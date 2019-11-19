Booking Holdings Inc.'s (BKNG) CEO Glenn Fogel Presents at RBC Capital Markets Technology, Internet, Media, Telecommunications Conference 2019 - (Transcript)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) RBC capital Markets technology, Internet, Media, Telecommunications Conference November 19, 2019 11:30 AM ET

Glenn Fogel - Chief Executive Officer and President

Mark Mahaney - RBC Capital Markets

Mark Mahaney

All right, I'm Mark Mahaney, Director of Internet Research at RBC. Glenn Fogel, the CEO of Booking Holdings is with us. We've got 30 minutes. I'm going to ask questions for 28 of those and then we'll open it up for Q&A. Glenn, thanks a ton for coming here.

Here is the question I want to start off with. You've been able to maintain 11% roughly room night growth this year. I think this has been not an optimal year for global travel and I try to remind people like Booking is really a global travel company. The percentage of your travel that's cross-border it's those Europeans. There are some in the audience who like to travel everywhere around the world.

Yes, they are [indiscernible] this one, and people in China traveling. And there's been a series of conditions, whether it's currency, political disturbances or whatever, that have made this kind of a sub-par year and my reaction to all that is, whether Booking can sustain 11% room night growth in this environment, it's not terrible, but it's not great. That should give us confidence in the building for the company to sustain high single-digit low double-digit room night growth for the next couple of years? Your thoughts?

Glenn Fogel

Well my thought is we don't give out any sort of numerical forecast beyond our current quarter. So I will say this though, look travel is a great industry. It has weathered storms forever and it will continue. There will be years that are better than other years without doubt. But the fact is, it will continue in the long run to grow faster than GDP. And the part of the business that we're in we're just the digital commerce way, we should do a little bit better than that. So I'm absolutely long-term bullish on our industry which is a great industry to be in.

Mark Mahaney

How about taking a shot at the question of whether, has this been a good environment for Booking and global travel this year, on a scale of 1 to 10, would you call this a 10, a 6?

Glenn Fogel

We've made some very good moves during the year and have seen some progress. I really like helping to get on long-term goal that I've talked about, this thing we call the connected trip. I'm pretty pleased about some of the things that we've rolled out. I like the fact that we now have our flights products [ph] up that we never had before really for Booking.com and at the same time we have it up in Agoda. So that's a good thing. I like the fact that selling that while it's a very small thing, but it shows that when we say we're going to do something we do it. So for example, you know it's over a year ago, we invested money into a company called Grab and I explained why we are making that investment.

I talked about the idea that a customer for Booking.com when they showed up in an Asian country and they had gotten off the airport and they're saying, okay how long are you going to get around. And we wanted to produce a way using the Booking.com app that a person could instantly get a ride sharing service without having to download a new app they never heard of, they never put their credit card in, that would just be seamless, holistic frictionless way and now we're doing it.

It now is up and running, the Grab app. It's on the Booking.com app and you don’t see Grab, it just looks like Booking.com. You land in Singapore, you get out, you pull up your Booking.com app and you can get a ride straight out. That to me is progress. So I'm very pleased with what we've done. In terms of the macro world, look this is going to be, as I said up down, up down, we'll be fine.

Mark Mahaney

Okay, okay. Okay, let's talk about the connected trip then. And maybe you talked about why, I don't know, it's not right now, but it's a relatively way recently you've started to emphasize the connected trip and Air Overseas was something that would never, we never saw before until this year, so why the focus on it now, just the timing question and then how many different pieces do you have to put together to really create the connected trip?

Glenn Fogel

So, the reason that we have built out the flight product and are continuing to build it out, it’s at a very stage. We literally just released it out in Europe a few weeks ago and only for a few countries. The reason it is so important is, a lot of people like to start their travel planning with a flight. So we want to capture those people right at the beginning, one. Two, if you want to create this connected trip that makes it so much easier, you've got to do all parts of it. If there is any break in that product, then it's not a holistic seamless way.

