American Airlines: A Lower Share Price Could Make For An Attractive Buy

American Airlines: Investment Thesis

Poor returns for shareholders over the last several years and share price volatility suggests an investor should be seeking a higher than normal risk adjusted rate of return for an investment in American Airlines (AAL). At the current share price o f$29, and based on analysts' consensus estimates, the returns potentially available are possibly insufficient for the risk involved. However, a share buy price ~$25 has the potential to deliver 20%-plus returns. Based on past share price volatility it's not unreasonable to expect a buy price ~$25 to become available over the next few months.

About American Airlines

Source: American Air Lines

From the American Airlines FY18 10-K filing

Our primary business activity is the operation of a major network carrier, providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. Together with our wholly-owned regional airline subsidiaries and third-party regional carriers operating as American Eagle, our airline operates an average of nearly 6,700 flights per day to nearly 350 destinations in more than 50 countries through hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Washington, D.C. In 2018, approximately 204 million passengers boarded our flights. During 2018, we launched new seasonal nonstop service to Budapest, Hungary and Prague, Czech Republic from Philadelphia International Airport (PHL), to Venice, Italy from Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) and to Reykjavik-Keflavik, Iceland from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), further expanding our global footprint. We also announced new seasonal nonstop service beginning in summer 2019 between PHL and Dubrovnik, Croatia, Berlin, Germany and Bologna, Italy….As of December 31, 2018, we operated 956 mainline aircraft supported by our regional airline subsidiaries and third-party regional carriers, which operated an additional 595 regional aircraft. American is a founding member of the Oneworld alliance, whose members serve more than 1,000 destinations with approximately 14,250 daily flights to over 150 countries. Substantially all of our regional carrier arrangements are in the form of capacity purchase agreements. The capacity purchase agreements provide that all revenues, including passenger, in-flight, ancillary, mail and freight revenues, go to us. We control marketing, scheduling, ticketing, pricing and seat inventories. In return, we agree to pay predetermined fees to these airlines for operating an agreed-upon number of aircraft, without regard to the number of passengers on board. In addition, these agreements provide that we either reimburse or pay 100% of certain variable costs, such as airport landing fees, fuel and passenger liability insurance. Our cargo division provides a wide range of freight and mail services, with facilities and interline connections available across the globe.

American Airlines Growth

The following are excerpts from the Q3-2019 earnings call -

Our third quarter results reflect two major challenges. First, 737 MAX fleet remaining grounded throughout quarter of course negatively impacting our pre-tax earnings by an estimated $140 million in this quarter alone. Second, we had significant operational challenges in American, in the first half of the quarter as we continue to work on negotiating an industry-leading contract we (want) for our TWU and IAM teams…. We have two goals for the MAX. First of course is for Boeing to complete the FAA’s required recertification process and ensure the aircraft is safely flying again. Second, is to ensure that American is compensated for the loss revenue that the MAX grounding has caused….Turning now to our second main challenge TWU-IAM contract. We've seen significant improvements in our operational reliability as our negotiations are resumed….we're very focused on reaching an agreement, which is fair to all involved and ensures our operations back on track….As we knew at the end of 2019, we're committing to deliver on three key areas (that) will create value for our shareholders in 2020, operational excellence, efficient and profitable growth, and significant free cash flow generation….we're going to grow American's network in 2020 by approximately 5% through efficient and profitable growth. We anticipate much of this growth will be at or above system average unit revenues because it's driven by gates we've been able to acquire in Dallas/Fort Worth, and Charlotte. These are two of our highest margin hubs. And as we've already experienced in DFW this year, routes that are added into these large connecting hub operations immediately produce revenues in excess of our system-wide average and it will be efficient growth….we are confident we will begin to produce significant free cash flow for our investors in 2020 and beyond….we are reaching the end of an unprecedented program to invest capital into American Airlines. The $30 billion in investments we've made over the past six years have been necessary to integrate and upgrade two airlines that had suffered a lack of investment, and most importantly, to modernize an aging fleet. That work is now done and we anticipate our capex requirements will fall from the over $5 billion per year for the past six years to $3.7 billion in 2020, $2.1 billion in 2021, and should average approximately $3 billion thereafter…. as we generate that significant free cash flow, we will naturally delever our balance sheet. We will repay debt as it becomes due and the need to raise new debt against new aircraft will now be much lower….We expect adjusted net debt will fall by approximately $3 billion to $4 billion in the next two years and by $8 billion to $10 billion over the next five years…continue to return cash in excess of our needs to our shareholders, ensuring a period of significant free cash flow generation will facilitate that initiative….we know we have a profitability margin gap versus our largest competitor and we're committed to narrow that gap in 2020 and beyond. We're excited about our prospects for the future, and are grateful to the 130,000 hardworking team members of American Airlines, and the amazingly great work they do every day to take care of our customers.

