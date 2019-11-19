Luckin Coffee: High Risk, High Reward

It's been a sluggish back half of the year for the IPO space, with the Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO) significantly underperforming the S&P-500 (SPY) and the Nasdaq Composite (QQQ) in Q3 and the first half of Q4. Fortunately, for investors that have managed to select the best IPOs, there have been quite a few outperformers. The newest name to join the list of outperformers is Luckin Coffee (LK) after the company released a blow-out Q3 earnings report. Luckin Coffee reported revenues of $216.0 million for the quarter, a massive jump from the $35.0 million reported in the prior-year quarter. The news was received well, with the stock jumping to new all-time highs. While the company's growth metrics are second to almost none, the valuation is becoming less palatable at current levels. For this reason, I see the stock as high-risk, high-reward at current levels, and less suitable for new stock purchases.

Luckin Coffee released its Q3 earnings report last Wednesday, and results were outstanding. The company's store count jumped 24% sequentially from 2963 stores in Q2 to nearly 3700 stores to end Q3, helping to grow revenues by a whopping 517% year-over-year. For analysts that thought the Q2 2019 earnings growth of 617% year-over-year was an anomaly, they were likely surprised to see yet another quarter of massive sales growth. Even more impressive is the fact that Q4 estimates are forecasting this trend to continue. Q4 revenue estimates are forecasting 350% growth in revenues year-over-year, with estimates currently sitting at $304.6 million for the quarter. If Luckin Coffee can hit these estimates, this would represent 40% sequential revenue growth, an unheard-of number for even the most impressive growth stories.

The company discussed in the Q3 earnings call that it expects to be the largest coffee player in China by year-end, with a forecast for 4,500 stores by the end of 2019. This is slightly ahead of Starbucks (SBUX) which had 4,125 stores at the end of the quarter, with expectations to open roughly 11 stores per week, or one store every 15 hours. At this rate, it will be a race to see which company finishes the year at the higher store count in China, with Luckin Coffee likely to win that race. At Starbucks' current trajectory, it will likely finish the year at 4300 stores in the best case, 200 stores shy of Luckin Coffee's goal.

While new store openings were a significant contributor to overall revenue growth for Luckin Coffee, net revenue per store was also a significant driver to the top-line results. Net revenue per store was up 79.5% for Q3 and finished at $62,900 per store. While less than $100,000 in revenue per store might seem quite insignificant, it's important to note that 90% of Luckin Coffee's stores are much smaller than average coffee chains. The company aims for convenience and pick-up centric stores that focus on fulfilling orders through mobile apps. These small stores have average square footage of 200 to 600 square feet with limited seating, while Starbucks' stores generally have square footage of 1,500 - 2,000 square feet. Due to these smaller stores and less capital-intensive model, it's not surprising that Luckin Coffee has been able to open nearly 2000 stores the past twelve months, vs., Starbuck's annual goal for 500 stores in China.

Luckin Coffee also announced its new move into the tea arena, with its first Luckin Tea store opened in October. While Starbucks has not had as much success with tea after closing down its Teavana stores in 2017, tea is a massive market in China and significantly outpaces coffee consumption as the #1 hot drink of choice. Luckin Coffee seems to be trying to snap up a portion of this market from smaller tea chains while growing its coffee brand in the process. Thus far, the latter plan is working tremendously, with revenue growth rates that have even managed to dwarf the growth specialty food company Beyond Meat (BYND), which also had its IPO debut this year.

Now that we've got a little background on the company, let's take a look at its growth metrics below:

While Luckin Coffee continues to post net losses due to its growth at breakneck speeds, analysts seem to believe that the company will swing to profitability in FY-2021. Q3 2019 net losses were narrower than expected at (-) $0.31, and net loss per share for the year is expected to come in at (-) $1.37. If we look forward to FY-2020, net loss per share is expected to come in at (-) $0.30, much narrower than the prior year. Finally, FY-2021 estimates vary quite a bit from one analyst to another, but the current range is $1.15 - $1.55. This would be an incredible move from revenue to earnings for a newer company, as typically, it's a minimum of 5 years before newer companies growing at this pace move to profitability.

Some analysts have poo-pooed the company, noting that it is growing too fast. However, the move to potential profitability in FY-2021 is undoubtedly suggesting that they've got things at least somewhat under control. While rapid and unhealthy growth like WeWork's (WE) certainly did not pay off, Luckin Coffee's growth is fast but is not squashing their potential for future profitability. FY-2021 is quite a way's away still, so we will have to see if analysts are correct in their current optimism.