So for example, and I've talked about this a bit in the past about, if you have a flight, if something goes wrong with that flight, well the problems are going to cascade through the rest of the trip if your flight is cancelled or delayed. If we have that flight information, we have done that flight, we can then correct every single other part of that trip and fix it for the person. It makes it so much better. And I've seen it done. I've seen it done, but it's done manually. And it's done by the traveler, and it's a pain.

If you ever had a flight you had to change, and then you have to change the pickup at the airport. Then you have to change your restaurant reservation because you're not going to land in time to actually make that business dinner that you were planning to make. Those things that we can do ourselves in the future in this connected trip seamlessly, frictionlessly, now create a much better experience that will build the loyalty. They'll be happy to come back to us direct, that's the win.

Mark Mahaney

You are two times larger in terms of hotel room nights sold than, well at least first is Expedia. And they've been offering a package of services for a long time. They've been offering "connected trip" for a long time. So my take on that is connected trip is a - it sounds like a nice opportunity for you, but it is probably not a huge incremental opportunity for you?

Glenn Fogel

I think it's a game changer just done the right way and what you have talked about, Expedia, Expedia has offered many different products and what is seen more as a cross-sell type event. There is no personalization the way I want to do it. Look, when I go to London, and I stay using Booking.com in Mayfair, on my own dime because it's all expensive hotels there. When I do that I want to get offers from restaurants in Mayfair from OpenTable which we own. Currently we don't have that set up yet, but absolutely that personalization, it will be, I'm saying clearly just I should be getting a really expensive restaurant offers to me. Similarly, the different type of ground transportation.

So the personalization is a critical part of the connected trip along with the customer service. And given the opportunity to the merchant - for the suppliers to merchandise what they have, those restaurants in Mayfair is a simple example, they want to get my money. They want me to go there. So we have this platform in the future that enables them, maybe I get a reduced price for a Cabernet and maybe just let me know there's a great Cabernet and that I would love to come to their restaurant. That's the thing. By creating this absolutely overarching platform that enables both sides to know more about each other that's the opportunity.

Mark Mahaney

It sounds like a great opportunity, but like how long does that take to put together? I know you, if you're just launching this, is this going to take years to clearly create a personalized connected trip?

Glenn Fogel

You know, it will take years to have the perfect of everything, but we're already seeing it. We – I was at – in London with a bunch of investors and it was a great story because we're talking about this, and the person the investor told us, it was just wonderful. So, yes I see it happening because I booked with Booking.com and I had a family and I think the family was six or five or whatever, you guys offer me this really discounted people mover [indiscernible]. And it was like perfectly over that went up because he must have known how many people we have, but and the guy said, but I didn’t trust the price, so I checked around and the price was much lower than anything else. To me that was a perfect example of that work.

Mark Mahaney

Okay, that sounds good. All right, but it is still going to take you a while, I guess to put it together perfectly.

Glenn Fogel

Oh, it's never going to be done. I mean, yes let's not be foolish about his guys. Technology changes all the time. There will be new things that will come down the way that we need to work in a restaurant and new things, I haven’t even thought of yet that will happen. But because we're the biggest, because we have incredible technology, because we have scale, we can afford more than anybody else in the industry to work on these issues, to solve these problems, to bring it out, bring it fruition faster than anybody else and better than anybody else.

We can afford to have a center in Tel Aviv that has some incredible AI genius type machine learning gurus who are out there doing this personalization. We've got a bunch of – it's a whole center there. Okay? How many people can afford that? Not a lot. And I can go on and on and on why scale wins.

Mark Mahaney

Okay, I think part of the connected trip is going to be the local attractions and that's been kind of a area of investment and build out for last several years, just talk about how well that's doing so far, the traction you are seeing building out the local attractions?

Glenn Fogel

It's early, it's very, very early. It is a very fragmented market. We bought a company called FareHarbor, that helps in the very long term area of attractions. It is something that is going to take a lot of time because the fragmentation, the connectivity for that. But again, once you get that out, you start getting all the stuff flowing and learning about what people want to buy and create that personalization and offer those whether it be the smallest player who is offering a scuba trip to some of the large players that are big tours, being able to offer them an opportunity for them to sell what they want to sell to our incredible demand platform, the largest demand platform for travel. That's a great advantage.

