JPMorgan Chase: Still The Best And Still A Buy

The perennial question I ask myself about JPMorgan (JPM) is whether the valuation premium is worth it - and whether it can still leave further upside. It's proven itself over the years to be the quality name among US banks but that's now widely accepted and it is reflected in P/TNAV of 2.1x, a 45% premium to other commercial banking peers.

The perennial answer I get to is the premium IS still worth paying. Primarily, this is because JPM continues to lead the pack on all of the important financial benchmarks. ROTE of 19% is best-in-class. Earnings growth is best-in-class. Revenue growth is best-in-class. Operational leverage is best-in-class. Investment banking profitability is best-in-class.

Perhaps as importantly, JPM has shown itself over the years to have better strategic clarity than the competition. By this I mean it has a knack of backing the right trends.

A clear example is management's consistent bullishness in recent years about the US consumer and it's willingness to express this bullishness by pushing the credit card business. This is now paying handsome rewards with peer-leading growth in Consumer & Community Banking.

Another example is a consistent belief there would eventually be market share consolidation in investment banking, especially fixed income, and being willing to recommit to this out-of-favour business as others wavered. As competitors have retrenched, JPM is now posting among the best revenue performances in the industry and the highest returns.

The remainder of this article fleshes out these points. My concluding argument on valuation is that a 45% P/TNAV premium is fully justified by the fact that JPM is ~40% more profitable than peers. In addition, when I run my ROTE/COE valuation on JPM I'm happy to input a lower cost of equity than I do for other banks (diversification and lower earnings volatility) as well as a higher growth factor (because net profit growth remains materially above peers). Doing so gives me a target price of $148 for another 15% upside. That for me makes JPM still a buy.

5 reasons why JPM is still a buy

Reason 1: in a tough environment JPM has delivered the growth

The environment hasn't got easier for banks. Rate cuts and a flat yield curve are major headwinds that have squeezed margins. Meanwhile, markets businesses have been up and down all year and many banks have struggled to navigate risk-on/risk-off investor behaviour, especially in the equity and underwriting markets.

JPM isn't immune from these pressures and looking just at interest margins - the biggest headwind - it has suffered along with everyone else with a 5% YoY fall in 3Q being around the average for the US commercial banking majors.

Source: company 10-Qs

Nevertheless, JPM has still delivered the goods in terms of earnings growth. Indeed it has delivered much better than anyone else, with net profits being 10% up YoY for 9m19. The next best peer is Citigroup (C), which has managed 5% growth while Wells Fargo (WFC) is just 2% ahead and Bank of America (BAC) has posted a 2% decline.

Source: company 10-Qs

Digging into these numbers a bit deeper, what is especially impressive is JPM's revenue outperformance. Group revenues are +6% YoY for 9m19 meaning JPM is the only peer that has managed to sustain top-line momentum as the environment has got more challenging. Peers are increasingly dependent on making the hard-yards on costs, always a less appealing investment prospectus in my view because when managements start focusing on costs, the revenue problem often just gets bigger.

Source: company 10-Qs

Reason 2: growth isn't a fluke. It's the result of making better strategic choices than peers

JPM's ability to outgrow peers isn't the result of some sort of fluke. In my view it's the result of conscious strategic choices management have made and of backing the right trends in a number of key business segments.

Splitting out the profit growth by business unit it's clear that where JPM has made the most ground this year is in Consumer & Community Banking (retail banking). Profits in CCB are up 15% YoY. Only BAC has posted anything comparable. This has enabled JPM to offset declines in other areas where conditions have been more difficult, for example Commercial Banking and Asset & Wealth. Investment Banking (CIB) has also been tough but here too JPM has protected profits better than peers with an 8% YoY decline comparing, for example to a 15% decline for BAC and declines of 15% and 18% for Morgan Stanley (MS) and Goldman Sachs (GS).

Source: company 10-Qs

JPM bet on the US consumer and has been proven right

The strategic bet JPM made some time ago in CCB was that the US consumer would stay strong and continue to spend. It expressed this bet by pushing hard for growth in the card business, at the same time of reigning back on mortgages and home equity where margins seemed likely to be squeezed to uneconomic levels by competition.

This bet has paid off handsomely with cards being the stand-out positive across the US retail banking industry this year. JPM has enjoyed the second highest pace of growth in card purchasing volumes (+10% YoY in 3Q) and the joint-highest pace of receivables growth (+8%) this year.

Source: company 10-Qs

8% card receivables growth has easily outpaced other commercial banking peers with WFC posting just 5%, C just 3% and BAC no growth.

Simultaneously, JPM has been content to see mortgage and home equity volumes shrink by a huge 16% as it deliberately stood back from the market. This contrasts to peers, especially BAC, which has gorged on low-margin mortgage to the detriment of its revenue performance.

Source: company 10-Qs

The bottom-line result from these strategic choices is clear: JPM's 9% YoY revenue growth in 9m19 in Consumer & Community Banking is almost twice the pace of the next-best-placed peer even while its lending volumes have shrunk due to the pull-back in mortgages.

Source: company 10-Qs

Partly JPM is in the happy position of being able to make big strategic bets like this because it has a broad, diversified franchise. The Consumer & Community Banking loan book is evenly spread between card, mortgages and home equity, with smaller positions in auto and consumer/small business. This sets it apart from competitors like Citigroup (heavily cards dependent) or Wells Fargo (heavily mortgage dependent) where the skew of the loan book to one particular market segment makes it hard to reprioritise other businesses.