Moving over to revenue growth rates, the year-over-year revenue growth Luckin Coffee is generating is absolutely incredible. As an added note, I have not counted revenue growth rates in the below chart from quarters with less than $10 million in revenues as they are growing from such minuscule comps. Therefore, the revenue growth rates in the below table begin in Q2 2019 vs. the $18.3 million reported in Q2 2018.

Taking a look at the above chart, we can see that Luckin Coffee grew sales by 622% in Q2 2019, 517% in Q3 2019, and is expected to increase sales by an average of 360% on a year-over-year basis in Q4 2019 and Q1 2020. Most impressively, revenues are currently growing at a rate of over 50% sequentially, an incredible figure for any new company. To put this in perspective at similar revenue-run rates, Beyond Meat was growing revenues at roughly 30% sequentially over the past four quarters. While still impressive growth, it pales in comparison to Luckin Coffee's growth sequential growth rates of 86% and 63% in the most recent two quarters.

While revenue growth rates are decelerating somewhat, I would not consider this as material. As long as Luckin Coffee can maintain revenue growth rates of over 250% over the next few quarters, some deceleration is expected due to the higher run rate of revenue from the sub $50 million level to the $200 plus million level per quarter.

If we take a look at the company's quarterly revenues below, we can see that they've managed to grow revenues from $2.1 million in Q1 2018 to $216.0 million in Q3 2019, or just six quarters. Q1 2020 revenue estimates are currently sitting at $335.2 million, and this would be yet another new high for the company if they can deliver on these estimates. There are now less than ten companies on the US Market with this magnitude of sales growth, and there's certainly lots to like about Luckin Coffee from a growth standpoint. Based on this, the company is certainly one to have on one's radar if they're a growth stock investor.

While the above growth rates are among the top ten for any stocks on the US Market currently, an investment in Luckin Coffee comes at a hefty price. At a price to sales ratio of nearly 14x for the company, it's well above any valuation that coffee behemoth Starbucks has ever enjoyed in its history. Let's take a closer look below:

Taking a look at the above chart, we can see that Luckin Coffee is currently trading at 13.7x price to sales, nearly 150% above the peak that Starbucks saw at its highest valuation it's ever enjoyed. Some investors will argue that Starbucks never enjoyed growth rates similar to what Luckin Coffee is seeing, but this isn't entirely true. As we can see from Starbuck's 1993 Annual Shareholder Report below, Starbucks managed to grow revenues from $93.1 million to $163.4 million in 1993, while the company also had positive net earnings. This translates to annual revenue growth of roughly 76% for Starbucks from 1992 to 1993. Luckin Coffee's annual revenues are expected to grow from $727 million to $1.90 billion from FY-2019 through FY-2020, which is a growth rate of roughly 161%. Therefore, while Luckin Coffee does have double the revenue growth rates of Starbucks, the argument that Starbucks has never been high growth is not valid.

Given that both companies do not have the same growth rates, it's difficult to arrive on a fair valuation for where Luckin Coffee should trade. Based on the fact that Luckin Coffee has twice the growth, one way to try to apply fair value would be to give the company a premium of 100% on its valuation. By doing this, we would double the price to sales ratio of Starbucks at its peak of 5.7x, and we would get a fair value of Luckin Coffee at its peak of 11.4x. It's important to note that this is the highest valuation that Starbucks ever traded at, not the norm. The range for Starbucks' valuation in the 1990s was 2.5x to 5.7x, translating to a 5.0x - 11.4x range for valuation when applying the 100% premium to account for Luckin Coffee's growth. Based on this, Luckin Coffee is certainly not cheap at current levels, at a trailing price to sales ratio of 13.7x, and higher than any level Starbucks has traded at in its history. It's also important to note that Starbucks has positive earnings at the time of its peak valuation, while Luckin Coffee does not yet.

While the stock broke to new all-time highs last week, I would be less inclined to chase this breakout. There are certainly some strategies where breakouts from stage-1 bases are excellent entries, but the stock is already up nearly 60% in a week, with little to no trading activity in the upper half of its base. For this reason, I am avoiding this breakout.

Luckin Coffee is no longer attractive from a valuation standpoint, given its price to sales ratio of nearly 14.0x at current levels. While this doesn't mean the stock can't go higher, I would be less inclined to chase the stock at current levels. While technology stocks can sometimes get away with a price to sales ratio above 30, it's rare to see food & beverage companies trade at the lofty valuation Luckin Coffee is currently trading it. If I were interested in buying the stock, I would be waiting for a sharp pullback with some signs of supportive action on the chart. Investors are going to want to see a minimum of $295.0 million in revenues for Q4, or a drop back down towards the 50-day moving average at $23.00 is a high possibility.

