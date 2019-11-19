Home Depot Disappoints, Yet New Home Numbers Best In 12 Years; We Navigate These Contradictions

If you are a trader, you should not stay with a position that is not working. The earlier you take your losses the better. Investing is completely different. You want a stock to fall as you are building a position.

What the heck is going on with Home Depot? Actually, it's not as bad as it looks. I think Home Depot is a buy. Let's wait for Lowe's earnings first.

How to Square the Fantastic Housing Number Compared to the Home Depot Results? Simple, You Don't

The biggest demographic cohort is the 25 to 34-year-old group. This set up hasn't happened in decades. While economists claim that home building is only 3.1% of the economy, this is going to be a huge multi-decade story to play out for us. The idea that the Homes sector is such a small portion of the economy is a red herring. So much consumption is centered on a new home purchase that doesn't go into the equation. I would not be surprised that once the full flower of family formation gets momentum the percentage of the economy it occupies should be double digits. Even now it is way higher if you agglomerate the carpets, window treatments, alarms systems, solar panels, minivan, decking, tulip bulbs, and everything else going into making a house a home.

So What Are the Great Numbers?

For October, housing starts increased by 3.8% to 1.314 million units last month, with single-family construction rising for a fifth straight month and activity in the volatile multi-family sector rebounding strongly. New housing permits were 1.314 million vs. 1.320M expected. This is the highest since August, which was the highest since 2006. The good results in housing was aided by the strong slide in mortgage rates this year.

Data for September was revised to show homebuilding declining to a pace of 1.266 million units, instead of decreasing to a rate of 1.256 million units as previously reported. Housing starts advanced 8.5% on a year-on-year basis in October. Building permits surged 5.0% to a rate of 1.461 million units in October, the highest level since May 2007. Permits were driven by the single-family housing segment, which increased by 3.2%.

This sector continues to be hobbled by land and labor shortages. A survey this week showed confidence among homebuilders approaching a more than 1-1/2-year high in November. In the survey, builders complained about “a lack of labor and regulatory constraints,” adding that “lot shortages remain a serious problem, particularly among custom builders.” Let's face it, these are good problems to have at some level. However, as has been demonstrated over the last few years, too much regulation and red-tape really have a deleterious effect on economic growth. I digress, home building is coming back in earnest and we as investors need to do more research on the builders and the suppliers to this sector. I am including myself in this assertion. I need to surface more opportunities in this sector and highlight them further.

Now for Home Depot

So the question is, what the heck happened with Home Depot (NYSE:HD)? Why are market participants so negative in selling off HD? I think HD is still a great company, and they stumbled only a slight bit in reality when you take into consideration exigent circumstances.

They beat earnings but came in a bit short on what analysts expected on revenue. They also cautioned on future performance due to investments in logistics and fulfillment for eCommerce not kicking in as yet. One big cause in the disappoints but a big piece of the disappointment is the deflation of lumber prices depressing revenue. Yet there was strength across all the departments, growth in pro and DIY customers' growth in online traffic and average ticket. Same-store sales growth was same-store growth, global: 3.6% vs. 4.7% expected. Can we repeat that the same-store sales growth was at 3.6%? Any humongous retailer having that level of sales growth is still a fantastic business. I would recommend buying HD as an investment AND a trade. Maybe it falls a bit more tomorrow, and the closer it gets to $120, the more aggressive you should be.

Roku Inc.: VCs that owned the ad-tech company DataXu selling their ROKU shares

The text below is essentially the bulletin from CNBC this morning:

"Roku Inc. shares are off 2.2% in premarket trading Tuesday after the company disclosed that selling stockholders would be reselling up to 571,459 shares due to an agreement reached when Roku announced its plans to acquire advertising-tech company Dataxu. That deal closed on Nov. 8. The selling stockholders listed in Roku's Monday afternoon filing are investment funds affiliated with Thomvest Ventures, offering Class A 150,281 shares, funds affiliated with Menlo Ventures, offering 130,107 shares, and funds affiliated with Flybridge Capital, offering 62,473 shares. Sky Ventures Limited will offer 94,398 shares, Atlas Venture Fund VIII will offer 57,707 shares, and other selling stockholders will offer 76,493 shares. Roku's stock has risen 423% so far this year as the S&P 500 has increased by 25%"

At this point, you all know that I am actively trading Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) on the long side. I think this is an excellent opportunity to take advantage of the volatility which I will cover in my trading section below. If you were looking for an entry point in ROKU, this might be it.

ROKU trades 20 million shares a day. The shares being sold in this bulletin says about 500K, but I just heard it will be 1 million. In any case, the shares will be well covered by the daily volume. In addition, the selling is already near 11 million and it isn't even 10:30 am Eastern. Roku is up more than 400% this year compared to the S&P of like 25%. Is it any wonder that there will be some extra profit-taking?

ROKU has plenty of upside momentum, and as a trader, you want the volatility. Throughout trading today, ROKU fell all the way to $147ish, now I see it trading at $155ish now. Yesterday at its peak, it reached $165ish, and I wouldn't be surprised if it is not back to $165 by the end of the week.

The VCs that invested in DataXu have to take profits. They need to return those funds to their investors or into other startups. This is not a reflection on ROKU's bullish position going into the Christmas season. In conclusion, even if it is 1 million shares hitting the market, it will be barely a ripple. If you aren't participating, you should consider it even now.