Source: company 10-Qs

JPM bet on fixed income investment banking and has been proven right

A second key strategic choice JPM made in recent years was the decision to double up in investment banking, notably fixed income. Many peers have wavered, unsure whether a changed regulatory environment had made the business permanently uneconomic. By contrast, JPM has consistently taken the view that fixed income, run properly and with the appropriate cost structure, can make money.

This bet has started to pay off in spades as other banks have retrenched. Deutsche Bank (DB) is the most obvious example, but GS has also de-prioritised fixed income, as has MS and so too have some other European peers like Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS).

JPM's revenue growth in fixed income was consequently the highest in the industry in 3Q at +25% YoY as the firm picked up market share. This trend has been consistent over recent quarters.

Source: company 10-Qs

Growth in fixed income has enabled JPM to post among the highest rates of overall IB revenue growth lately with 3Q YoY growth being +6% despite difficult equity and underwriting conditions.

Source: company 10-Qs

Most importantly, JPM has emerged as the the clear industry-leader in investment banking from the all-important perspective of ROTE. 3Q ROTE was 13%, 200bps higher than the next-best peer and it is almost alone in consistently delivering above cost-of-equity returns from the business in recent years (ROTE has averaged 16% since 2014).

Source: company 10-Qs

Reason 3: JPM executes better than peers in expense growth management

Outperformance in retail banking and investment banking is therefore enabling JPM to post best-in-class revenue growth.

But revenue growth, while a necessary factor for net profit growth, is not sufficient on its own. Cost containment is also critical and will become increasingly critical if the revenue environment gets tougher.

JPM has shown time and again that it is able to balance the revenue/cost priorities better than anyone else. So far in 2019 revenues are up 6% YoY and costs are up 3%, giving JPM 3% positive operational leverage. This is by far the best of US peers and only BNP Paribas (OTCPK: OTCQX:BNPQF, OTCQX:BNPQY) and Barclays (BCS) have done a better job among global peers.

Source: author's calculations based on company 10-Qs

Again, this is not a fluke. It is the consequence of a management team that focuses relentlessly on the details and that simply executes better than others.

Reason 4: Better than expected performance is pushing Street estimates higher

If all of this were known and factored into Street estimates then JPM wouldn't necessarily be an interesting investment. I'm a firm believer that for a share price to show consistent upward momentum there needs to be positive estimate momentum i.e. Street expectations need to be regularly surpassed such that forward estimates are being driven higher.

This remains the case with JPM, even if at a modest pace given the tougher environment: over first nine months of this year FY19 estimates are up over 4%. FY20 estimates have been static but I expect that to change as we get closer to year-end and analysts reappraise the outlook for next year in light of the good trends we're continuing to see this year.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Reason 5: There's still upside to the share price

Finally, we come to the all important question of valuation. The shares are up 30% this year. It's not the strongest performance of US banks - BAC and C are up slightly more. But it's still a big rally. Is there enough headroom in the share price to justify buying at these levels? My view is there is.

Source: Yahoo Finance

First, its important not to get too unsighted by JPM's relatively high headline multiples. P/TNAV is 2.1x, 45% higher than the average of other US commercial banks, which trade on 1.45x. But this is justifiable because of JPM's superior ROTE. Street estimates put ROTE in 2020 at 17.5% against a peer average of 12.6%. In other words, the 45% P/TNAV premium reflects JPM's 40% higher-than-average ROTE.

If we plot P/TNAV against ROTE JPM isn't far off the line-of-best-fit.

Source: author's calculations based on Thomson Reuters consensus data

Second, my view is that any fundamental valuation of JPM has to factor for two attributes of the firm that aren't necessarily captured by a straight peer comparisons of PE and P/TNAV. These attributes are lower-than-average earnings volatility because of JPM's superior diversification, and superior growth.

I value banks on a ROTE/COE basis, using a model that calculates a fair value P/TNAV multiple by comparing ROTE with cost of equity and adjusting with a long term growth factor. Generally I like to use standard COE and g inputs for all banks, usually 10% and 2%.

But for JPM I think it's appropriate to be more generous for all of the reasons I've discussed in this article. So I use a 9% cost of equity to capture JPM's better-than-average diversification and earnings stability, and I use a 3% growth factor to capture JPM's consistently superior track record in generating peer-beating earnings growth.

These inputs put fair value P/TNAV at 2.4x and the fair value target price at $148, giving another 15% upside to the share price.

ROTE/COE valuation model

Source: author's calculations

The biggest danger for JPM is probably complacency. When things go well for so long both investors and management get lulled into a false sense of their own omnipotence. For this reason I would never describe it as a "no-brainer" stock. It needs to be continually scrutinised and monitored. History is littered with "blue chips" that took their eye off the ball and came spectacularly unstuck. UBS (NYSE: UBS) in 2008 is probably the example that sticks most vividly in my mind and JPM had its own mini-crisUBSis in 2012 with the "London Whale" episode.

But what I currently see is a bank that remains best-in-class across most financial metrics, a bank that is making superior strategic decisions than peers and a bank that is better than peers at executing and managing the details, particularly as regards costs. 15% upside is enough to keep me interested especially after a big rally we've already enjoyed this year and, for me, JPM remains a core US bank holding.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM, WFC, CS, BCS, BNPQF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.