Nova Measuring Instruments Needs This Acquisition

The company needs to make an acquisition to add to stagnant organic growth, but rampant M&A activity has depleted possible candidates.

Market share in the Metrology/Inspection equipment sector has grown only 1.0% in the past 10 years and stands at only 2.9% in 2018.

Nova Measuring Instruments outperformed the overall semiconductor equipment market only three times in the past eight years.

Metrology/inspection equipment is critical to assuring high yields during semiconductor manufacturing. Metrology systems are used to measure parameters such as thin film thickness or linewidths, and inspection systems are used to detect defects and monitor abnormalities in production.

I discussed this sector in numerous Seeking Alpha articles, the most recent of which was a week ago in my November 10, 2019 article entitled "KLA: Strong Metrology/Inspection Performance As Onto Innovation Slumps."

In that article, I analyzed revenue performance of the pure-play companies through nine months of 2019. I dove further into the revenue performance of Onto Innovation (ONTO), because I had written a June 27, 2019 Seeking Alpha article entitled "Nanometrics And Rudolph: A Merger For Survival."

My analysis of the merger between Nanometrics and Rudolph Technologies (RTEC) proved correct, showing that despite the combined revenues of the two companies, the metrology/inspection portion of revenues decreased 17.6% YTD over a comparable period in 2018. Revenues are shown in Chart 1. Also in Chart 1 we see that Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI) has a similar YTD revenue growth of -17.1%, which is the focus of this article.

Chart 1

NVMI Market Share Data

According to The Information Network's report "Metrology, Inspection, and Process Control in VLSI Manufacturing," NVMI's market share has only grown just 1.0% over the past 10 years, as shown in Chart 2.

According to NVMI:

"In April 2015, we acquired ReVera Inc., a privately held company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, which develops, manufactures and sells stand-alone metrology tools for measurements of thin-films and composition applications in the semiconductor industry. Following its acquisition, ReVera became a wholly owned subsidiary of our U.S. subsidiary, Nova Measuring Instruments, Inc. Effective December 31, 2017, we merged ReVera into its parent company, Nova Measuring Instruments, Inc."

Market share in the metrology/inspection sector increased from 2.6% in 2016 to 2.9% following the acquisition, but remained at 2.9% the following year.

Chart 2

NVMI and Sector Acquisition Data

In its history since its founding in 1993, NVMI has made just one acquisition - ReVera. The metrology/inspection equipment sector, on the other hand, has made numerous acquisitions.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) acquired Tencor in 1997, ADE in 2006, ICOS Vision in 2008, Zeta Technologies in 2017, and Orbotech in 2018, along several other companies with metrology/inspection product offerings.

Nanometrics acquired five companies between 1998 and 2018 before the merger with Rudolph.

Rudolph had acquired a few metrology/inspection companies, most notably August Technology in 2006 (after KLAC ceased negotiations), and several other companies outside the sector.

ASML (ASML) made its foray into the sector with the 2016 acquisition of Hermes Microvision.

Applied Materials (AMAT) entered the sector in 1996 with the acquisition of two Israeli companies, Opal Technologies and Orbot Instruments for $175 million and $110 million in cash, respectively.

NVMI Revenue Data

Shown in Chart 3 is a comparison of YoY revenue change for NVMI compared to the overall wafer front end (WFE) equipment market. Between 2011 and 2018, NVMI beat the WFE market three times in eight years (2011, 2013, 2015), and despite the acquisition of ReVera, the company has underperformed the overall equipment market in the past three years.

Chart 3

NVMI Product Data

NVMI manufactures and sells several different metrology/inspection systems using optical and x-ray technology. At the end of 2017, NVMI launched two new optical metrology solutions as part of its advanced dimensional metrology portfolio. The new platforms, which include Nova i550 integrated metrology and Nova T600MMSR stand-alone metrology, are targeted to enhance Nova's OCD capabilities in the most advanced Memory and Logic production lines. Nevertheless, market share remained the same in 2018 at 2.9%, and YTD revenues indicate that 2019 will be another year of maintaining, not increasing, market share.

