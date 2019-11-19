Agenus On A Roll With More Catalysts Ahead

Agenus (AGEN) is one of the most exciting biotechnology companies available at a reasonable price today. After slumping to a 52-week low of $1.95 per share back in December 2018, news of a deal with Gilead (GILD) to license multiple potential cancer therapies pushed the stock back up in January 2019. But cancer therapies take a long time to develop, and Agenus slumped again, displaying much volatility during 2019. On November 4, at the Q3 analyst conference, CEO Garo Armen announced that Agenus was in negotiations with potential partners for the use of its cancer agents in combinations with other therapies. There could be the first announcement in the next few weeks. Deals would include a modest upfront payment plus milestones and double-digit royalties if commercialization is achieved.

That did not move the stock much, but on November 11 Agenus announced a licensing deal with UroGen Pharma (URGN), which I will treat in more detail below. Since investors had waited almost a year, from the early hinting, for the Gilead deal to be announced, most (including me) had assumed a long timeline for new deals. The stock moved higher, reaching $4.01 on November 12. It closed at $3.72 on Friday, November 15. At that price it is 90% above the 52-week low.

This article will briefly cover the Gilead and UroGen deals, and then look at potential catalysts and their possible effects on the stock price.

Agenus Overview

Agenus can be considered a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, but it does have one of its agents, QS-21, licensed to GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and being used as a component in a commercial vaccine, Shingrix for preventing Shingles. In order to continue its R&D program without issuing stock to raise cash, Agenus monetized the revenue stream from QS-21 by taking an advance against it from a third party. Shingrix is a very successful vaccine. As a result that advance is more or less repaid, though still on the company books as a debt. Agenus expects a $40 million payment in 2020 from Shingrix QS-21.

Agenus has always specialized in the immune system, starting with vaccines, including possible cancer vaccines. A few years ago it acquired a company developing cancer checkpoint modulator antibodies. It has since licensed some of these potential cancer therapies to Incyte (INCY), Merck (MRK), and Gilead.

Gilead Licensing Deal

Gilead is developing three potential therapies licensed from Agenus. Details of the financial aspects of the deal were announced in January 2019, see Agenus Closes $150 million Immune-Oncology Transaction with Gilead. Most notable is that there is the potential for $1.7 billion in future fees and milestones for Agenus. The initial $150 million included a $120 million cash upfront payment and a $30 million equity investment.

A $7.5 million milestone for GS-1423 was announced in March 2019 for the IND application to the FDA to begin clinical trials. GS-1423 was described as a first-in-class molecule designed to block mechanisms that tumors use to escape treatment. According to Gilead it is a bispecific antibody with solid tumors as a target. Gilead had its second Agenus IND to the FDA accepted in August, resulting in a $7.5 million AGEN2373 milestone payment to Agenus. Also in August the IND acceptance for AGEN1223 resulted in a $7.5 million milestone. 1223 is a bispecific designed to selectively deplete immune-suppressing cells from the tumor microenvironment while boosting cancer-fighting effector T cells and sparing important peripheral regulatory T cells.

Gilead and Agenus have been secretive about the projects. They will need to tell us more when they report Phase 1 results at a science conference. All of these compounds are in Phase 1 trials. They may be used as combination agents, so multiple trials or cohorts would not be surprising. Results of Phase 1 trials are potential stock-moving catalysts, but of course negative results would be a negative catalyst. More important will be Phase 2 trial results, which could have a significant influence on both Agenus and Gilead stock. It is not possible to predict outcomes, despite intense pre-clinical vetting; we just have to wait.

UroGen Licensing Deal

Recently, on November 11, Agenus announced it was licensing AGEN1884 to UroGen. Agenus received $10 million in cash at that time. 1884 is an anti-CTLA-4 antibody, in the same class as Bristol-Myers (NYSE:BMY) Yervoy. If commercialized Agenus can receive royalties tiered from 14% up to 20% plus up to $200 million in development milestones. It is important to note that Agenus is not licensing full US or foreign rights to UroGen. Instead the license is for combination therapy with UroGen's sustained release technology for intravesical delivery in patients with urinary tract cancers. So Agenus can continue to use 1884 for its own clinical targets, and could license it to other companies, as will be discussed further below.

