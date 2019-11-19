Western Union: Xoom Remains A Threat To The Company's Offline Business

It is very difficult to compete against Xoom's pricing, since the latter charges approximately a third of Western Union's fees.

In our last Western Union article, we conducted a preview of the company's earnings and reiterated our Short thesis (see valuation below). In the present note, we are further delving into our short thesis by discussing one of the largest threats to the company: Xoom. We note that this threat is also somewhat invisible, since Xoom is the business unit of PayPal.

Our short thesis and our estimates stay intact: rather, the focus of this piece is to describe qualitatively and in greater detail how Xoom's online product hinders Western Union's business and captures the latter's market share.

Why We View Xoom as a Threat to Western Union:

Xoom is an invisible entity, hidden under PayPal's umbrella. However, given that Xoom continues to operate under its own brand since the PayPal acquisition, the threat to Western Union did not go away. On the contrary, the same factors that we identified earlier actually got more pronounced.

Three core outbound markers fractured: More than forty percent of Xoom’s new customers come from Western Union, with that figure particularly prevalent with remittances going from the US to India, Philippines, and Mexico. This is a direct market share hit to WU that we estimate to be at a revenue rate of 1.5%-2% annually, pertinent to the aforementioned markets.

Xoom's Pricing Remains Unbeatable: It is nearly impossible for Western Union to compete with Xoom's $4.95 average money transfer fee, given that its offline transaction (of the same quantity) stands around $16, while WU.com, an online arm of Western Union that was formed largely in response to Xoom, cannibalizes the offline business. In a way, Xoom's pricing poses a lose-lose situation for Western Union. Meanwhile, Western Union struggles against properly balancing WU.com and its cannibalization effects on the offline business.

Fraud Loss Rates Meaningfully Lower: Hovering around just a few basis points, fraud loss rates for online transactions are so low that Western Union cannot realistically compete with its bottom line. Recall that Western Union invests anywhere between 3.5% to 4.5% of total revenues (varies from quarter to quarter, but the range stays the same across the years) into various compliance-related programs, such as KYC (know-your-customer) and KYA (know-your agent).

Struggle Against the Brand Reputation: Back in pre-Xoom IPO days, Western Union seriously considered acquiring Xoom: not so much to expand its business, but, most likely, to destroy it. In other words, Western Union hoped to maintain the offline channel for remittances for as long as possible. This idea appeared unlikely at the time, and it is a good thing, in our view, that WU abstained from the acquisition. Had it not been for Xoom, there would have been someone else: in the digital age, the online channel was difficult to suppress. Despite rolling out WU.com, Western Union as a company treads carefully, so that it does not damage its offline brand, one that is sought by millions of customers that are either unbanked or under-banked.

Xoom's Marketing Efforts Directly Target Western Union: Xoom has done an excellent job by positioning itself as a Western Union for online, savvy customers. It emphasizes to new customers that their experience would be entirely the same, yet cheaper, safer, and faster.

Valuation:

We have followed Western Union’s story for a long time, and our key reason for a below-comps-multiple for the company has been its focus on offline money transfer business during an age that is largely online and digital. As such, we view WU as falling behind the curve, with the near-term catch unlikely. Therefore, we are applying a PE multiple of 10x, which is at least 3x below Western Union’s peer group. When we apply this multiple to our 2020 EPS estimate of $1.81, we get the target price of $18.

Further Downside Risks:

We see the following business risks for WU:

Competition from various niche money transfer providers, as well as from digital currencies, increasingly pose meaningful risk to Western Union’s business.

Downturn in the global economy can impact the disposable income of Western Union’s clients and put a downward pressure on remittances.

Technology failure or cyberattacks can limit Western Union’s ability to conduct business.

Foreign currency fluctuations can exert some pressure on Western Union’s P&L.

Risks to the Bear Thesis:

1. Pricing stabilization between Western Union, MoneyGram, and Euronet Worldwide could lead to an equilibrium that would prevent or at the very least lessen market share loss for Western Union.

2. Increase in buyback authorization: Western Union has been actively boosting its EPS since 2016 by aggressively buying back shares, at times as much as 2% of total annually. Over the last 2 years, repurchases have slowed down; however, the company may choose to accelerate them to help the bottom line.

3. The most important upside risk is for Western Union to shift its focus from the offline space to the online business. That would essentially alter the company's business model and position it against digital money transfer players, such as PayPal. Such move would be a game changer, since transaction and revenue growth is in solid double digits for the online space (usually, at least 20%), whereas the offline business is growing in low single digits. Furthermore, operating margins for the online business are much higher, since there are no origination fees that have to be paid to agents.