Mark Mahaney

Okay, and can you disclose anything about the attach rates you're seeing and do those, are those normally add-on sales? Did you actually have people coming to Booking just for the attractions?

Glenn Fogel

So, currently we have had some people who have been experimenting with people buying on their own. So, but it is primarily this is the way for people who already booked. That being said, it is very-very early. We don't give away any attachment rates, but I will say this is like expected to increase substantially over time as we build it out, as we become more familiar with it. But, and this is really the important thing.

As you know, the amounts that we're talking about are smaller than the hotel industry. So in terms of what it will add in terms of benefit to the bottom line when you compare the hotel vertical in terms it's going to be a relatively smaller park. But by adding that value that the person feels that when they go to Booking.com they get that so much easier when they are in-destination on that app and they are getting the notification, oh look I can do that. And I've given that example.

I gave that example last year, if you recall, the one about Salzburg, I'm going to give it again. So [indiscernible] heard it and you can do your emails. But I was in Salzburg with my family and my wife had done the booking with Booking.com for the hotel. And we are in the center of Salzburg and on the app came a notification of oh, don’t forget the things you can do in Salzburg and my wife called it out right there, looked at it. And she looked, oh look we're right where the funicular that goes up to the castle. Let's do that. And I said great, one press, one press gets the QR code comes up right away.

We look okay, what do we do next? There were all these cashiers and there were all these lines for people to pay for the ticket to go up the funicular to the castle. There was one cashier had a sign that said Booking.com, no line. We go in there. My wife shows the QR code. No problem. Up we go. Everybody else are pulling out their euros, pulling out their credit cards, we're up and it cost less because we negotiated a deal, so ours was less than everybody else's, that's the win.

Mark Mahaney

The hills were alive?

Glenn Fogel

I didn’t hear that, but yes. That's the place.

Mark Mahaney

All right. I know you read all of our research. And we've called out two themes from the last quarter, one was the Google squeeze and the other one is just rising regulatory scrutiny. So on the Google squeeze you didn’t call it out, but two other companies did, Expedia and TripAdvisor that we call it that's the Google squeeze, there is no more Google free launch. And so, the companies that were dependent on Google SEO for traffic aren't getting as much traffic because SEO has been pushed out. Just talk about your dependency on Google SEO on organic search and let's talk about your overall marketing mix and how that's needed to change over the last couple of years?

Glenn Fogel

So we said on the call that it's a small channel for us. So, yes, we saw some headwinds, so that's a small channel for us. In terms of mix, so we built this company really built the company on pay per performance Mark to begin with and so secret that we did it with Google and Google and us have had a very good relationship together. We've both benefitted tremendously. We continue to look though, this has got a song going on.

Mark Mahaney

Sorry Glenn.

Glenn Fogel

So we know though, in the long run though, we want people to come back to us direct. I can wait.

Mark Mahaney

It's Mark Buscombe.

Glenn Fogel

Oh, okay.

Mark Mahaney

Sorry, but that wasn’t very nice.

Glenn Fogel

So we know that we want people to come direct and lots of things, first thing is, get the person in whatever way we can and convert them to come direct by giving them great service, by giving them great value and make sure with the greatest breadth of different things that that could stay at. All the things that creates a better way for people who do to travel and now we do brand marketing. If you recall, long time ago we did no brand marketing at Booking.com and we've built that out and we continue to build it. Pulled it back a little bit.

One of the things I said when I first became CEO of Booking Holdings, is I mentioned how we're going to have brand marketing at some important parks. But I also made it very clear that we weren’t going to waste money, that we're going to do it scientifically as much as possible. We're going to experiment and if things do not work we'll fall back and try again. So we've continuing to do that. Brand marketing is important. Pay for performance is marketing, it is important. All these elements are important, but the best thing is, to provide a better service. That's the winter.

