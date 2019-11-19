Australia - Surfing Into The Twilight Zone

Australian labour market likely entering a period of sustained weakness which could see the unemployment rate reach multi-decade highs by the early 2020s.

In this article we will review the latest economic data from Australia and asses the outlook for the Australian economy and associated implications as it may pertain to the listed country exchange traded fund - (NYSE:EWA)

The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) recently published employment data for October last week, which showed the firstly monthly net decline (seasonally adjusted) in employment since early 2016.

Source: Tradingeconomics.com

The monthly data is volatile and therefore it is too early to extrapolate one month’s data into a new trend. As the chart below shows, the unemployment rate remains near multi-decade lows, albeit rising modestly over the past year to 5.3%.

Source: Tradingeconomics.com

However, if we look at job vacancy data, we can already see a clear inflection point and an evolving weaker trend that suggests further potential job losses in the months ahead. According to ANZ research, the number of job advertisements have declined by 11.4% on a y/y basis. More ominously perhaps is the fact that the number of job vacancies as a % of the labour force is edging back towards levels last seen in 2013/14, when the unemployment rate climbed above 6%.

Source: ABS, SEEK, Dept of Employment, Skills, Small and Family Business, ANZ Research

Not surprisingly, much of the weakness in the Australian labour market has been driven by sectors such as manufacturing and construction. Together these two sectors account for nearly 18% of the total number of employed workers in the economy, with construction accounting for 10% of the entire workforce.

As most market participants already know, the Australian housing market has softened significantly over the past two years, with residential property prices declining by around 10% from their peak levels two years ago. An aggressive pre-emptive easing campaign from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has seemingly put on a floor on residential property prices, which have shown a fairly robust recovery in recent months.

The RBA in 2019 reduced its key benchmark lending rate by half from 1.5% to 0.75%

Source: Tradingeconomics.com

Residential property prices rose in October for the fourth consecutive month since finding a floor in June. On a rolling three-month basis, property prices are rising at their fastest pace in many years, no doubt the impetus coming from the recent decline in mortgage rates and available financing.

Source: Corelogic Australia

The decline in residential property prices combined with the decline mortgage rates has helped reduce mortgage affordability in Australia (share of income required for mortgage repayments) to the lowest levels in the past two decades, suggesting that the rebound in property prices could be sustained into next year.

Source: ANZ Housing Affordability Review

However, what does all this mean for the Australian labour market? Will it reverse the recent weakness in the job vacancy data? We are not so sure. It is important to note that it is construction activity, not the movement in house prices per se, that will drive employment trends in the construction sector, and, by implication, in the broader employment data.

If we focus on forward-looking indicators for construction, the outlook appears fairly dire and there is little evidence of an inflection point in the trend as yet. Based on projected household formation rates (ABS), annual household formation in Australia is expected to average around 150,000 per annum or roughly 12,000 per month. This suggests that current level of dwelling approvals is actually consistent with the expected longer-term trend and that the elevated level of residential construction between 2014 and 2018 created something of a glut, which may pose a further headwind with regard to a more robust recovery in construction activity over the next few years.

Source: ABS

Beyond the residential property market, new private capital expenditure remains soft and below the cyclical peak in 2014-15. More notably, expectations for next year continue to point to little or now baseline growth.

Source: ABS

If total private capital expenditure levels remain at current levels in 2020, with dwelling approval levels 40% lower than the recent cyclical peak, it is likely that the construction sector will continue to soften and shed jobs, despite the recent rebound in residential property prices.

Furthermore, the weak labour market also has other important ramifications. Australian household debt remains at very high levels relative to disposable income and Gross Domestic Product (GDP). A weak labour market means that wage growth and by association disposable income growth will also remain tepid. As the chart below shows, total wage growth at 2.2% y/y, remains only marginally above the inflation rate (1.7% in September), implying little or no real disposable income.

Source: Business Insider, Australia

As household debt levels remain elevated, it means that debt servicing burdens even in the face of lower financing rates, will remain a headwind for consumer spending, translating into likely sustained pressure on domestic retail sales. Given that the retail sector also accounts for just over 10% of total employment, soft wage growth and retail sales could lead to job losses in this sector (add to that the structural impact from the growth in E-commerce too).

Australian Retail Sales growth (Y/y)

Source: Tradingeconomics.com

Conclusion

The recent aggressive easing by the RBA has placed a floor under the Australian housing market and boosted confidence to some extent. This may portend a temporary or cyclical recovery in consumer spending, business investment and economic growth over the next few quarters.

Australia GDP Growth (Y/y)

Source: Tradingeconomics.com

However, any rebound will likely not prove durable as the labour market continues to shed jobs and the unemployment edges higher. Consumer confidence will remain depressed and as the chart below shows, has thus far hardly reacted to the reduction in interest rates nor recovery in housing prices.

Source: ANZ- Roy Morgan

At some point the recovery in housing prices will also flatten out. Given the still high levels of household (and mortgage) debt it is very unlikely that residential property prices will move meaningfully higher to new record levels over the next few years. At this juncture, we would expect to see a further decline in confidence levels and pressure on consumer spending as well as retail sales. This will likely place renewed downward pressure on Australian bond yields and the Australian Dollar.

The Australian equity ETF, EWA, has rebounded close to a multi-year high in tandem with the recovery in broader global equity markets. However, a weaker Australian Dollar will act as a headwind given that EWA is quoted in U.S. Dollars. Further to that, a large portion of the fund’s holdings are concentrated in the financial sector.

Ticker Name Sector Location Weight (%) Notional Value CBA COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA Financials Australia 9.70 165,828,851.14 CSL CSL LTD Health Care Australia 8.39 143,484,022.69 BHP BHP GROUP LTD Materials Australia 7.45 127,340,530.84 WBC WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION CORP Financials Australia 6.29 107,570,358.66 NAB NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD Financials Australia 5.37 91,781,052.28 ANZ AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING Financials Australia 4.93 84,241,706.13 WOW WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD Consumer Staples Australia 3.35 57,235,797.71 WES WESFARMERS LTD Consumer Discretionary Australia 3.20 54,810,236.52 MQG MACQUARIE GROUP LTD DEF Financials Australia 3.04 51,990,007.69 TCL TRANSURBAN GROUP STAPLED UNITS Industrials Australia 2.76 47,171,449.59

Source: iShares

Australian banks are likely to face a number of headwinds with regard to profitability including slower credit growth, rising bad debts, and possibly an eventual narrowing in their net interest margins as the RBA keeps its policy rate at historically low levels.

Furthermore, Australian funding costs will likely remain well above the RBA’s policy rate given their reliance on external wholesale funding, further pressuring their margins. In fact, as the graphic below shows, this negative cocktail has already impacted profitability this year, with the major Australian banks reporting a 3.7% decline in operating income.

The ETF also has a fairly large exposure to the country’s two mining conglomerates, BHP and Rio Tinto. Australia’s mining sector may outperform the rest of the holdings in the ETF or at least over the next year as easing and stimulus around the world help to cushion industrial commodity demand and prices including iron ore. Australia’s Iron ore exports are expected to ramp up to a record 870mn tonnes (806mn currently) over the next two years, driven mainly by new projects at BHP and Rio Tinto.

This suggests that the Australian equity market and EWA as a proxy is unlikely to experience a significant decline over the near-term. Nevertheless, equally, the upside from current levels appears limited, therefore providing an attractive exit point for investors or entry point for potential short-sellers or simply as a means of hedging overall global equity exposure.

Disclosure: I am/we are short EWA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.