Analyst Corner

Broadcom (AVGO): Morgan Stanley analyst Craig Hettenbach upgrades from equal to overweight. PT raised from $298 to $367.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD): Wells Fargo & Co. upgrades to outperform and raises the PT from $40 to $48.

My take: I am extremely bullish on AMD, and I am looking for it to hit the high-mid-$40s very soon. It's also a strong buy.

Fortinet (FTNT): Five iBanks - Monness Crespi & Hardt, Wedbush, Morgan Stanley, Barclays, and Mizuho - upgraded the PT to a range from $96 to $130.

My take: I have thrown up my hands with the land rush of 10s of small Cyber software companies. I have heard good things about FTNT in the past, but not for a long while. The attention has been turned to names like CrowdStrike (CRWD) and Zscaler (ZS). I just think this space is way too crowded to find alpha. That said, when there are so many analysts upping the PT, there must be something there. Unless FTNT will be the company that consolidates all of the smaller fish. In this case, that is still a good thing. So do your own research on FTNT, and make up your own mind.

Progyny (PGNY): Five iBanks initiate coverage - JPMorgan, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Piper Jaffrey, and Leering Swank - with Overweight, Buy, Outperform, Buy, Overweight, and Buy ratings, respectively.

My take: PGNY is a very interesting startup in the benefits world. I know you are already bored but stay with me. PGNY is addressing a huge demographic issue; fertility. Women are delaying their child-rearing years and so the demand for fertility is huge and will stay that way. In the competition for the best workers, the weapon of choice is benefits. Hence, the value of PGNY. They address the whole ecosystem from surrogacy to adoption benefits. I think this is VERY interesting. At the same time, I am out of my depth, so if you like to make demographic type investments (I do) and you read the beginning of my article about the huge family formation trend, a company like PGNY should be on your list for research. I don't see this as a "trade", but a long-term investment. It is too young to serve up a dividend, but this is the exact type of company that will at some point issue a dividend. On that basis, and if you have a long time horizon like a college fund for your daughter, this might be an interesting investment.

Insider Corner

Discovery Inc. (DISCA): John C. Malone (Director) buys nearly $75 million in shares.

My take: I hope that the legendary name John C. Malone rings a bell for you. Malone is THE savviest media investor bar none. He also is known for his tax-efficient spin-outs and other strategies in his management of Liberty Media. Malone is now the largest shareholder and Chairman of Liberty Media and Liberty Global in all its permutations. Malone made his gazzilions by savvy investing, acquiring and merging, demerging public companies. My patent advice when I surface an insider move is to say wait and look for other data confirming a purchase. In this case, with this huge investment, with a player like Malone, this is a pound-the-table buy. DISCA does not have a dividend so it doesn't qualify for the most conservative investment accounts. Let's call this a long-term speculation.

McDonald's (MCD): John W. Rogers Jr., Director, bought $194K in shares.

My take: In a vacuum, this would qualify as a data item that I would wait for further confirmation. However, we do have further confirmation as we have seen several insiders' buys from a variety of senior managers and directors. MCD does qualify as a long-term investment and I also think a medium-term trade makes sense if MCD does fall back a bit.

Intel (INTC): James J. Goetz (DIR)) bought $5 million in shares.

My take: At this point, you know I am no fan of the current CEO, and have even recommending selling INTC. Still, I feel duty-bound to surface this activity. Five million smackers are quite a pile. INTC occupies the top of a tremendous supply chain, and as the economy improves, they will sell their commodity-level chips into that growth. Still, AMD is eating INTC's lunch. There might be some new developments in acquired technology like Mobileye and Altera. If you are a long-term investor and have years of patience, then maybe it makes sense. I won't get behind a name like this until the CEO is gone.

KAR Auction Services (KAR): Phillips Bruce bought $518K of shares.

My take: I believe KAR was a spin-out of Copart (CPRT), a car parts recycler, in what is vernacularly referred to as Junk Yards. KAR auctions cars that are not yet at the junk level. I believe the industrial area will continue to improve and ancillary businesses like this that bridge the gap between industry and the consumer can be interesting. KAR generates 3.4% in dividends so it does pass the first screen when it comes to investment accounts. I am not an expert here, and you should do your own research.

My trading corner

I dumped my puts on Uber (NYSE:UBER). I readily admit that I am a coward. I will not stay in a position that goes against me even if I have conviction. My reason? UBER was trading up today at the bottom of the market. Just like I look for trades in names that are up in a strongly-down market, if I am betting against a name and it is up in a down market, I close out that position. My discipline tells me I am wrong, even if I would be wrong for a week, that is a week too long. I am trading options and it is all about the time value of money. UBER is going down, just not today, or maybe not tomorrow. Best to go elsewhere that is working NOW.

So I bought more calls in AMD today. I rolled up my previous contracts as well. Also, yesterday as ROKU jumped to $165, I rolled them up and out too once again. In the face of the sharp sell-off, I tightened the position into a calendar spread and used the additional funds that were freed up to help buy more AMD contracts. I want to get long HD. I think it might make sense to wait for Lowe's (LOW) to report. I think it might affect HD lower no matter what the results are. If LOW does well, wags will say they are taking share from HD, and if LOW does poorly, then they will say that there is something wrong with the sector.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I added to my long CALL spread in AMD, I cut my losses with my UBER PUTs, I tightened my ROKU CALL spread.

All my trading strategies are expressed in options