All of the above sounds encouraging for shareholders. If delivered it promises a far rosier future than what has been delivered to shareholders over the last four to five years, as illustrated in Table 1 below.

American Airlines: Assessing Historical And Potential Future Shareholder Returns

In this article, I hope to show how targeting a desired return on an investment in shares can be facilitated by actually estimating what future returns will be based primarily on analysts' EPS estimates and other publicly available data.

First, I provide details of actual rates of return for American Airlines shareholders investing in the company over the last four to five years.

Table 1 - American Airlines: Historical Shareholder Returns

For many stocks where I create a table similar to Table 1 above, I find a wide range of returns indicating a degree of volatility and risk. Table 1 above shows the results for American Airlines were negative for eight of nine different investors, each investing $3,000 over the last five years and holding to the present. The average yearly rates of return range from positive 1.7% for investor D and negative 6.0% to negative 19.3% for the eight other investors. These rates of return are not just hypothetical results. They are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to Nov. 18, 2019. Not even a regular dividend has been sufficient to offset a declining share price.

American Airlines: Projecting Future Shareholder Returns

If rate of return is the basis on which we judge the performance of our investments, then surely we should be seeking to estimate future likely rates of return when we are making investments. But how do we do that? I use proprietary models to generate net income, balance sheet/cash flow and projected rates of return going out five years. Much of this is automated, but still involves a great deal of research and business and data analysis to back up the projections.

I will undertake this detail where subscribers have identified promising companies that are under covered by analysts. I also will undertake this detail where I believe analysts covering a stock have missed some important aspect and I believe the market will be surprised come earnings release time. Recent cases where market surprises have been identified can be found in these articles, "RH: Expect A Strong Q1 Beat - Trigger For A Massive Short Squeeze" and "Sleep Number: Expect A Strong Second Quarter EPS Beat And Increased Full-Year Guidance." Now that takes a lot of effort, with the end result often not clear until after the work is done. Before I get into that level of detail, I'm able to use my high level models to project indicative future rates of return for individual stocks, as explained below. Let us first look at the traditional approach to assessing value of a stock for investment purposes.

American Airlines: Qualitative Assessment Of Value Grade For Share Investment Decisions

Figure 1 below is based on data from Seeking Alpha Premium.

Figure 1

Data Source: Seeking Alpha Premium Valuation Metrics

As can be seen, Figure 1 is a qualitative assessment of AAL providing an overall value grade of "C" for share investment at current share price. Seeking Alpha Premium also provides analysts' estimates of EPS for American Airlines as per Figure 2 below.

Figure 2 - Summary Of Analysts' Adjusted Non-GAAP EPS Estimates

I incorporate analysts' EPS estimates from both SA Premium and from Zacks Research into the averages I adopt for EPS estimates. There always are issues with using analysts' quarterly and yearly EPS estimates together. Not all analysts provide quarterly estimates, so the number of analysts will be different for quarters and year. This is part of the reason the quarterly estimates seldom add up to the yearly estimates. Another reason is the analyst providing the "high" estimate for a given year might also not be the analyst with the highest estimate for each and every quarter of that year. Accordingly, I give priority to the yearly EPS averages and prorate the quarterly EPS estimates to ensure they add to the yearly total. This massaging might seem pedantic, but the differences between quarters and years can be large and the process is automated.