Mark Mahaney

Do you think you've been able to diversify the marketing channels as efficiently as you would like, I know it's a long path. I know one of the ways that we can tell and one of the ways you ask us to judge you is the percentage of your traffic that's direct. You've now said it's over 50%. My guess is that that's kind of glacially moving up. Is there any reason to think that you could, is there anything you can do to accelerate it up and my guess is that you've just it's hard to get channels that are as efficient as Google paid search. Social just hasn't really worked. There is no commercial intent there. Just comment on the ability to diversify away from Google paid search and how much higher and how long is it going to take you to go from over 50% to 75% of traffic being direct?

Glenn Fogel

So let me tell you, so I don’t forget. You mentioned social and we've talked about this in the past. Social is harder for the travel industry it seems. Obviously somebody must be doing very well with social because companies like these look are saying revenue growing very substantially. So there are people that are paying a lot of money for social. We continue to work on that. We're continue to work with Facebook and all the social platforms to figure out what's the best way, because we would love to provide money to launch different platform given any – we'll give you all the money if we have a good ROI. So we're going to achieve to work on that.

Mark Mahaney

Absolutely.

Glenn Fogel

Now in terms of rate that direct will move up, I'm not going to talk much about what the rate is, but clearly I'll just reemphasize when I say how important that is to us, our belief is that that is the goal that's most important is to make it so that people come back to us direct. People generally in the past had a loyalty to a travel agent before there was any digital travel commerce at all, people went to the same travel agent all the time. Why? Because that person knew who you were. They know what you could afford.

They knew what you liked and they'd give you a few choices, but they knew what really was best. And then if anything went wrong that person was there to fix it, anything that went wrong 24 x 7. We want to recreate that same feeling using technology, so it will be a lot cheaper than a human being in a way that's even better, because unlike the travel agent person, the database doesn't forget anything about your members or so and knows what's good for.

It remembers all the things you've done in the past you so can better personalize things in the future. Walgreens weren't technology is better. That's what we're trying to create. That is what we're creating. And that's where I think in the end we will have a much better direct rate in the future, but I am not going to tell you how fast it is going to grow.

What have been the factors that have a bit more successful in bringing that direct traffic above 50%? Has it been product changes? Has it been marketing channel mix, what's gotten that up to above 50%. Obviously many factors, but it's in the end if you have a crappy experience you don't go back. It's that simple. If you have a good experience you come back. And clearly what we really want is we love the factors drawing people to the app.

The mobile world is really where everything is moving toward. And we need to make sure that people know and are aware of all the things that that app can do and then in the connected trip the app really a center for [indiscernible] just gave. It gives you so much more information that you activate and you can do an action on it immediately wherever you are.

Mark Mahaney

Okay. Let me ask you the regulation question then since we and then soon as, key overhangs and we have a speaker later on this afternoon just focusing on it. Do you feel like big techs should be regulated more? Do you feel like Google should be regulated more than it is?

Glenn Fogel

It's an extremely broad question. I've still got over a minute or what.

Mark Mahaney

Do you want to complain about Google?

Glenn Fogel

No, I don’t want to complain about any of my partners. I will speak aloud you can switch the mics out and still hear.

Mark Mahaney

Is that so?

Glenn Fogel

We're good. So the question about regulation. Look, you want to have regulation that has fair to all the players. One of the, I don’t know you talk regulations, and I want to go a more, an area with no [indiscernible].

Mark Mahaney

Thank you. Let's talk about the home business a little bit. Clearly theirs is a lot of conflict a lot of issues regarding the home industry. And we've been in favor you know, alternative accommodations…

Glenn Fogel

Alternative accommodations, exactly. We've always been in favor of having a platform that is fair to everybody. So yes, we want to do what is best for our customers what want us good for the host. We also want to do it right for the communities, because let's face it, there is some issues there externalities in this alternative combination in certain cities in the world. People are saying, hey there are too many people coming to this neighborhood, it is over running the area.

But we get it, so we always want to work with the regulators in a way to create something that is fair and let's say equitable for all the players. That's the way all regulations should be done. And whether it be for our little part of the world in terms of the alternative accommodations where people start talking about, well how do we handle political advertising on other platforms, all these things is taken into consideration, all of the players and come up with something that actually works best for everybody, not one particular side.

