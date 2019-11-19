Visa: Still A Buy

When it comes to global companies, most people think of those that make regular sales around the world. For example, restaurants like KFC and Pizza Hut (YUM) are common in many hidden corners of the globe. I've seen McDonald's (MCD) everywhere from Tegucigalpa to Vilnius to Oslo to Jerusalem. Nike (NKE) is an apparel company with sales in many markets. What's common among most of the companies that have a global presence is their necessity to take payments in exchange for their products. This is where Visa (V) comes into play.

It's possible to use credit cards throughout most of the developed world, as well as in many developing countries. It's sometimes difficult to find vendors abroad that take American Express (AXP), even though it's a popular payment processor in the US. The same cannot be said of Visa or its closest competitor, Mastercard (MA). Just about any vendor that takes a credit card will take Visa. Every time any person around the world swipes a Visa card, they pay nearly 2% of the purchase price. Some merchants pay even more. Even debit card purchases charge as much as $0.21 per swipe. Over the course of a year, this is some serious revenue rolling toward Visa, and it's the biggest credit card issuer among the major US credit card companies. As of 2018, Visa's US credit card purchase volume was nearly 2.5 times its nearest competitor's.

Visa's Dividend

A couple of years ago, I reviewed Visa as a dividend growth investment. The company had contributed a great deal of dividend growth in spite of a relatively low dividend yield. As of November 2017, it was a pretty anemic 0.71%, based upon a stock price of just below $110 per share. Over the previous five years, the annual dividend growth rate had dropped from 50% to about 15%. The dividend has continued to grow in the two years since.

Calendar Year Dividends Paid (Split Adjusted) % Increase In Payment Over Previous Year (Jan-Dec) Actual Dividend Increase 2012 $0.2475 Previous Quarterly Payout vs. New Payout 2013 $0.3475 40.4% 50% 2014 $0.42 20.9% 21.21% 2015 $0.50 19% 16.67% 2016 $0.585 14.5% 17.86% 2017 $0.685 17% 15.15% 2018 $0.88 28.5% 19% 2019 $1.05 19.3% 20%

As of 2017, the dividend growth rate had slowed from 21% to 15% between 2014 and 2017. In the past two years, this rate has grown to 20%. The dividend for Visa has grown more than four times what it was back as recently as 2012. This is a rapid growth, yet the dividend yield is still quite anemic at 0.67% based upon the November 15, 2019 closing price of $179.77.

In spite of growing the dividend by 53% over just the past two years, Visa's dividend yield has actually dropped by four basis points. This means that the company's stock price has gone up rapidly. The price per share of Visa stock has increased by nearly 64% over the past two years.

The dividend payout ratio on Visa stock is currently 33.79%. This is higher than the payout ratio of roughly 28% that it saw in November 2017. However, it is still relatively low and provides quite a bit of room for Visa to increase the dividend without much of a problem.

Revenue and Income

The most recent annual report is 2018. As noted from the excerpted image above, it is readily evident that Visa's revenues have grown rapidly in recent years. The operating revenues have grown by more than a third in just two years, and the earnings per share have nearly doubled from $2.48 to $4.42 in the same period.

The most recent quarterly report, which was the Q4 report for FY 2019 shows that the impressive growth has continued:

In just three years, net income has now more than doubled to $5.32 on a GAAP basis from $2.48 as recently as 2016. Revenues have now reached $23 billion. Over the past three years, net revenue has grown at a clip of 22%, 12%, and 11% on an annualized basis. The company expects low double-digit revenue growth over FY 2020 and net income growth in the mid-teens. Visa has also bought back $8.6 billion in stock over the past year, which will have a positive impact on earnings per share. This buyback is on top of more than $7.1 billion in the previous year.

Conclusion

When I researched this stock near the end of 2017, the P/E ratio on Visa was nearly 40. As of the most recent close, the P/E ratio has dropped to less than 34. This means that the current valuation appears to be more attractive than it was at that time on top of extensive revenue and dividend growth over the same period. Visa anticipates solid growth over the coming year, which should allow for yet another dividend increase. As the company rapidly buys back shares, it needs to pay dividends on fewer shares, which means that dividend increases will not cost as much as it might seem at first blush.

Because much of Visa's revenue comes from swipe fees that are a percentage of aggregate credit card purchases, global inflation in developing markets should increase revenue over time. Visa was a buy at the end of 2017, and it appears to remain a strong buy today in spite of its impressive price increase and dividend growth in the intervening two years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a licensed financial professional. This article is only for educational/entertainment purposes and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. As losses up to and including all capital invested can occur, be sure to do due diligence and check with a financial professional before investing in securities.