As for the value grading per Figure 1, EPS and EPS growth estimates are qualitative in nature and do not quantify the rate of return that can be expected for the stock in question.

Figure 3 - Non-GAAP P/E Ratios, Historical And Future Estimates

Figure 3 is primarily designed to determine an appropriate range of non-GAAP P/E ratios for determining estimated future share price levels for American Airlines. This is necessary for quantifying estimated future rates of return. Figure 3 also informs us of past non-GAAP EPS growth rates compared to forward estimates of EPS growth based on analysts' consensus estimates. The forward EPS estimates indicate growth of 9.6% for 2019 over 2018. Based on analysts' consensus estimates, growth in EPS in 2020 is estimated to be lower at ~4%, followed by a return to stronger growth in 2021 and 2022. It should be understood, in quantifying the short form estimated rates of return below, I'm relying purely on the soundness of analysts' consensus estimates of EPS.

American Airlines: Quantitative Assessment Of Value For Investment

Before developing my own detailed estimates of future earnings, cash flows, etc., for a given company, I can quantify the range of potential rates of return utilizing analysts' estimates of EPS available from Seeking Alpha Premium, Zacks Research through Nasdaq, and other qualitative data per Figures 1, 2 and 3 above. Table 2 below shows my 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard developed for this purpose, and in this case, I use the dashboard to quantify potential rates of return from an investment in American Airlines at current share price.

Table 2 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard AAL Projected Rates Of Return

Note: Analysts' estimates only available to end of FY 2022.

Table 2 shows buying at the current share price would provide indicative rates of return of ~8% to 12% for exits at end of all years FY 2020 to FY 2022. These rates of return assume EPS results in accordance with analysts' consensus estimates per Fig. 2 above, and a constant P/E ratio of 5.96. The P/E of 5.96 is based on AAL's current P/E ratio of 5.96 (share price $28.60 divided by Q3-19 non-GAAP TTM EPS of $4.80 per Fig.2 above). This is 11.84 below the sector non-GAAP TTM median P/E of 17.80 per Figure 1 above. Note that share price at end of FY 2019 is projected to increase to $29.86, an annualized increase of 18.82% (constant P/E ratio 5.96 multiplied by Q4 2019 TTM projected EPS of $5.01 per Fig. 2 above).

The Dashboard will hopefully seem less daunting if I walk you through it from top to bottom.

Analyst Estimates non-GAAP EPS TTM - The EPS amounts come straight from Figure 2 above.

P/E Ratio Non-GAAP EPS TTM basis - Through end of FY 2019, the P/E ratios are calculated by dividing actual/projected share price by actual/projected EPS. For FY2020 to FY2022, the P/E ratio is input through the assumptions section further down in Table 2.

Share price at buy date/end date - The buy date share price is the share price at which you are targeting to buy the shares. It's either the current share price or the lower entry share price you are targeting per the assumptions further down in Table 2. The end share price is the calculated share price at the end of the period you are planning to hold your investment.

Dividend increases included in the base projections are my estimates of a $nil per share quarterly dividend increase occurring in the third quarter of each year, following the recent historical pattern.

Rate of Return ("IRR") - This is the projected rate of return you will achieve based on the assumptions that have been input. The rates of return calculated here are calculated on the same basis as the actual rates of return per Table 1 above.

Current share price - This is a direct input that can be changed from day to day as the share price changes.

Change start share price - This allows changes to the starting buy share price if the current share price does not indicate a satisfactory rate of return for your requirements. Particularly with a ticker showing a degree of volatility, there can be opportunities to buy at a lower share price than the current share price. This function allows to determine in advance at what share price you would find the indicative rate of return attractive (see also worked example further below).

