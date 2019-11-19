Tesla Q4 Halftime Report

Leaves are really starting to fall along with temperatures in the US. In the last couple of days, we passed the halfway point of the fourth calendar quarter of the year, which usually is the best sales quarter for electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA). After a surprise Q3 profit has sent shares soaring higher, investors are looking at this quarter to continue the positive momentum. Today, I want to take a look at where some key items stand as we pass the midway point of Q4.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Netherlands leads the charge, US the big unknown

Normally, by now, every Tesla watcher, including myself, would have dissected the October sales estimates from around the globe. Tesla reportedly started Q4 with a low amount of inventory, so there was an expectation of soft sales for the first month of the period. Unfortunately, key site InsideEvs is no longer providing estimates on a monthly basis, but TMC Europe did show that Model 3 sales in that region were about half of what was seen in the first month of Q3.

At the moment, we do have an estimate from CleanTechnica for Tesla in the United States during October, but I'm not sure how reliable this site is. The site shows 9,000 Model 3 sales, down from 12,550 that InsideEvs had for July. Model S and X sales were a little better than their Q3 counterpart. The US will be closely watched in the coming months as the last part of the Federal EV tax credit runs out, which may cause Tesla to reduce prices when 2020 starts.

That's perhaps the biggest benefit cliff coming, although another one will hit the Netherlands at the end of this year as well. The benefit in kind tax rate is doubling along with a reduction of the lower rate's vehicle price limit (there's a higher rate above the limit), so there's a rush for consumers to get their Teslas in the next month and a half. As the graphic below shows, Model 3 sales in this country are doing exceptionally well so far in Q4 and are likely to set a new quarterly record for the Netherlands. What happens in 2020 remains to be seen.

(Source: EU EV stats, seen here)

Here comes the next major reveal

Later this week, Tesla will unveil its pickup truck, which according to some is the most anticipated product reveal in the company's history. We seem to hear that a lot, don't we? At this point, the biggest question is where will it be built and when, since Tesla's roadmap at the moment seems pretty packed, and there doesn't seem to be manufacturing space ready to handle another potentially large product in the near term.

As for the pickup itself, it will be very interesting to see what is actually delivered, beyond just the rumors we've heard. Elon Musk has talked previously about a sub $50,000 price, the ability to tow 300,000 pounds, as well as a battery that could have a range of 500 miles. With pickup trucks being very popular and profitable in the US right now, there will be many eyes watching to see if Tesla can break into this segment of the market in a big way.

What's going on in China?

While sales in the United States and the Netherlands may hit a speed bump soon, Tesla investors are looking to China for the next leg of growth. The new Shanghai factory is starting production this quarter, although its forecast for 3,000 Model 3 units a week has been pushed back six months to the end of Q2 2020. Production will be closely watched, but demand might be the bigger issue as most EVs in that country are priced well below the Model 3.

Tesla also is entering a market where the economy is not growing as fast as many were hoping for, and that could be partially due to the US/China trade war. As the graphic below shows, last week saw some pretty ugly economic data come out of the country, and with overall vehicle sales in China declining currently, Tesla has its work cut out for it.

(Source: Trading Economics, seen here)

Final thoughts

As we enter the final eighth of the year, Tesla is looking to end 2019 on a high note. Investors have sent the stock soaring after a Q3 profit along with hopes of a record Q4. The pickup will be revealed this week, and eyes are on China as the new factory there starts production. There are certainly headwinds coming next year, so we'll see if shares can hold these levels in the long run.

