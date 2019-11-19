The Zero Rate Conundrum - Does It Really Make Sense?

No one can forecast the timing or pace of any re-pricing, but yield seeking investor should remain mindful of structural factors that could lead to a return of stagflation in the 2020s.

In this article we will discuss the longer-term outlook for global interest rates and in particular longer-dated bond yields (NYSE:TLT). The main purpose of this article is not to make any predictions over the short-term but serve as guidepost for potential shifts in deep secular trends that often define a specific market regime for many years.

If you had left planet earth in October last year returning about two months ago, and were only allowed to observe one set of financial market prices, that being global bond yields, you would be forgiven for thinking that the global economy had just experienced a deep recession with financial markets in turmoil. The U.S. 10-year yield has declined over those 12 months from above 3%, and touching a summer 2019 low of 1.5%. A stunning move to be sure.

Source: Factset, Blue Quadrant Capital Management

This significant shift in pricing has been mirrored in other global bond markets, with most European sovereign longer-dated yields returning to negative territory. As the chart below shows, the yield on the German 10-year bond has declined to negative 0.60%! Some prominent fund managers now talk of U.S. yields eventually declining to zero.

Source: Source: Factset, Blue Quadrant Capital Management

However, does this narrative and type of market pricing really make sense? We don’t think so. For instance, observing a broader set of economic data as well as global equity indices one would quickly come to the conclusion that there is no global economic crisis and certainly no new deflationary wave sweeping through the global economy, or yet anyway.

In fact, as reflected in the chart below, core CPI in the U.S. has trended persistently higher over the past two years, reaching levels last seen more than a decade ago before the Global Financial Crisis (GFC) of 2008.

Source: Tradingeconomics.com

Although employment growth in the U.S. has slowed, overall wage growth remains elevated and close to the cyclical highs recorded over the past two decades. More importantly, we can see reflected in the chart below - the historic divergence between nominal wage growth in the U.S. and the ten-year bond yield at present.

Source: @TenYearNote

Even in Europe, core CPI has remained fairly resilient or sticky over the past year, albeit at a level considerably lower when compared to the U.S.

Source: Tradingeconomics.com

In fact, looking at wage growth in Europe, we can see that wage growth is in fact still accelerating at the fastest pace since the GFC in 2008 and despite the fact that overall unemployment remains above 7% in the Euro Area.

Source: Tradingeconomics.com

So, what is going on? Perhaps, financial markets are being prescient and signaling an impending recession that has not as yet filtered through to these lagging indicators? Indeed, we have already witnessed a meaningful slowdown in global manufacturing activity this year, partly due to heightened tensions with regard to the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China. Other factors such as elevated inventory levels have also played a role.

Source: U.S. Census Bureau, Monthly Wholesale Trade Survey, September 11, 2019.

Economies that are overly reliant on exports and external trade, such as Germany, have been more severely impacted with GDP growth here likely to have contracted modestly in recent quarters. However, the current situation is a far cry from 2008. Labour markets in most major developed economies remain fairly tight, indicating little real downside risk to wage growth going forward.

Furthermore, it is often overlooked that in most advanced economies consumption and services now comprise the overwhelming bulk of economic activity. In fact, U.S. consumption alone comprises a larger share of overall global GDP than the entire Chinese economy - the second largest economy in the world.

Source: IMF, BEAm Haver Analytics, DB Global Research

Notably, household and private sector debt burdens in most advanced economies (the exception being the “commonwealth economies” of the UK, Australia and Canada) remain well below the levels that preceded the GFC. Coupled with low or near zero interest rates, there is indeed no rational case that can be made for a significant retrenchment in consumption and therefore a deep and sustained recession.

Source: Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (U.S.)

In this context, bond yields at present, especially in Europe and Japan, remain well below what a rational investor would consider as fair value. Our conventional framework for assessing the fair value level for nominal sovereign bond rates is loosely correlated to our long-term projection for nominal GDP growth (real growth plus inflation). The sovereign bonds of a country with its own national currency are risk-free assets, in the sense that they can never default (implicit default via inflation is naturally always a possibility). This is why sovereign bond yields are defined as the “risk free rate”.

Similarly, if one could “own” the entire economy, your risk of capital loss would be zero (an economy cannot disappear), while your nominal return over time would equate to the growth (or contraction) in the entire economy. If we assume the risk-free rate of return as implied by the nominal growth in the entire economy should therefore also be reflected in sovereign bond yields (both are risk-free therefore they should equal each other), we can deduce that a zero ten-year bond yield implies that nominal GDP growth over the next ten years will also be zero.

In Europe where inflation is running at around 1%, this would imply that current market pricing is forecasting a sustained contraction in real economic activity over the next ten years. In the U.S., a ten-year yield of 1.5%, with core CPI at 2.4%, would similarly suggest the same. Again, present fundamentals and key variables such as wage and credit growth (that over time should correlate with nominal GDP growth and hence long duration risk free rates), suggest this is a very unlikely outcome.

