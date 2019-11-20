Retirement Advisor: Lump-Sum Or Annuity? (Podcast)

Summary

The standard advice to workers leaving their employment as to whether to take a lump sum or annuitize is to take the lump sum.

The reasoning goes that they’ll get higher returns by rolling over to an IRA, and they don’t risk the loss of the annuity’s value if they die early.

But the matter is not that simple, as I illustrate with the case of a friend facing this dilemma right now.

The decision depends on the specific facts of the case, and also on how one frames the question.