Mark Mahaney

Okay, okay, let's just stay on alternative accommodation sense for a little bit. Talk about how big of a business this has become for you? I think there has been a little bit of disclosure, not enough, about how big this segment is. Talk about the relative attractiveness of it? I think as an OTA more supply more better and alternative accommodations mean that are more places to stay when you are in Salzburg. So that should be good for your business. How well have you've been able to get people to alternative accommodations? So just talk about how well-positioned you think you are in that market?

Glenn Fogel

So, yes, we like where we are in that business and continue to grow it. We have resources dedicated to continue to grow it out. We believe it is something that people want. People enjoy. One of the great things about our method unlike some of our competitors is that we offer up the alternative combinations and the hotel right on the same searches. Because most people when you start thinking about where you're going to go, you're not sure what kind of a place you want to stay at. So it is great to see it on one page you compare one against another and see all the elements of it.

Second thing is, the way we do it. We don't believe we should offer a upfront and then at the end hit somebody with a traveler's fee, we're totally against that. Be transparent show the price right up front. Another thing is, instantly be able to confirm that booking. One of the things that I've actually had my family my wife again, she tried to, so actually looked at another competitor site to try and get her home, and she then told me how the event where she went back and forth with the owner.

Back and forth, back and forth and after a week the person [indiscernible] never mind no one will rent it. What a pain that is. Our platform, you get a instant confirmation as soon as you want it you get it. I think that's the better way to do it. I think that's why we're going to continue to grow the way we're growing and I believe in the long run you are going to see a lot more people who are more comfortable using that product.

Mark Mahaney

Okay, I think one of the things that may be somewhat underappreciated by Booking is how broad your footprint is or in Asia you talked about the ADR pressure, one of them is, you have this ongoing mix shift towards some lower ADR Asian markets, just talk about how well you are positioned? Do you think you are in Asia, China outbound travel, travel in sought east Asia, et cetera.

Glenn Fogel

You know, Asia is absolutely going to be the dominating area of travel for some time. Growth in Asia in the long run could continue to outpace any other part of the world in terms of the growth factor. In the recent past there have been some issues. Trade war between the U.S. and China, you may be aware that China out bounded the U.S. Last year was the first year we actually had a decline of outbound China to the U.S. People seen on TV some of the things happening in Hong Kong, that has impacted travel to Hong Kong.

So there are always going to be areas of the world that can affect travel and certainly in Asia we've had some things have actually been things you could actually see hitting your numbers. In the long run though we're going to continue to spend a lot of time, energy and effort in that area and we have a great company besides Booking.com there.

We have Agoda there which was born and grew up in Asia between Bangkok and Singapore. It is a great place for us to have talent and people really understand those markets. And we say Asia by the way, Asia is a lot of countries and a lot of different cultures, large different ways to do business and it is good to have both companies there to be able to have the resources necessary to be successful in what will continue to be the fasted growing area for a long time.

Mark Mahaney

You pretty much have the right set of assets, oh I'm sorry, just talk, just briefly about China and Ctrip, I can't tell whether that was a positive development for you or not that was a long standing partnership, I know it still is, but its shifted a little bit, you are now working also working with [indiscernible] in China. Are you better positioned to have the same or less well-positioned than you were before?

Glenn Fogel

Look, I am very pleased with how we are situated in China. In general, we have our organic growth there with almost a thousand employees in China, our own employees who are doing work there for both our Agoda and Booking.com brands. We also do things with partnerships. We have an investment in Ctrip. We've had that for a very long time that continues. Ctrip continues to sell our hotels, we like that.

We also have investment in [indiscernible], like that one too and have an investment in Didi, I like that one too. So we have all different ways, organic, partnerships, and then we have relationships that we don't have investments in, standard, affiliate relationships for some very big players in China. Lots of different ways to do it. Yes right now China economics has a little bit of a slowdown. Yes that's impacted travel a bit right now. But again, can't be there for the long term. [Indiscernible] Single-year or a couple of years affect what your long term goal is.

