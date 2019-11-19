Triton International: Cost Of Capital Coming Down

When I started coverage back in early June 2019 of Triton International (TRTN), the largest lessor of the box containers used by shipping lines, American and Chinese tariffs were seemingly daily headlines, while concerns about inverted yield curves and what they portended for global economic growth were being vigorously debated. Fast forward a few months, and the yield curve has reverted to normal for the last month, headlines are about possible phase one of a trade agreement, and the degree of concern over a global slowdown has abated at least slightly. So with the changes in the macro-level environment, which I think logically play a major role in evaluating a company whose fortunes are at least indirectly tied to the global shipping industry, I thought a fresh look was worthwhile.

(Source)

Triton's Underlying Business Model and Recent Results

In a nutshell, Triton plays a significant part in global logistics, leasing those ubiquitous standardized containers that fill cargo vessels, which Marc Levinson detailed so well in his 2016 book "The Box." [I do recommend the book for anyone who is interested in the history of modern shipping and global trade]. For its clients, such as CMA CGM, leasing these containers takes out the risk of owning too many of them outright, in turn allowing inventory of containers to be closely matched to their needs. Triton takes on the actual ownership risks - determining how many new containers to order ahead with the risks of how many will be placed in service, and them deciding what to do with used containers, either try leasing them again or sell them. If the bottom were to fall out on global shipping somehow, Triton would be hurting as much as the shipping lines. However, the world economy today has been built on such global supply chains that the risks of a complete deterioration of demand for Triton's containers is highly unlikely.

Management reported that Q3 2019 results were slowing down in what historically has been a seasonally strong quarter, meaning the risks are certainly there. On the call, John O'Callaghan, head of marketing and operations, reported that:

Overall, the market is slow and our customer's expectations are on the conservative side for the remainder of 2019. Market forecasters are also predicting that growth expectations will be [down] from earlier estimates...the third quarter was unseasonably slow. However, our utilization is down by only 50 basis points over the quarter. This is a very reasonable change in the existing market and utilization remains high at 96.1%.

However, the risks are being mitigated as best as possible. Even in a slow quarter with total revenue down $20 million year-over-year, the company has been able to maintain EPS at $1.18, same as the year ago period. While this largely is due to having implemented a share buyback plan that has reduced the share count by more than 10% over the last twelve months, nevertheless the company is well positioned to keep generating solid cash flows.

Changes in the Equity and Debt

One of the slightly unusual features with Triton has been its willingness to essentially exchange preferred shares for common stock and deleverage. When I first wrote back in June, the company had issued a first series of preferred shares (TRTN.PA) paying an 8.50% yield to par [$2.125 dividend on $25 par]. Since then, two additional preferred series have been issued, the B series (TRTN.PB) and just quite recently the C series [see Seeking Alpha contributor's Arbitrage Trader's full description of the series C here]; the B series was issued at a yield to par of 8.00% and the new series C have been issued at 7.375% to par. These issues cannot be converted to common stock, and cannot be redeemed for par [$25.00 each] until March, September and December respectively in 2024 [five years each]. The A and B series trade hands well over par [~$2.00 over par for A and ~$1.50 for B], but the C series, while above par, is not yet bid up excessively [Seeking Alpha does not yet have market data on the C series]. The result of these issues, by funding the buybacks of the commons, has been to see the commons appreciate quite strongly year-to-date, with a well covered dividend of their own at 5.5% currently.

Data by YCharts

What is noticeable besides the multiple preferred shares available in a relatively short time span is that appetite for these at steadily declining yields is holding up. The common shares they have replaced had themselves yielded as high as 7.00%, which is more or less in line with the range on all of the preferred shares in terms of where they have settled in for trading. With the preferred shares, the total dividend payout each quarter has not really changed - it's been consistently around $41.5 million, give or take for the last several quarters, but keep in mind:

The common shares have gained 21% YTD, not counting dividends. The total liabilities on the balance sheet have come down by $470 million so far this year (from $7,455 million as of 12/31/18 to $6,985 million as of 9/31/19). More common share repurchases could be forthcoming with the proceeds from the series C, although other uses include "for general corporate purposes, including purchasing containers, repurchasing outstanding common shares, payment of dividends and repaying or repurchasing outstanding indebtedness." And finally, while it will take until 2024 due to the rules on redeeming the preferred shares, I would certainly expect Triton to start doing so as early as possible if conditions allow it when the time comes, even if it means re-leveraging to some degree.

Ultimately, the effect is that Triton's total cost of capital is edging down as total dividend payments remain steady and leverage comes down. Given the pace so far, I could even imagine a scenario of more preferred shares being issued at a yield to par well under 7.00%.

Conclusion

While as general rule of thumb I have never been a big defender of share buybacks in spite of the financial logic, in this particular case the strategy has clearly been beneficial to the common shareholders. In addition, the range of preferred offerings offers a reason for another style of investors to take a look at Triton while giving Triton means to flexibly deleverage somewhat heading into what appears to be at least a couple of slow quarters.

Management seems clear eyed about the trends in global trade and taken have been taking the appropriate steps operationally to show some caution in new investments. While I've had the both the common shares and A and B preferred on my watchlist for a while, I was personally looking for the additional security of the preferred dividend without as high a premium to par required for buying into either the A or B, and C shares have provided just such an entry point with the furthest out date for redemption. The actual yield on cost at $25.50 is about 7.20% compared to the A series at 7.80% currently and 6.75% for the B series, with only a $0.50 premium to par, much lower than the other premiums. With an expectation that Triton will attempt to redeem these issues as early as possible, I currently favor series C for income.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TRTN.PC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I recently initiated a small long position in TRTN Preferred C Series, and may add to my position within the 72 hours, or go long in the common shares as well.