Current QTR dividend eligibility - By putting in both the targeted buy date and the ex-dividend date (for dividend paying stocks), the current quarter's dividend will be included or excluded from return calculations. Note, in the current quarter, AAL's stock went ex-dividend on Nov. 5, 2019.

Share price over current price/previous quarter - This allows to project a higher or lower share price at end of or during Q4-19 by adjusting share prices by a percentage up or down. In Table 2 above, I have input assumptions that share price will increase by ~4.4% by end of Q4.

P/E ratio (adjusted non-GAAP EPS basis) - Rather than modeling share price changes by a percentage increase or decrease, share prices for FY 2020 to FY2022 are projected on the basis of multiplying assumed P/E Ratio by Analysts' EPS estimates for each year. The P/E Ratio assumption for FY 2020 to FY2022 is assumed to remain at the current level of 5.96.

Other outcomes for shareholders show the proceeds projected to be received from the investment, and projected share price growth rates and dividend yields flowing from the input assumptions.

American Airlines: Targeting A Satisfactory (To You) Return On Investment

The problem with waiting until shares are cheap to buy is they may have become cheap because the outlook for the stock and its earnings has worsened. But there can be a considerable volatility in the price of shares with no discernible change in outlook, as shown in Figures 3.1 and 3.2 below.

Figure 3.1 American Airlines Versus S&P 500 Index - 1 Year To Date

Data by YCharts

AAL's shares are trading well below the level a year ago. In contrast, the S&P 500 is trading today ~3122, well above a year ago. In between the two have not tracked closely, as shown in Fig.3.1 above and in Fig. 3.2 below.

Figure 3.2 American Airlines Vs. S&P 500 Index - Aug. 1 To Date

Data by YCharts

Figure 3.2 shows the S&P 500 was ~2950 at beginning of August and is currently ~3122 level. AAL's share price started the period ~$30 and ended down at $28.60, with a lot of volatility in between. The share price fell as low as $24.23 on Aug. 28 and was as high as $31.67 on Oct. 28 2019.

Using the 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard, I'm able to see the effect on projected rates of return of targeting to buy American Airlines shares at the current price, but with the P/E ratio progressively increasing to the five-year historical median of 7.12 per Fig. 3 above.

American Airlines: A Less Pessimistic Outlook

TABLE 3 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard AAL Projected Rates Of Return

In Table 2, buying at the current share price of $28.60 and assuming a constant P/E of 5.96 would give indicative average yearly rates of return of ~8% to 12% for years FY2020 to FY2022. Table 3 shows by buying at the same price but assuming the P/E progressively increases to 7.12 (five-year historical median) the indicative average yearly rates of return increase to ~14% to 18% for years FY2020 to FY2022.

Timing Stocks Vs. Timing The Market

Targeting to buy stocks at a favorable entry price is quite different and should not be confused with timing the market. Timing the market requires you to increase or decrease the total value of your portfolio of stocks depending on the direction you perceive the market is heading. Regardless where the market is heading, individual share prices fluctuate independent of market movement.

Whether building or re-weighting a portfolio, targeting favorable prices for share additions does not require periods of not buying at all. With 1View∞Scenarios Dashboards set up for each of the stocks in your portfolio, it's possible to select for additional purchases those stocks in your portfolio that presently have the most favorable indicative future return at current or targeted share prices. Let's try targeting an entry price of ~$25 for AAL shares to see the potential effect on returns.

TABLE 4 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard AAL Projected Rates Of Return

Table 4 uses the same assumptions as in Table 3 above, except for a lower share price of $25.00 at entry. At the lower share buy price, potential returns for FY 2020 to FY 2022 are in the range 23% to 27%. The AAL share price has fallen below $25 in both August and October, and the share price has been ~$25 on a number of occasions over the last three months. With ongoing labor negotiations, and the 737 MAX issues it's quite possible the share price will again fall to these levels over the months ahead.