Transitory trends and misguided policy are distorting the term premium

The real question we must ask then is why is the market pricing yields at these abnormally low levels? Is it purely a result of misplaced market expectations or are there other factors at work? The answer is probably a bit of both, but we think that the dominant factor is the large and growing savings glut in Europe and Asia coupled with ineffective central bank policy and misguided economic thinking amongst policy elites in these regions.

As the charts below show, European and Asian economies have seen a marked increase in private sector savings rates, reflected in turn by a widening in current account surpluses which have not been sufficiently offset by widening fiscal deficits.

Source: SAFE/HK CSD/BoK/DoS/CBC/IMF/Haver Analytics

In fact, fiscal austerity and a reluctance to adopt a more expansionary fiscal posture in Europe (particularly in Germany) have worsened the savings glut and its impact on global bond yields. The chart below reflects the wide disparity between current nominal GDP growth rates in Europe and associated sovereign bond yields.

Source: Pictet WM- AA&MR, European Commission

For those reading this article who may be inclined to praise or laud German austerity as a model for the world, consider for one moment the graphic below. Although the data reflects ratios going back to 2013, not much has changed since then.

Source: IMF

Despite an ageing capital stock and deteriorating infrastructure competitiveness (Germany fell to 15 th with regard to road quality in the latest WEF competitiveness rankings), Germany is set to record another budget surplus this year, with its public debt to GDP ratio expected to decline to 60% over the next few years, well below most other G8 nations.

Apart from excessively austere fiscal policy in Europe and Asia, most developed economies are now also faced with a cohort of ageing baby boomers either retiring or approaching retirement. The reality is that many baby boomers have only in the past decade started to meaningfully accumulate any savings for their “golden years”. However, as they have lifted savings this has naturally resulted in a general lift in the overall economy-wide household savings rate.

Source: Tradingeconomics.com

Source: Bundesbank, Commerzbank Research

These savings are often channeled into income type products either directly or via financial institutions such as insurance companies.

Source: Ed Yardeni

In essence, the pricing divergence (relative to nominal GDP growth) observable in sovereign bond yields today, is in our view, mainly a function of excess demand for fixed income securities relative to the supply of these types of securities. Worsening this supply and demand mismatch is a self-defeating monetary policy consensus in Europe and Japan, which presumes that the only way in which a central bank at the lower-bound can stimulate and meet its inflation target is by buying these very same fixed income instruments that are also highly sought after by a growing cohort of retirees.

Recent monetary history in Japan and Europe has clearly demonstrated that simply “ swapping” bank reserves for sovereign bonds on a commercial bank’s balance sheets will not result in broader private sector credit growth and nor will it stimulate overall credit demand. However, what it has achieved is in creating an effective “shortage” of quality or risk-free income yielding assets in these regions. As this article details, if the European Central Bank (ECB) continues its current QE program it may actually “run out” of sovereign bonds to purchase.

A central bank buying up the bonds issued by its sovereign, while the sovereign itself pursues a policy of minimal net issuance (balanced fiscal budget) will inevitably lower yields (raise prices) for these securities dramatically. Equating this to an ageing demographic profile is simply disingenuous. Furthermore, this dynamic has suppressed corporate bond yields and thus forcing income investors from Europe and Japan, facing a deluge of growing savings, to either buy U.S. fixed income securities (thereby artificially suppressing U.S. fixed income yields) or taking on greater risk and buying higher yielding (but lower-rated) corporate or emerging market bonds.

We have no idea what ultimate risks for global financial stability this dynamic will present or when the tide will turn. Turn it will though, if not from some idiosyncratic event (the proverbial “butterfly” flapping its wings somewhere) or a shift in political sentiment and fiscal policy in the world’s surplus economies, then eventually it will turn as the consensus narrative (that ageing and shrinking populations in the developed world must equal sustained deflationary stagnation or in other words zero nominal GDP growth) gradually erodes and fades with the passage of time.

Yes, the demographic trends are clear and intractable and no one can really argue against that. However, we would point out that a shift in popular sentiment towards embracing rather than pushing back on immigration could still meaningfully alter the long-term demographic profile of any economy including those set to experience rapid ageing over the next few decades.

Nevertheless, we will assume for the sake of this article that a shift in immigration patterns will not materialize or at least sufficiently to meaningfully alter the long-term prognosis. However even with this assumption, we would still push back on the notion that an ageing demographic profile will automatically translate into “deflation”. To be sure, potential real growth will be lower or even quite close to zero, dependent upon productivity assumptions.

However, what many tend to overlook is the fact that retirees don’t simply cease to exist just because they no longer work. In fact, they will continue to consume services and goods at a rate very likely to be little changed from the years immediately preceding their retirement for a number of years post their retirement.

When one factors in the likely increase in demand for healthcare services, total demand or consumption in the economy may not end up being significantly impacted. Let’s consider the U.S. as one specific example. The Bureau of Labour Statistics (BLS) expects the total adult labour force to grow by roughly (on average) 0.5% per annum over the next decade. If we assume static participation and unemployment rates, we can equally make the simple assumption that the total number of employed in the U.S. will grow by a similar percentage.

