Money Mistakes To Avoid After 30

Even those that do keep debt to a minimum and save for retirement in line with traditional advice from financial advisors may be in for major disappointment.

If you are fortunate and gifted enough to have attended a good university and landed a well-paying job afterword, your 20s are/were likely not too challenging. You have/had a nice routine of spending 40-50 hours a week in the office, with plenty of time and money to enjoy the “good life” with friends, stay in a comfortable apartment, drive a nice car, enjoy the weekends, and splurge on an Instagram-worthy vacation or two at exotic locations around the world. Life is easy and simple and the good times will last forever, you thought.

But then you turn 30, you think you might have met the love of your life, and suddenly the big picture of life slaps you in the face: the financial burden of raising children, purchasing a home, potentially buying another vehicle, saving for future family expenses, and eventually retiring someday. This will all take a lot of money and disciplined saving, which is fine except you suddenly realize that your current carefree lifestyle is already consuming all of your current salary. Making adjustments to save extra money each month won’t be easy either, given that much of your current salary is already being consumed by auto, rental, and student loan payments. Even worse, outside of putting money into your 401k to get the full company match each year, you don’t have much at all in the way of savings. It is clear that things need to change in order to fulfill the life of your dreams, but where do you start?

While each person’s situation is unique, here are some important tips that will help immensely.

Avoid Spending Inefficiencies

The single biggest thing you can do today to improve your financial independence is to make your money go further. While there are many ways to accomplish this, a few that are not often implemented include:

Use a Cash-Back Credit Card – There are numerous cards available today that offer 3-6% cashback on gasoline, groceries, travel, phone lines, and restaurants as well as 1.5-2.5% cashback on everything else. Seeking for alpha in your investments? You can get that by simply adding on a few percentage points of savings in your spending.

Use Cash-Back Websites – To further improve your shopping savings, it is absolutely essential that you use a cash back website. While there are scores of such sites, Rakuten (formerly known as Ebates) is probably the best one out there. Using these websites in conjunction with a cash back credit card can often lead to an extra 5%-20% off on purchases.

Use Discounted Gift Cards – Cash back credit cards are great, cash back websites are even better, but using discounted gift cards can do true wonders for saving money. While there are also scores of these websites around the internet, Raise has proven itself to be both trustworthy, time-efficient, and one of the most competitive sites for purchasing discounted gift cards. They offer a tremendous selection that can save you 5%-30% on a regular basis on purchases ranging from eating out, to grocery shopping, to appliance and home goods shopping, to travel (airfare and hotels).

Join High Quality Rewards Programs – In addition to having and using one or two good cash back credit cards, it is advantageous to periodically churn through rewards credit cards as well. These enable you to easily rack up large sums of flight miles and hotel points that can be redeemed to create amazing vacations for you and your loved ones at a tiny fraction of what they would normally cost. Additionally, many of these rewards cards also provide status boosts along with the bonus points/miles, significantly improving the customer service and overall experience through increased amenities (i.e., free breakfast buffets at hotels, access to lounges at airports, etc.) as well as free room/airline class upgrades depending on availability.

Reduce Water Consumption – Putting aerators on your faucets, using high efficiency toilets, and running fewer, larger loads of laundry can save a surprising amount of money in water expenditures every year.

Don’t Spend More on Housing and Car Than You Need – Housing and transportation are likely the number one and number two expenses in your monthly budget. You can save thousands of dollars each year by living in a more modest apartment or house that is enough to meet your space needs, but not more. The same can be said for what car/mode of transportation you use.

Save on Energy Costs – There are many ways to do this, including choosing more energy efficient appliances and light bulbs, remembering to turn out the lights when leaving a room, turning up the thermostat in summer/using fans more often instead of air conditioning, turning down the thermostat in the winter and wearing a sweater around the house instead, and possibly even installing solar panels on your house.

There are many other ways to save smarter rather than harder (i.e., dramatically altering your lifestyle). However, simply implementing the tips discussed in this list will have an outsized impact on helping you achieve alpha in your monthly bottom line. You can then send these savings straight to your investments, helping your nest egg compound even faster.

Not Paying Yourself First

Another very common mistake for people struggling to save for future expenses and/or retirement is that they spend their money during the month and don’t look to set money aside for saving until the end of the month. This can easily lead to undisciplined spending and lifestyle creep. If you instead set aside a set amount of money for saving/investing immediately following the receipt of each paycheck, you will force yourself to meet your savings goals and then make whatever money is left over work for the remainder of the month. If it doesn’t then it will serve as the necessary motivation to prompt you to find additional sources of income. Which brings us to the next mistake to avoid after 30 …

Relying Entirely on a Single Source of Income

By the time you reach 30, you will ideally have settled on some sort of career and/or business venture that you will pursue for the majority of your remaining working years. However, even if you have successfully identified and progressed in this field, it is insufficient to think that this sole source of income will be enough to sustain you for the remainder of your life.

Why, you may ask? This is because:

One, another great recession may hit or an Amazon-like (AMZN) disruptor may hit your industry hard, perhaps thinker than you could ever imagine, too. If this type of event blindsides you and catches you unprepared, you will be forced to eat into your savings and even your retirement fund in order to support your family. Having an alternative form of income will help to at the very least mitigate the damage done here.

Two, even if your career/business thrives, you may well tire of it in five, ten, or fifteen years and instead be presented with a great opportunity to take on a bit of entrepreneurial risk and either go back to school to switch careers, or start a business doing/selling something you are truly passionate about. Having an alternative form of income will give you the financial flexibility to quit your current line of work and go without that source of income until your new venture begins to cash flow.