American Airlines: Rate Of Return Projections - Consensus, High, And Low - Stress Test

TABLE 5 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard AAL Projected Rates Of Return

Comments on Table 5 -

A range of estimates included - In Table 5 above, I have shown the expanded form of the 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard, including analysts' consensus, high and low adjusted non-GAAP EPS estimates.

- In Table 5 above, I have shown the expanded form of the 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard, including analysts' consensus, high and low adjusted non-GAAP EPS estimates. Consensus High and Low EPS cases - The scenario is for buying at the current price of $28.60 but with the P/E ratio for FY2020 to FY2022 reduced to 5.66. The 5.66 is arrived at by discounting the current P/E ratio of 5.96 by 5%, for the purposes of stress testing the investment. For the consensus case, the lower multiple results in projected rates of return of positive 3.78% for FY2020, positive 7.65% for FY2021, and a positive 10.08% for FY2022. The high case shows returns of 15.73%, 16.79%, and 17.27%, respectively, for FY2020, FY2021 and FY2022. The low case shows negative returns for both FY 2020 and FY2021, but turns positive in FY2022.

American Airlines: Limitations Of This Short Form Analysis

The short form analysis carried out above relies heavily on analysts' estimates of future adjusted non-GAAP EPS for AAL going out three to four years. Having said that, there are a considerable number of analysts (see Fig. 2 above) providing estimates for AAL, so the consensus estimates are broadly based. The number of analysts covering the stock reduces in the outer years so reliability of estimates will reduce for those years. For small-cap stocks of interest but with limited analyst coverage, I find it useful to produce own detailed estimates. This can reveal opportunities not necessarily captured in analysts' consensus estimates. I do not expect that's likely in the case of reasonably well-covered stocks such as AAL.

American Airlines: Conclusions

Depending on individual investor's return requirements, AAL is of interest at present. Based on Table 1 above, shareholders have suffered badly over the last four to five years. But buying at the current share price of $28.60 could provide double digit returns, if the P/E ratio were to increase from the present 5.96 to 7.12. But given the volatility of the share price there could be opportunities to buy well below the current share price, maybe ~$25. That could set up a patient investor for possible 20% plus rates of return over the next few years.

American Airlines: Additional Considerations

As per summary below, there is a wide disparity between the P/E ratios for the six major US based airlines.

Summary Table - Six US Based Airlines

It is not certain why there is such a wide range of P/E ratios for these six airlines. Uncertainty brings risk, but it also brings opportunity. At Analysts' Corner we are currently undertaking a more in-depth look at these six airlines to see if there is any mispricing in the marketplace that would make an investment in one or more of these airlines advantageous over the others.

If you wish to be notified of future articles, please click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article. Or become an Analysts' Corner member and share investing ideas with a like-minded group: Bleisure travel has the airline industry on a growth path – join in discussing our in-depth reviews of 6 significant airlines.

Access 1View∞Scenarios™ dashboards to allow scenario testing for tickers of interest.

You are welcome to register today with Analysts' Corner to take advantage of market sentiment and company fundamentals, to objectively target rates of return, rather than make purely qualitative assessments based on imperfect and inappropriate data.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The opinions in this document are for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell the stocks mentioned or to solicit transactions or clients. Past performance of the companies discussed may not continue and the companies may not achieve the earnings growth as predicted. The information in this document is believed to be accurate, but under no circumstances should a person act upon the information contained within. I do not recommend that anyone act upon any investment information without first consulting an investment advisor and/or a tax advisor as to the suitability of such investments for their specific situation. Neither information nor any opinion expressed in this article constitutes a solicitation, an offer, or a recommendation to buy, sell, or dispose of any investment, or to provide any investment advice or service. An opinion in this article can change at any time without notice.