The total non-farm workforce in the U.S. currently stands at roughly 151.72mn. If employment growth averages 0.5% over the next decade (far lower than the recent average), the total non-farm workforce will reach 160mn by 2030. Assuming median wage growth (per capita) of around 3%, total income growth will amount to around 3.5% per annum and by relation assuming that household savings rate remains unchanged, so too should nominal GDP growth (we also assume no structural shift in investment or net trade) . This is a long way from the zero nominal GDP growth being telegraphed by prevailing bond yields.

And if the unemployment rate holds steady at multi-decade lows (as it would, assuming employment growth equals the growth in the labour force), why would wage growth slow meaningfully from current levels? But this is not the end of the story.

Notably, the number of “near retirees” (between the age of 65 and 75) is expected to grow significantly over the next decade. As the graphic below illustrates, the number of adults over the age of 65 will increase from around 50mn to roughly 77mn by 2034, an increase of 27mn or three times the projected increase in the number of workers. Even if we assume that a retiree’s level of consumption is one-third that of a full-time employed adult, it would still equate to a consumption level equal to the net increase from new workers over the next decade.

Source: U.S. Department of Commerce, National Population Projections, 2017.

Very simply if we assume that the U.S. economy will add 1mn workers per year over the next decade and we add back the 3mn workers that are projected to retire (not because they are working but because they will cumulatively consume as much as the incremental workforce), real potential growth could average out at roughly 1% per annum, double the 0.5% estimate based purely on new labour market entrants.

Again, assuming no change in the savings rate for employed workers, then total available disposable “income” and therefore consumption could grow by roughly 4% per annum in nominal terms and therefore so would nominal GDP growth. We have used simplistic “back of the envelope” analysis to support our case but this thesis is broadly corroborated by a recent paper from the Bank of International Settlements (BIS).

The BIS paper shows that inflation is loosely correlated with the size of the working-age population relative to the overall population. During periods when the working-age population grows in size relative to the overall population disinflationary trends tend to emerge, while the opposite is true when the size of the working-age population shrinks relative to the overall population. The latter will become the dominant demographic reality for many advanced economies over the next two decades, portending a period of accelerating inflation.

Source: Bank of International Settlements

However, this is still not the end of the story! What if an ageing demographic profile leads to a shortage of workers, which ends up pushing wage growth even higher than the 3% growth rate we have assumed? Well, this would imply an even higher rate of income and consumption growth than the 3% to 4% we have modeled thus far. More importantly though, if wages are growing at say 5% as the dependency ratio jumps higher, it would require a significant improvement in productivity growth in order to prevent a sustained rise in overall inflation.

Not so fast some would caution, pointing out that a large surplus of lowly paid workers still exists in many parts of the world that will help keep a lid on prices (well assuming globalized supply chains remain intact). This may prove to be the case with regard to tradeable goods prices but we are not sure how a surplus pool of relatively inexpensive workers can help alleviate inflation pressure caused by a shortage of workers in service-orientated industries from hospitality and leisure to healthcare. Especially if the world is now turning its back on immigration and diversity.

Finally, we would also point out that with China’s working age population now projected to shrink in the years ahead, the vast pools of exploitable and inexpensive labour that may have existed two or three decades ago, simply do not exist today in the same quantum. As the graphic below depicts, at a global level the net anticipated change in working age population between 2015 and 2025 is projected to equal about 250mn.

Source: Global Demographics, Macquarie Research, December 2016

In the context of a total estimated working-age population of 5.7bn or even total employed of 3.3bn, this is a trivially small number (less than a 1% increase over 10 years). Furthermore, how many of those adults that will be added to the global working age population can actually find employment in the world’s global supply chains given the geographic disparity between their location (Africa, Middle East) and where most of the world’s factories are located?

Source: ILO modelled estimates, November 2018.

In reality, the vast pool of seemingly unlimited and inexpensive labour that can be readily absorbed by the world’s multi-national corporations, is simply a thing of the past. Instead of concerning ourselves with the impact that automation or the much vaunted “4 th Industrial Revolution” may have, perhaps we should be more concerned about a sustained rise in labour costs over the next decade.

In conclusion, we can probably say with near certainty that an ageing demographic profile and dwindling supply of inexpensive labour will likely lead to slower real growth over time. However, whether this actually ends up leading to slower nominal growth is, in our opinion, still an open question.

We would also point out that the current generation of retiring baby boomers will soon shift from a position of being net savers to net consumers as they liquidate and spend their retirement assets in the years ahead. We are not the only ones flagging this possibility and below reproduce a graphic from research Gavekal, projecting the potential coming inflection point as the global economy moves from a period of net saving to net “dis-saving”.

Apart from the upside risks to labour costs and inflation that we have detailed in this article, there is also the potential for the current shortage of higher yielding fixed income securities to turn into a glut at some point in the next decade. If this is the potential economic reality that awaits in the next decade, it should terrify yield-seeking or income-orientated investors living in a universe of zero or negative yielding fixed income securities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.