Potential Licensing Deals

Agenus is actively working to license its products. Another deal besides the UroGen deal could be announced at any time. Before considering those, it should be noted that Incyte has licensed 5 antibodies from Agenus, four of which are in Phase 1 trials. These modulate the well-known targets GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. The product that is not in a clinical trial yet has an undisclosed target. Merck has licensed a product it is calling MK-4830 with ILT4 as a target. These antibodies are likely to be used in combination therapies with other checkpoint modulators, rather than as monotherapies. In the case of Incyte I would not be surprised if they are tested in combination with Jakafi.

As illustrated by the UroGen deal, Agenus is capable of licensing its potential therapies to multiple companies, in some cases for very specific indications, likely as components of combination therapies. In addition to AGEN1884, this could happen with AGEN1811 and its PD-1 inhibitor, AGEN2034 (balstilimab), which would be a competitor for Keytruda. Some more obscure potential licensing candidates from the Agenus pipeline are in the preclinical stage, as shown on this image:

Source: Agenus Pipeline

At the recent R&D day Agenus pointed out that it has developed more checkpoint antibodies in the last five years than any of the major pharmaceutical companies. There is no reason to think Agenus research efforts will slow down. There may be a lot of antibodies that will be revealed in the years ahead, which is one reason this company is so exciting.

Potential Trial Data Points for Agenus-owned Therapies

It is possible a substantial amount of revenue and profit will be driven by compounds that Agenus hopes to get approved soon (perhaps in 2020 or 2021). They would likely be marketed by Agenus in the United States and partnered for the rest of the world. The most advanced candidates are AGEN2034 (balstilimab) and AGEN1884 (zalifrelimab). Applications for accelerated approval are planned for 2020. First the PD-1 agent, 2034, will be filed as a monotherapy for cervical cancer. The CTLA-4 agent would be combined with 2034 for the second BLA. Agenus estimates the initial indication, cervical cancer, could have a $165 million per year run rate. But once the first approvals are through, the plan is to expand the label to other cancers. Agenus estimates a market potential of $8 billion per year. Aside from taking projections like that with the usual caveats, it could take years to do the trials needed for the label expansions. But first revenue could begin to flow as early as 2021.

Notable is the potential of AGEN1811, which is being touted as a substantially improved CTLA-4 therapy. While still subject to clinical tests, 1811 is believed to be better than Yervoy for T cell activation, T-reg depletion (T-regs protect the cancer), and less side effects. This is an important agent for investors to watch. AGEN1811 is in Phase 1 testing, with initial results possible in 2020.

Cash Runway

So, a lot is likely to happen in 2020, or even before the end of 2019. One question that has dogged Agenus over the years is its ability to raise cash, and how much dilution will be involved in that process. As a starting point, at the end of Q3 Agenus had a cash and equivalents balance of $93 million. The cash burn in Q3 was $29 million. The $10 million from UroGen will help in Q4. In 2020 Agenus expects $60 million in cash, with $40 million coming from GSK and $20 million from milestones. Still, that does not leave a large cash balance towards the end of 2020. Agenus clearly prefers to raise cash through licensing deals, but a stock offering cannot be ruled out, especially if the stock price rises to a point that is more consistent with the company's future prospects.

Caveats

There is no guarantee that Agenus's own clinical trials, or those of its partners, will succeed. Even if therapies are approved by the FDA or foreign regulators, there is no guarantee that sales will reach projected levels. All the usual caveats that apply to any company also apply. Given the large number of therapies, including combinations, under development, some trial failures would not be a surprise. The stock price will likely fall on bad data, just as it usually rises on good data reports.

Conclusion: Momentum With Many Potential Upside Catalysts

I strongly suggest potential new investors listen to the full 3-hour Agenus R&D day recording from November 15. It will give you a much more profound understanding of why I am excited about Agenus than this short overview can. 2020 should be an exciting year. Any one announcement of outstanding results from Agenus, Gilead, Incyte or Merck could give the stock a significant boost.

