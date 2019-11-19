LDC: We Are Cautious

At this juncture, we prefer to stay away from LDC, but a hypothetical fall into year-end could be a buying opportunity.

The spec positioning in LME lead, which is excessively high, could deteriorate in the coming months, thereby exerting further downward pressure on LDC.

Although visible inventories are low, the refined lead market is likely to shift into a surplus next year.

Lead (LDC) has underperformed the base metals space since the start of the month, despite improving US-China trade developments.

Investment thesis

The iPath Bloomberg Lead Subindex Total ReturnSM ETN (LDC) has tumbled by around 11% since it reached its highest on the year on October 30. Despite this sell-off, we think it is the appropriate time to buy the dips yet. Although the macro environment has improved thanks to growing expectations for a partial US-China trade deal, lead has come under pressure due to renewed weakness in its fundamentals, evident in the recent pick-up in exchange inventories in China. Given the excessively bullish spec positioning on LME lead, we think that LDC could fall further from here. We are therefore cautious.

Source: iPath

About LDC

The iPath Series B Bloomberg Lead Subindex Total Return ETN seeks to track the Bloomberg Lead Subindex Total Return.

The Bloomberg Lead Subindex Total Return (the "Lead Sub-Index") is an index composed of one futures contract on lead, which is included in the Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return, and rolled every other month.

Its expense fee is small at 0.70% per annum, which is reasonable considering that LDC is the only ETN available to get exposure to this base metal.

However, liquidity conditions are very thin, with an average daily volume of $23,000. As a result, investors who want to assert exposure to LDC should be long-term rather than short-term oriented.

LDC experiences significant selling pressure so far in November

After a noticeable rebound over June-October, LDC has tumbled significantly since the start of November, reflecting marked weakness in the LME lead price. The LME lead price has tumbled by roughly 11% since it reached a year high of $2,258 per tonne on October 30.

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Worryingly, it has begun to underperform most of its LME complex since the beginning of November, as our chart below shows.

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Surprisingly, the lead market has not enjoyed macro tailwinds stemming from improving US-China trade relations. This could suggest that the recent selling pressure in LDC is fundamentally-driven, which is consistent with the recent increase in exchange inventories in lead.

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

As can be seen above, although LME stocks have barely moved, SHFE inventories have surged, which could suggest weaker fundamental dynamics in China.

We argue that the refined lead market is already shifting into a surplus. According to the latest forecasts from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZG), the global refined lead market is expected to see a deficit of 46,000 tonnes this year before flipping into a surplus of 55,000 tonnes in 2020.

How low could the LDC price go?

To answer this question, we look at the speculative positioning in LME lead. Worryingly, investment funds are overly bullish on lead prices this year, suggesting that the selling pressure in LME lead could continue for a while (at least until year-end), in our opinion.

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

According to our estimates, we think that the LME lead price and thus LDC could fall by a further 19% from their respectively current levels. This would put the net spec length into a neutral territory.

In such a scenario, we would view LDC as a buying opportunity, mainly because such a decline in lead prices could induce some meaningful supply cuts, which could in turn flip the lead market into a deficit. In addition, demand conditions could be stronger in Q1-20, due to traditionally firm seasonal demand and restocking.

At its current price level, however, we prefer to stay away from LDC.

Closing thoughts

The recent sell-off in LDC does not convince us that it is time to buy the dips, despite the slightly friendly macro environment stemming from positive US-China trade developments.

Given the renewed weakness in fundamental dynamics (evident in the rise in exchange inventories) combined with the excessively bullish positioning among the investment community, we believe that selling pressure in LME lead prices and LDC will run further until a bottom emerges.

We think that LDC could fall by another 18% before a bottoming-out process emerges.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.