Mark Mahaney

I was going to ask about capital allocations and open up to any Q&A, anything different about capital allocation that we should go in for consideration of paying a dividend, you've been consistently buying back stock for a while. You used that cash flow in a very shareholder-friendly manner I think, but any thoughts on the dividend.

Glenn Fogel

No look, we will continue to evaluate and we have no plans at the present time to do any sort of a dividend. We will continue to make sure that we are balanced in terms of what we're trying, where we put the money to work in terms of building out different services, products that we need for the future. We will decide on terms of what we're going to do in terms of marketing spend and we'd say okay what's the right amount to do in terms of buybacks, always trying to maintain a good balance to maintain what is essentially a long-term view.

Q - Mark Mahaney

Any questions from the audience? Start on the left here, just shout it out.

Unidentified Analyst

Just wondering, given your [indiscernible] competitors issued [indiscernible] positive products [indiscernible]. I wonder is that Glenn you'd be more aggressive if the option is the way those things were prices, and acquisitions [indiscernible]?

Glenn Fogel

We always are looking at what's going on in the marketplace. We always recognize that all the different elements of the travel business are extremely competitive. Whether it'd be the price that you offer to a consumer, whether it be the amount you pay for performance marketing, option, all these things extremely competitive and there is a tremendous amount of game strategy going on. And you have to decide in terms of what your action will do, what will happen, always trying to figure out what's the right thing to maximize your long-term success. We're very pleased with where we are right now and the way we are running the company.

Mark Mahaney

Please?

Unidentified Analyst

So [indiscernible] marketing, given that you are growing very nicely at double-digits while gross margin is down year-over-year, how do you think about the capacity [ph] spend [indiscernible] even?

Glenn Fogel

Once in a while spend more money, that's for sure, but we'll be able to spend an ROI that you believe is appropriate at that time. Look I would love to have better ROIs and have more traffic, it would be wonderful. Just keep going up like that. But the fact is, these markets are dynamic. They move around and then depending upon what you do is going to affect a lot of others. You be very careful how you do your business. Again, I'm pleased with where we are with our ROIs. I'm pleased with our spend. If we thought it should be different, we would have already have done it.

Mark Mahaney

You've been the CEO now for the better part of two years.

Glenn Fogel

It will be three years and a month-and-a-half, not that I keep track of it.

Mark Mahaney

Yes, like I said, about 3, 2 years, and you've been with the company for 30 years. So what was the biggest challenge that you've found, what has been the biggest negative surprise since you've become CEO?

Glenn Fogel

Well, I just got to say, 20, I'm not that old, it's 20 years, not 30. Look this business has changed so much since I joined in February 2000. If you recall February 2000 and three weeks before the internet bubble peaked. And which shows that I have absolutely no way to choose where to go into a business. That fact that we then had desktop, only right and slow dial up modems. And it's amazing and we bought anything off the damn thing.

Really, when you think about it now, can you believe it, they waited 5 minutes for the ring to download and look at where we are now. We went from desktop. You started to get broadband, you started to get mobile. Now you've got all the AI stuff coming and there are so many new things coming down the road. Quantum computing, all these different things. The fact is that if you are small, if you don't have resources or capital you'll be left behind, because changed.

Everything is changing so rapidly. Us as a bigger player, we have the capability to maintain, invest in these futuristic things to maintain ahead of the curve. And by the way that helps us because our partners, the overwhelming majority of our partners cannot possibly afford or even have the capability, we've been thinking about these things. Our hotel partners, they are still making sure the flowers are good in the lobby right, do you think they've got big IT things to worry, about things like quantum computing, no. AI no.

All of these things, these things that we do we and we do it at scale and we provide these services to our partners at an incredibly affordable price. We don't charge them anything unless they make money. It's a great system. It's worked very, very well. And we're going to continue to do that. And I believe over time we will become more and more successful for all these things I have just said about for the last 29 minutes.

Mark Mahaney

Thank you, Glenn. Glenn Fogel, CEO of Booking.com