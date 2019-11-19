The good news? After this correction concludes gold and GSMs in general are likely to head much higher in the intermediate and long term.

For those intent on trading GSMs, please stay away from especially toxic triple leveraged ETFs. There are much better ways to trade GSMs.

This is causing treasury/bond yields, and the dollar to strengthen, and inflation is not particularly high now. This is negative for gold and the entire gold/silver/mining, GSM sector in general.

The Fed has stalled its easing cycle and is not likely to lower rates again until almost a year from now.

Gold has been in a correction phase for more than two and a half months now, but unfortunately, the downtrend is likely to continue, for now.

Here’s What’s Going On With Gold

Gold has gone through a significant correction in recent months, falling all the way to $1,446 from a recent multi-year top of $1,566. This pullback of 7.7% caused some buyers to step in and as of writing this article gold is trading at roughly $1,470.

Source: StockCharts.com

So, is the correction over? Is it time to step back in and go long the yellow metal once again? What about silver, gold miners, gold mining ETFs, and their triple leveraged derivatives? Should Investors be looking at gold futures contracts instead?

There are a lot of questions surrounding the Gold/Silver/Mining, GSM sector today, and it is unclear whether the correction has concluded its course or if there is more downside ahead. Moreover, due to the unusually high level of volatility surrounding the segment, it is quite difficult to trade or even invest given the current technical, and fundamental landscape surrounding GSMs.

Nevertheless, I will attempt to paint a comprehensive image of what is going on in the precious metals sector, what is likely to occur going forward, and what trading/investment vehicles are likely best for achieving optimal long, intermediate, and short-term returns in the GSM sector.

Long Term, I See No Problems

Those of you who read my articles are probably familiar with the fact that I believe gold is going much higher in the intermediate and long term. For a comprehensive outline on why my conviction is so strong concerning this thesis, please feel free to read my “Gold’s Path to $5,000: The New Economic Reality” article.

That is why I believe that if you are a long-term investor a significant portion of your portfolio (roughly 20-25%) should be allocated to the GSM sector. However, I’ve been getting a lot of questions about gold’s short-term trajectory as well as many inquiries regarding the numerous trading/investment vehicles related to GSMs and their various derivatives.

Current Fundamental Factors: Not Great for Gold in the Short Term

Before getting into the technicals and the various trading vehicles pertaining to GSMs, let’s briefly discuss the current fundamental environment surrounding gold. I primarily discuss gold because it is the leading asset in the GSM sector and everything else follows the leader, so to say.

Firstly, the Fed stopped easing rates. If we look at the Fed Watch Tool, we see that investors are not expecting another rate cut in December. In fact, there is now a slight chance of a rate increase, and going by the Fed Watch Tool, another rate hike does not appear likely until September 2020, nearly a year from now.

Image Source: CMEGroup.com

Thus, unless the economy, along with the stock market, begins to show substantial signs of weakness, the Fed is not likely to act anytime soon. Short term, this is negative for gold as a “uncooperative Fed” will likely lead to higher interest rates, and a stronger dollar in the short to intermediate term.

These are both negative fundamental factors for gold, as bonds represent an alternative “safe-haven” asset class for investors to diversify capital into and a “firm” dollar makes gold more expensive in alternative currencies, thus lowering demand for the yellow metal.

There is also the inflation factor to consider. The latest CPI reading came in at 1.8%, illustrating a relatively low level of inflation in the U.S., for now. The latest PCE inflation (the gauge that the Fed prefers to use) came in at 1.7% as per its latest reading, also illustrating a relatively stable, somewhat subdued, not too hot and too cold level of inflation in the U.S. right now.

CPI Inflation

Source: TradingEconomics.com

PCE Inflation

Source: Investing.com

Once again, this is not positive news for gold as gold is not only a hedge against inflation, but it is a competing asset class relative to bonds. Right now, both the 10-year, and 30-year treasury are yielding higher rates than the widely-used gauges for inflation thus investors arguably have more incentive to invest in bonds over gold right now.

