Rightmove: Downgrade To Neutral After 30% Return In 8 Months

The Agency segment poses near-term P&L risks, as it faces pressure from weak housing market, and New Homes is facing tougher prior-year comparables.

At 605p, Free Cash Flow Yield has dropped to 3.2% (from 3.9% in May), not high enough for a business with limited customer growth.

Since our initial Buy recommendation in March, shares have returned 30% in 8 months, outperforming the FTSE All-Share's 4% rise.

We are downgrading Rightmove from Buy to Neutral, mostly on valuation concerns, as the share price hits a new record high.

Introduction

We are downgrading our recommendation on Rightmove (OTCPK:RTMVF) (referred here as "RMV") from Buy to Neutral, mostly on valuation concerns, as the share price hits a record high this week. Since our initial Buy recommendation in March, RMV shares have returned 30% (including dividends) in 8 months, significantly outperforming the FTSE All-Share index, which rose by 4%:

Buy Case Recap

Our original Buy case in March was based on RMV’s continuing ability to grow its revenues and earnings at near 10% annually. While RMV's growth has trended down in recent years, as the business has got larger and reached maximum penetration among U.K. estate agents, Average Revenue Per Agent ("ARPA") growth has continued to be a growth driver, from a combination of price increases, new service add-ons and upselling existing customers:

RMV Revenue & EBIT Growth (2011-19H1) Source: RMV company filings.

RMV's Free Cash Flow ("FCF") Yield was 3.9% at our initiation in March, and was mostly distributed to shareholders over time, through both dividends and buybacks. We also believed that, even in adverse scenarios like a “no deal” Brexit, RMV could still keep revenues flat or growing at low-single-digits, with price increases offsetting small declines in customer numbers. Overall, we believed RMV could deliver an annualised return of 10% or more overtime, from a combination of 3.9% in cash returns and share price rising in line with its near 10% earnings growth.

Subsequently, RMV's valuation has re-rated upwards substantially, and its 19H1 results, while in line with our Buy case, pointed to potential near-term risks in its P&L, as we will explain below.

Valuation Concerns

RMV's share price closed at a record 604.8p on 18 November. At this price, relative to last-twelve-month financials, RMV shares are at a P/E of 32.0x and a FCF Yield of 3.2%; the Dividend Yield is 1.1% yield (6.5p per share):

Rightmove Earnings, Cashflows & Valuation (2014-19H1) Source: RMV company filings.

To reach this valuation, RMV has re-rated upwards significantly - its FCF Yield was 3.9% at our initiation in March, and 3.6% when we reiterated our Buy recommendation in July.

A 3.2% FCF Yield is not large enough for RMV in our view. While we have Buy recommendations on other stocks with lower FCF Yield figures, such as Intuit (INTU) (last Buy recommendation when FCF Yield was 2.6%) and Ansys (ANSS) (last Buy recommendation when FCF Yield was 2.1%), these tend to be names with significant potential in customer growth, including in new markets. RMV, while a high-quality business, operates only in the U.K. and has reached maximum penetration among estate agents there.

Conservative Victory Now Consensus

RMV's share price has rebounded 17% the since early October, as a Conservative victory in the upcoming U.K. general election (scheduled for 12 December) has seemingly become consensus.

The common view is that a victory for the incumbent Conservatives would be good for U.K. companies, because the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement would then be approved and the party is seen as business-friendly, while a victory for the Labour opposition would be bad, as they have a stated policy to renegotiate the Withdrawal Agreement and are also likely to introduce higher taxes and regulations. The Conservatives have continued to lead in the polls:

However, the final result remains highly unpredictable. While Conservatives are polling near 40% among voters, this is in fact a lower level of support than at the 2017 election, when the Conservatives lost their parliamentary majority:

U.K. Average Voting Intention (2016 Referendum & 2017 General Election) Source: Financial Times (20-Aug-17).

To complicate matters, while the Labour party has continued to poll below its 2017 level, the Liberal Democrats are polling much higher, and the Brexit Party still has a significant level of support, having just been founded this year.

With U.K. parliamentary elections being based on a first-past-the-post system, and shifting political alliances among other parties, the Conservatives' lead in the polls does not necessarily mean they will end up in government.

We believe the final outcome is likely to be either a Conservative majority or a hung parliament where the Conservatives are the largest party, which is somewhat less optimistic than the current consensus.

Near-Term P&L Risks

We also see some near-term risks in RMV's P&L, from its Agency segment facing pressures from a weak U.K. housing market, and its New Homes segment potentially decelerating due to tougher prior-year comparables.

During 19H1, while RMV achieved an overall revenue growth of 9.8% year-on-year, this was mostly due to the New Homes segment growing 29.0%. The core Agency segment only grew revenues by 5.5%:

RMV Revenue, Volume & ARPA by Segment (19H1) Source: RMV results press release (19H1).

In Agency, the weak revenue growth is due to a 4.6% decline in the number of customers, an acceleration in decline from prior years. In a difficult U.K. housing market where transactions are fewer and taking longer to complete, a significant number of agents have been going out of business, even as RMV maintained its share of the market as a whole:

RMV Customer Numbers (2014-19H1) Source: RMV company filings. RMV Agents Number Decline H/H (17H1-19H1) Source: RMV results presentation (2018).

The number of residential property transactions has not improved since 19H1, with the September year-to-date total continuing a down trend since 2017:

Estate agents have continued to be pressured in the past few months. For example, Foxtons (OTCPK:FXTGY), a London-focused chain, saw sales declined 15% year-on-year in 19Q3, from “a combination of lower volumes, falling prices and fewer high value sales”. While things may improve after the election in December, H2 results are likely to be weak.

In New Homes, revenues will have a much tougher prior-year comparison in 19H2 (£24.6m in 18H2, vs. £21.6m in 18H1). For example, if 19H2 New Home revenues were to be flat from 19H1 levels, this would only represent a 13.0% year-on-year growth, which, if Agency revenues again grew 5.5% year-on-year, would mean total group revenue growth of only 7.3%.

In addition, while the number of new home completions has continued to rise in the past few months, the time-lagged result of an acceleration in new starts in prior years, the number of new starts has declined in 19Q2:

Management outlook is for the number of developments to be “stable” in 19H2, based on developers' announcements. However, if new starts continue to decline, then the number of completions will eventually follow.

Conclusion

RMV shares have returned 30% in the 8 months since our original Buy recommendation in March, and the share price has reached a record high.

The FCF Yield is now 3.2%, compared to 3.9% at our initiation. We prefer a higher figure for a business with relatively limited potential to gain new customers.

While we still believe RMV can grow its earnings an an average annualised rate of near 10% over time, we see some near-term risks to its P&L.

With the Agency segment still pressured by a difficult U.K. housing market, and the New Homes segment facing a tougher prior-year comparable in H2, we think there may be a more attractive entry point in the next 6-12 months.

We downgrade our recommendation on RMV from Buy to Neutral.

For investors interested in U.K. stocks with significant domestic exposure, we suggest Lloyds (Buy re-iterated in November) (LYG) and Hargreaves Lansdown (Buy re-iterated in October) (OTCPK:HRGLF).

Note: A track record of my past recommendations can be found here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LYG, HRGLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.