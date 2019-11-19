58.Com: Time To Load Up On This Value Play

We are bullish on WUBA on the back of its Q3 results in which the company continues to show steady execution.

58.com (WUBA) reported its Q3 results with both revenue and EPS ahead of consensus.

The bottom line

We like WUBA as we believe it is the best way to play into China’s classified ad market given its robust set of properties that cover sectors including jobs, real estate, local services and automotive. With more than 500m app annual unique users and an increased expansion into lower-tier cities, we believe that WUBA is well-positioned to attract more paying business users in the lower tier regions as China’s economy gradually recovers.

However, the current weakness in the job and real estate market remains the biggest overhangs on WUBA’s valuation, which currently stands at one standard deviation below WUBA’s two-year average at 15x 2020E earnings as the investment community treats WUBA as a macro proxy for China.

Given the valuation is at a two-year low and the stock price is hovering its 52-week low, we believe this is a good time for investors to accumulate on the prospect of potential macro recovery for 2020.

A robust classified portfolio

WUBA operates one of the largest portfolios of classified ads in China through its 58.com main app, 58 Town app and Ganji app, which it merged with back in 2015 to create the largest classified ad platform in China.

In terms of verticals, WUBA focuses on housing, job and auto via its vertical-focused apps. Both housing and job account for roughly 70% of WUBA’s revenue.

At the end of 3Q19, WUBA has around 3.6m paying business users with most of them concentrated in the housing and the jobs verticals.

We believe WUBA’s scale is a differentiator in the classified ad market because scale matters and WUBA has considerable scale in job, real estate and auto verticals.

In the real estate classified ads market, WUBA covers China’s rental market, secondary home listing and new homes listing via Ganji and Anjuke apps, in which Ganji focuses on secondary homes while Anjuke focuses on primary and secondary property sales and rental.

WUBA’s housing properties attracts the greatest number of monthly unique users per data from Questmobile.

The combined resources of these apps allow WUBA to cover over 330 cities, 440 counties and 9000 towns across China.

Source: 58.com

On the job ad side, WUBA offers a broad range of products for several industries via its main 58 apps and Ganji, which focuses on blue-collar roles, and ChinaHR, which focuses on the white-collar roles. WUBA leads China’s jobs app in terms of monthly unique visitors, per data from Questmobile.

The key jobs customers for WUBA are the SMEs that continue to shift their recruitment budget from offline to online and want to achieve efficiency when it comes to selecting the right candidate. The total addressable market for WUBA is quite large. According to Analysys, the number of SMEs in China is expected to grow from 119m in 2019 to 143m by 2021E, growing at roughly 10% CAGR.

Source: 58.com

Given WUBA’s scale in the jobs and real estate vertical that combined account for 70% of WUBA’s total ad revenue, we believe these properties will remain the go-to site for housing and jobs advertising once the economy recovers.

Lower-tier city penetration a secular growth area

Lower-tier city growth seems to be the ongoing theme in China internet these days and WUBA is well-positioned for this via its 58 Town app.

As of now, WUBA’s key 58, Anjuke and Ganji covers 337 cities and 500 counties but the introduction of 58 Town significantly expands WUBA’s geographic footprint to include 15,000 active towns, which we believe positions WUBA favorably to capture the local SME ad spend market share.

Source:58.com

Given that WUBA is invested by Tencent, WUBA enjoys some traffic support from WeChat in which it can leverage WeChat’s network effect to amplify its digital reach via WeChat Group or WeChat Moments ads.

Source: 58.com

When compared with WUBA’s flagship 58 App, 58 Town is more localized for the lower-tier region, which we believe can deliver a superior user experience given that not all areas in China are receptive to the “one-glove-fits-all” approach. We note that 58 Town has a map view embedded into the app as well as a local news feed home page that delivers more relevant info to the users. This should translate to higher engagement which in turn attracts an increasing number of advertisers to WUBA in the coming years.

Source: 58.com

Steady and predictable financial growth

WUBA has been generating steady revenue growth over the past several years. Total revenue grew 17% in the most recent quarter driven by 20% revenue growth from marketing services while membership revenue remained largely flat. Online marketing continues to account for 65% of the total revenue, a trend that has been consistent since 2Q18.

Source: 58.com

Although both operating and net margin have some seasonality every quarter, the annual stability and growth are encouraging.

Source: 58.com

The overall result is a steady FCF generation, which we believe should reward shareholders in the long-run given the attractive current valuation.

Source: 58.com

In conclusion, we are positive on WUBA from both valuation and fundamental perspective. We believe that the near-term macro concern remains an overhang for the stock but an attractive entry opportunity for long-term investors that are looking to gain exposure to the classified ad market and lower-tier ad spending.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.