Source: CNBC.com

Given the current economic environment, many widely held U.S. treasuries and U.S. bonds are providing positive inflation adjusted returns, offering market participants additional incentive to own U.S. related treasuries and bonds instead of owning gold.

Here’s Why the Correction May Continue

In addition to the unfavorable fundamental image, the technical image has also deteriorated for gold and GSMs in general in recent weeks. A 7.7% correction is significant in gold; we also witnessed corrections of roughly 15% in silver/(SLV) as well as in popular gold mining ETFs (GDX) and (GDXJ).

Nevertheless, given the technical and fundamental evidence, we are likely seeing a slight rebound before the correction continues.

So, How Bad Will It Get?

I don’t believe it will get much worse, but we could probably see a correction of about 10% from its top in gold, and a correction of 20-25% from their respective tops in silver, GDX, and GDXJ. Incidentally, a 10% correction in gold (from its recent top of $1,566) would bring the price down to roughly $1,410, right in the middle of the key $1,400-1,420 support level.

This may not seem like a lot, but if gold gives up around $70 from here, it would equate to a sizeable pull-back of roughly 5% from current levels.

As Far as Silver, GDX, and GDXJ are Concerned

We’ve already seen a selloff of roughly 15% (peak to trough) from recent highs in silver. However, a “full blown” correction of 20-25% would bring the price of silver down all the way to the $14.80-15.80 point, but most likely to roughly the $15.00-15.50 area of support.

GDX and GDXJ could also fall substantially lower from here. In a worst-case scenario, I see GDX falling back down to around the $24 support level, a clean gap fill lower would occur, which would coincide with a correction of right around 20-25% from its recent high of nearly $31.

GDXJ could also experience a correction of a similar magnitude, which would bring its price down to around the $32.50 level, a point consistent with a correction of roughly 25% from its recent top. Incidentally, this sell-off would also fill the gap lower and would likely present an extremely lucrative buying opportunity.

Let’s Talk About the Notorious Triple Leveraged ETNs

I’ve had quite a few people enquire about GDX and GDXJ related triple leveraged ETNs in recent days. Yes, I am talking about NUGT and JNUG. I will be honest, I am not a fan of these trading vehicles for several reasons, but the two most prominent ones are that they are extremely volatile and worst of all, the decay over time due to a phenomenon called rebalancing.

These are designed to be short-term trading vehicles, and for good reason. If we take a “long-term” view of NUGT and JNUG decay, we can see the stunning effect that rebalancing plays over the long term. For instance, if we look at a 3-year chart of GDXJ, we see that the ETF is up by approximately 11%.

Thus, it would be logical to see its triple leveraged derivative partner to be up by roughly 33% over the same time frame. Yet, this is not so. In fact, shockingly, JNUG is down by roughly 60% in the same time frame. So, this is what rebalancing does, it basically kills your profits, and turns what should be gains into substantial losses if held long term.

Even if we look at a 1-year chart, we see that JNUG is up by about 60%, yet GDXJ is up by roughly 40% on its own. Once again, we see that rebalancing quickly takes away most advantages of owning such trading instruments as the triple leveraged ETN JNUG (theoretically) should be up by roughly 120% not 60%.

A similar phenomenon occurs if you compare GDX with its triple leveraged counterpart NUGT, or with just about any underlying asset or ETF and its double or triple leveraged derivative. In other words, if ever used, they should only be held for relatively short periods of time, hours, days, maybe weeks, and that is only if you see that the probability of an uptrend continuing is extremely strong.

Market participants would be much better off simply tripling their positions in GDX or GDXJ, rather than trade or invest in NUGT or JNUG. For instance, instead of buying $10K worth of NUGT, just buy $25-30K worth of GDX instead. The margin requirements are much more favorable for regular ETFs over triple leveraged ETNs, you don’t need to worry about decay and excess volatility, and you can trade or hold ETFs like GDX and GDXJ rather than NUGT and JNUG over the long term.

