullish. Because investors have to consider the following. First of all, the law does not prohibit having Apple Pay pre-installed on the iPhones. This reduces the incentive for users to download another provider extra from the App Store.

Similarly, Apple may be able to reduce the number of third-party providers through a restrictive security policy because when it comes to the possibilities, how Apple can counter the decision here, there are parallels to antitrust defense which I showed in another article. Apple always said that its payment system offers the safest and most secure solution in the market. Therefore, Apple may try to justify its behavior either by demonstrating that its conduct is objectively necessary or by demonstrating that its conduct produces substantial efficiencies which outweigh any anticompetitive effects on consumers. In this context, Apple would have to provide all the evidence necessary to demonstrate that the conduct concerned is objectively justified and on the basis of verifiable evidence, that the following cumulative conditions are fulfilled:

The efficiencies would have to be realized, or be likely to be realized, as a result of the conduct in question; The conduct would have to be indispensable to the realization of those efficiencies; The efficiencies would have to outweigh any negative effects on competition and consumer welfare in the affected markets; and The conduct must not eliminate all effective competition.

Given that, this benchmark is useful in the present (not antitrust related) case too. Payment systems are extremely sensitive to their users. Users may need to gain confidence in the stability and security of these systems. There may be good reasons for Apple to block access to the interface for precisely these reasons. Access to the near field communication antenna is via a separate security chip, the so-called "Secure Enclave" and this chip does not only provide the access to near field communication. Additionally, Apple uses this chip to secure other valuable data such as passwords. Therefore, this connection is highly sensitive.

I also think it's not unlikely that Apple will be able to explain these reasons in a comprehensible way. I see here above all large differences to the Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) dispute. Spotify claims that Apple harms consumers and other companies because it uses power to gain an unfair advantage. I do not see such efficiencies when it comes to such a behavior, because how is it more efficient to treat companies differently? Apple has not yet demonstrated that this behavior may be counterbalanced, outweighed even, by advantages in terms of efficiency that also benefit consumers. Accordingly, there are good reasons to believe that Apple, even if the company loses its monopoly, can limit the number of possible pay provider on iPhones because of high security conditions.

Conclusion

Apple Pay remarkably links the hardware with the software by extending the iPhone application to another everyday event - paying. The time of the monopoly Apple had with its Apple Pay service on iPhones seems to be over. In addition to antitrust concerns, a financial law will now ensure that Apple has to open access to the interfaces. his has realized a risk to which I have already referred before. All in all I don't think this development is super, of course, but also not too alarming. Of course, Apple now gets additional competition. But you also have to keep in mind that mobile payment is a global growth market. Apple itself has already bound many users to itself. Apple Pay will continue to be a preferred service for Apple users, because Apple Pay is part of the Apple ecosystem. Third party providers would first have to offer enough incentive for Apple users to download an app from a third party provider and use it for mobile payments. Similarly, access shall only be granted against reasonable compensation. This will also limit the scope for third-party providers to offer Apple users particularly attractive terms.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.