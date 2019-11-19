Micron's Declines May Only Be Starting

Micron (NASDAQ:MU) has been struggling in recent weeks, but it may be about to get even worse. The chart shows there may be a bearish technical pattern forming that suggests the stock falls. Additionally, the stock has underperformed versus the broader market and sector recently as well. It could be a sign that investors are rotating out of Micron into other names in the sectors.

Additionally, there has been some betting in the options market that suggests the stock may fall as well. More interestingly, bearish activity comes at a time when reports are surfacing that DRAM price declines are slowing and NAND prices are starting to rise.

Technical Take

Technically, the stock has been struggling in recent days at a level of resistance at $48.75. The stock has failed at this price on several occasions since the end of October. More worrisome is that the stock could be creating a bearish technical pattern known as a head and shoulder pattern. However, for this pattern to be confirmed, the stock would need to fall below the neckline at $42. The chart does show the characteristic of a head and shoulder, such as declining levels of volume since July.

Additionally, the relative strength index has been steadily declining since reaching overbought levels in July, when it rose above 70. The RSI has been steadily trending lower, acting as an indication that the momentum is leaving the stock.

Overall, if the stock falls below support at $45.50, then it seems likely for shares to decline to around $42, a drop of about 10% from the stock's price of $46.60 on November 19.

Underperforming

Also, another sign that perhaps the stock has lost some favor among investors is its underperformance. Since September 1, Micron's stock has increased by only 3%. That compares to the broader S&P 500 increase of 6.6% and the VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) rise of over 17%.

Betting Shares Fall

More interesting was some recent options betting involving buying a put and call for expiration on December 20. The open interest levels for the $55 puts and calls both increased by roughly 13,000 contracts each on November 19. When digging deeper into the data provided by Trade Alert, it shows that both the call and put where bought, creating a straddle. This is a strategy where a trader profits if the stock price rises or falls above a specific range.

In this case, the cost to buy the put and the call was about $8. It means that the stock would need to rise above $65 or fall below $47. With the stock trading currently around $46.50, it would appear to be a bet that leans towards this stock falling further.

Improved Pricing?

What seems more surprising here is that all of the negative market trends are occurring during a time when the outlook for NAND and DRAM pricing trends may be improving. According to an article published in Business Korea, NAND prices had their sharpest price increase since March 2017. Meanwhile, DRAM prices are still declining at a slowing pace.

Risks

The significant risk in the negative view laid out above is that the company will report results in mid-December. The company has a history of topping analysts' earnings estimates. Over the past eight quarters, the company has met or beaten analysts' earnings estimates.

Of course, should that happen again, it stands a chance that the stock goes back to rising following results. Should the stock continue to rise above resistance t $48.76, it could go on to climber to around $51.40.

By looking at the trends and momentum in the stock, it seems that the shares may have further to fall. The interpretation of these trends appears to be overwhelming at this point.