Third, your retirement savings – if tied up in assets that throw off little to no cash flow to your account – may well disappoint relative to historical rates of return given the low interest rate environment and rich valuations we are currently facing. This leads us to our fourth money mistake to avoid after 30 …

Failing To Emphasize Cash Flow Investing

While building a side business or side hustle by monetizing a hobby are great ways to build alternative sources of income, the easiest way to start building an alternative income stream is by investing saving into assets that generate passive income for you and place cash flow into your checking account on a routine basis.

While traditional investing advice is to put your retirement funds into a portfolio of ETFs and/or mutual funds dominated by low-yield stocks (SPY) and bonds, this approach will likely significantly underwhelm, if not disappoint, investors in the years to come. This is because this approach is rooted in the “4% Rule” (where people would save with the intent of selling 4% of their assets each year to fund living expenses during retirement with the idea that this would last into perpetuity). However, since the “4% Rule” was adopted by mainstream retirement planning, interest rates have plummeted by roughly half.

This has reduced the forward-looking return expectations for all asset classes by significantly reducing the risk-free rate of return. As a result, investors have been forced into higher risk assets to achieve the same long-term returns. While this new environment may still (or maybe not, it remains to be seen) generate acceptable savings over the course of a working career, it's no longer sufficient for retiring in via the “4% Rule.” This is because, whereas in times past a retiree could just put his money in a TIPs fund at 4%-plus interest rates and rest assured that his living expenses would be met for the remainder of his life, investors would now have to adopt a “2% Rule” to achieve the same degree of security in their retirement. In other words, they would have to save twice as much on an inflation adjusted basis for retirement as they did before to achieve the same risk-adjusted retirement experience.

With the increased expected lifespan and the cost of healthcare and housing driving up retirement living expenses to unprecedented levels and the extremely fragile state of social security, not to mention the skyrocketing costs of sending children to college depleting retirement accounts before parents even reach their retirement age, it's likely that retirees will have to save more like two-and-a-half to three times on an inflation adjusted basis of what they did in the early 1990s. This is simply unfeasible for the vast majority of us.

A much more viable option is to cover all living expenses with cash flow from investments. Using this method, investors get much clearer visibility into the feasibility of their savings being enough to cover their golden years spending. Of course, before you go out and buy Washington Prime Group’s (WPG) for its astronomical dividend yield, declare yourself financially independent, quit your job, move to the Cayman Islands, and retire, you need to remember that this is not quite as simple as it sounds.

The important thing is to build up a cash flow stream that can sustainably cover your living expenses indefinitely. With the right knowledge at your disposal, we believe that by investing in a diversified and well-managed pool of real assets, you can achieve sustainable cash flow yields well above the 4% guided for in traditional retirement planning with less stock market risk. In so doing, you will be able to invest smarter instead of harder, and also sleep well at night knowing that you are on track to retire on time – if not early – with a money machine that will be able to fund your retirement goals.

At High Yield Landlord, we focus on finding real asset investments that provide mid-single to double-digit yields and highly attractive risk-rewards. Our Core Portfolio (currently yielding ~7.5%) aggressively pursues maximum long-term total returns with enough diversification, dividend coverage, and defensiveness built into it where we expect dividend cuts will be limited during a recession (reducing the yield on cost to no less than 5%-6% in a mild to moderate recession).

Investors who pursue this sort of strategy will be able to retire on considerably less than their "4% Rule" peers. The reason this works is because a cash flow-focused portfolio enables investors to simply live off the free cash flow generated from their portfolio and thereby ignore the market value volatility that comes and goes with economic cycles. Essentially, it enables them to take a more evenly distributed approach to portfolio returns, thereby making it possible for them to withdraw a greater percentage of their total return to live off instead of having to leave more margin of safety to account for market uncertainty and the potential requirement to sell shares at intrinsic value-cannibalizing valuations for years.

In order to avoid stepping on such landmines and position your portfolio to generate reliable cash flow through the next economic downturn, we urge all of our investors to follow these principles when constructing a portfolio:

Insist on quality – A recent study by The Leuthold Group found that quality not only corresponds with long-term outperformance but also, more importantly, leads to even greater outperformance during bear markets. For a retiree looking for sustainable retirement income in a low interest rate environment, performance during bear markets is indispensable.

Diversify – Diversification across sectors is a wonderful “free lunch” in investing. It increases cash flow stability in a portfolio and enables you to hedge against human error by exposing you to multiple areas of the economy, each of which perform differently in different economic environments. Studies have shown that a portfolio of at least 19 positions across a diverse set of sectors and asset classes is sufficient, though investors are free to diversify further if they so choose.

Insist on a Margin of Safety – Instead of chasing after the popular stocks, focus on stocks trading at meaningful discounts to their intrinsic value (often referred to as net asset value, or NAV, in the real asset world), we are able to lock in higher yields on cost than would normally be available. This enables us to secure a strong risk-adjusted passive income stream that's better insulated against recessions and is by definition destined to outperform the broader market (given that the assets and management are high quality).

Don’t Get Greedy – While low-cost leverage can potentially juice returns and income yields in the short term, it's essentially playing Russian Roulette with the wildly volatile and infamously unpredictable stock market. Someone can have a tremendous leverage-enhanced run, but all it takes is one terrible year with leverage to destroy those returns along with considerable sums of principal. As result, we like to leave the leveraging to the real asset businesses themselves, and even then, we carefully examine balance sheets to ensure that the leverage is responsible and low risk in structure, even if it appears heavy in some cases.

Investor Takeaway

If you lived a roaring twenties lifestyle and were equally carefree with your finances, it is absolutely essential that you begin taking your thirties and beyond seriously. Even if you are well beyond your thirties, all hope is not lost. By following the tactics shared in this article, you can quickly turn your financial ship around and get back on course for a secure and prosperous retirement.