Investing in Gold and Silver

Unfortunately, for most people who get hooked on double or triple leveraged ETNs, gold and silver also have similar derivatives. Naturally, I do not use or advocate the use of such instruments. The best way to own gold and silver is in physical form in my view. Now, this is if you are a long-term investor and not simply a trader.

This way, you are sure it is yours; you can touch it, feel it, store in a safe, in a safety deposit box, bury it out in the woods or in your back yard, if you want. The point is that you have the real deal underlying asset, you know where it is, and hopefully, it is safely stored.

The downside, however, is that it can be difficult and sometimes risky to sell the underlying assets in physical form. I don’t know many people that would want to walk around with a bar of gold looking to sell it, or with a big sack of silver over their shoulder. Therefore, I am not against ETFs such as (GLD), (SLV) and other widely used physically backed ETFs as they move essentially the same percentage wise as spot price of gold and silver. In addition, they are easily traded and are extremely liquid, so you can buy and sell them at any time.

For investors/traders, looking for more alpha and can afford to take on more risk, gold and silver futures are excellent options for trading and/or “owning” gold and silver. These are also very liquid instruments and there are various contracts time wise as well as mini or regular sized contracts.

I find this market most effective for traders, and it is certainly far better than trading any ETN leveraged type of gold or silver related derivative. Futures contracts don’t decay, they simply expire, but they can always be rolled over to a future date which makes them an ideal trading vehicle for gold and silver in my view.

One factor to keep in mind is that, when you are dealing with futures contracts, you can typically buy a whole lot of gold and silver with a relatively small amount of money due to margin requirements applicable to futures contracts. Therefore, keep in mind that one gold contract is worth roughly $147K, so a move of only 1% is a gain or a loss of roughly $1,500. You also want to make sure that you have enough cash available in your account to keep your futures contracts overnight, or else your broker can simply close out your position if your SMA goes negative.

Here is the Bright Side Now

While the gold correction may continue, and we could see some more downside in gold and GSMs in general, intermediate and long-term gold, silver and other GSM related assets are likely going much higher. Moreover, it is possible that the correction ended when gold hit its recent low of around $1,445-1,450. Thus, GSMs may simply consolidate and start to continue to move higher from here.

Nevertheless, I believe this to be wishful thinking. The fundamental and technical factors imply that the current correction could go on for months and gold’s total correction of 10% from its recent top would equate to a drop of roughly 5% from current levels to about $1,400.

Simultaneously, silver will likely decline to around the $15.50 level, roughly a 9% drop from here, and I believe GDX will likely decline to $24, while GDXJ drops to around the $32.50 level. This implies an additional correction of about 11% for GDX from current levels, and a drop of roughly 14% for GDXJ from its current price.

These are the levels I am looking at to add to positions in my GSM portfolio. Also, stay away from leveraged and especially triple leveraged ETNs, unless you are 90–95% sure the underlying asset is at or right near its bottom, take your profits quickly and run, or else they will simply decay and disappear with time due to rebalancing.

If you want to own gold and silver long term, buy it in physical form, or invest in GLD or SLV, the biggest and most trusted (reportedly physically backed) by real gold and silver ETFs in the world. Also, if you want to trade GSMs, please don’t use NUGT, JNUG, or any other leveraged derivatives capable of decaying. It is better to either double or triple positions in the underlying ETFs (GLD, SLV, GDX, GDXJ, etc.), or use futures contracts.

Most importantly, be patient, wait for the right moment to buy, and I believe you should hold GSMs for the long-term, because as the Fed and other central banks print more money, lower rates, invert them, go negative, use QE, or implement QE and call it something else, GSMs should go much higher as the monetary base expands in the U.S. and around the globe in general.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VARIOUS GSM RELTED ASSETS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Please always conduct your own research before making any investment decisions.