But I want to focus on the company's latest system PRIZM, launched in July 2019, because this is the focal point of my thesis that NVMI needs to make an acquisition.

According to NVMI:

"Nova PRIZM combines revolutionary Spectral Interferometry (SI) technology, a powerful new capability for CD metrology, with state-of-the-art multi-channel optical technology to extract unique information from the measured device, inaccessible by traditional optical CD technics. With its advanced optical channels, Nova PRIZM can address many of the growing challenges in the current fabrication processes."

Sounds complicated, right. Well, according to my sources, several systems, which have been set up in fabs in Mainland China, simply don't work! At least not well enough to meet customer specifications and get accepted and paid. Obviously this is not something NVMI is going to broadcast, but we can get some corroboration from the company's recent earnings call:

Quinn Bolton (analyst at Needham) asked:

"Understood, thanks for that, and then you made some encouraging comments about receptivity to the new PRIZM tool with multiple customers I think you said shipments. Is PRIZM already starting to generate revenue for you or should I say are you recognizing that revenue on PRIZM or are you just shipping those tools into eval and rev rec is more of a 2020 event for PRIZM?"

Eitan Oppenhaim (CEO of Nova) responded:

"So the PRIZM is already installed in several customers, but in terms of revenue recognition, we have not yet recognized revenues from this product, and it is not yet embedded into the Q4 guidance as well."

According to Nova's latest 10-K for revenue recognition: Under ASC 606, the company derives revenue from the sales of advanced process control systems, spare parts, labor hours (mainly systems installation) and service contracts.

Revenues derived from sales of advanced process control systems, spare parts and labor hour are recognized at point in time, when control of the promised goods or services is transferred to the customers, upon fulfillment of the contractual terms.

Revenues from sales which were not yet determined to be final sales due to acceptance provisions are deferred.

Candidates for NVMI

The extensive acquisitions by current metrology/inspection companies KLAC, ASML, ONTO, and AMAT have depleted the available acquisition targets. According to The Information Network's above-mentioned report, since 2001, 29 companies have exited the sector through mergers and acquisitions, or exited the sector because of the capital intensity demands of the semiconductor industry. Two of the companies with the largest revenues at the time of acquisition were:

Vistec Semiconductor Systems - $107.6 million in revenues in 2007 before being acquired by KLAC in 2008.

Hermes Microvision - $209.6 million in 2015 before being acquired by ASML in 2016.

On the lower end:

AMS ($11.7 million in 2008) was acquired by Semilab in 2009.

Jordan Valley ($18.6 million in 2015) was acquired by Bruker in 2016.

Investor Takeaway

Since its inception in 1993 through 2008, NVMI had only one profitable year. As of December 31, 2008, the company had an accumulated deficit of approximately $61 million. NVMI has come a long way, and in 2018 nearly wiped away those losses in one year by recording a profit of $54 million.

While EPS has increased, particularly in the past two years (from $0.35 in CY2016 to $1.94 in 2018), the company has made little headway in increasing its market share in the metrology/inspection semiconductor equipment sector. Market share has increased from only 2.6% to 2.9% in this same period, despite the acquisition of ReVera in 2015.

NVMI needs to make an acquisition to move beyond this period of stagnation of market share and revenue growth in which it underperformed the overall WFE market for five of the last eight years. In order to remain a pure play metrology/inspection company, NVMI must acquire another company in the same sector. However, unabashed merger and acquisition activity has eliminated virtually all prospects according to my analysis. This means NVMI needs to look at startups.

FemtoMetrix (Irvine, CA), uses Optical Second Harmonic Generation, a non-destructive, contactless, optical characterization method to characterize surfaces, interfaces, thin-films, as well as bulk properties of materials. Already, FemtoMetrix has completed its first round of equity financing in a deal led by Samsung's (OTC:SSNLF) Venture Division and SK Hynix Ventures (OTC:HXSCL), and announced a license agreement with Boeing (BA).

Significantly, in 2018, 32% of NVMI's revenues came from Korea, which means revenue from SSNLF and HXSCL. The acquisition of FemtoMetrix, with its funding coming from SSNLF and HXSCL, means a strengthening of its customer base.

